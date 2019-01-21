New features for VegfestUK Brighton’s two-day event as it celebrates ten years

New features will reflect the growing interest in veganism at VegfestUK Brighton’s tenth-anniversary festival this year.

Spokeswoman Karin Ridgers said: “If you are vegan curious, wondering what to do after Veganuary or simply love trying new food, VegfestUK Brighton is well worth a visit.

“VegfestUK organisers welcome exciting new features at Brighton 2019 - Animal Think Tank, Plant-Based Health, Permaculture, Yoga. Radical Veganism.”

The festival is on March 23 and 24 at the Brighton Centre.

“Entering its 11th year of existence, VegfestUK Brighton plays host to a wide variety of topics in its programme of talks. Brand-new areas in 2019 include:

“Animal Think Tank - with talks and panels focusing on 'how' a powerful, anti-speciesist movement can be built that can achieve Animal Justice,

“Plant-Based Health - with talks hosted by Plant Based Health Professionals UK with an evidence-led, science-based approach to subjects on plant-based health and nutrition,

“Permaculture - talks focusing on plant-based Permaculture, Farming and Growing - kindly hosted by Vegan Organic Network,

“Yoga and Wellness Zone - with a 2-day programme of rejuvenating yoga and wellness sessions run by yoga and vegan community group Yogific,

“Radical Veganism - with talks exploring why it's necessary to address animal rights as an interconnected social movement.”

Karin added: “Since the inception of VegfestUK Brighton, the show has enjoyed plenty of interest from visitors from all backgrounds, and it's a pleasure to offer our platform to experts in the fields of animal rights, health, permaculture, yoga and radical veganism, who will undoubtedly take the depth and breadth of topics discussed at VegfestUK to the next level.

“We are really looking forward to working with the aforementioned groups in delivering a quality programme of sessions and thus ensuring a memorable weekend for all in 2019."

“These new areas add to the popular current mix of around 230 stalls - with a dazzling array of vegan products and special offers including: 18 global caterers - full of mouthwatering cuisine from across the globe; Cookery Demos - showcasing ways of getting the best out of our everyday vegan ingredients in the kitchen; Art of Compassion Exhibition - showcasing art posters and other exhibits themed on veganism and animal rights; and live performances running throughout the weekend.”

Tickets are on sale now at http://www.brighton.vegfest.co.uk/tickets.

Advance tickets are priced at £8 (adults) / £5 (concessions) for 1 day, and £13.20 (adults) / £8 (concessions) for the whole weekend - prices include booking fees.

BUY ONE GET ONE FREE offers will be running until the end of February 2019. Tickets on the gate cost £10 (adults) / £5 (concessions). Kids under 16 get FREE entry as long as they are accompanied by adults.

Follow VegfestUK on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @VegfestUK for the latest updates - and join the Facebook event for the show and invite your friends at: https://www.facebook.com/events/537303716732172/

