LMCS bring us Dick Whittington!

Littlehampton Musical Comedy Society are heading towards a complete sell-out as they take to the stage this week with the tale of Dick Whittington.

You’ll be lucky to find any tickets remaining, says show spokesman and Mayor of Littlehampton Billy Blanchard-Cooper.

Performances are at the Windmill Entertainment Centre from January 18-21.

Billy said: “Hundreds will be packing up their knapsacks, lacing up their boots and heading along to the Windmill Theatre for yet another traditional family pantomime staged by the Littlehampton Musical Comedy Society packed with lots of laughs, magic, and music.

“With the vice-chairman of the society Kelly Manchee in the lead role of principal boy Dick Whittington, follow him and his trusty cat Thomasina, played by Jade Wadey, as they head to the streets of London to seek their fame and fortune – but are the streets of London really paved with gold?

“This show is under the direction of Lena Hill and ably assisted by her son Freddie who have produced a fun-filled family production packed full of memorable songs, musically directed by Luke Marshall who will also be performing and conducting the live band at each performance.

“No panto would be complete without the traditional panto dame and Johnathan Groves will be once more be donning colourful dresses, big wigs and bringing to life Dolly Dumpling. Every year Jonathan brings a completely-different and memorable character to the role of pantomime dame and this will mark his fourth year for the society.

“Likewise, every panto has a baddie, and this year it is King Rat, played by Barry Bastable and he would encourage you all to join in the fun and boo and hiss at him a much as you like. “Of course, if you have a baddie, then there must be a goodie, and this year we see Claire Bennett take on the role of Fairy Bowbells. Claire has always wanted to play the part of a fairy so we know she will be putting everything she has into the role.

“The story of Dick Whittington is one of the few home-grown pantomimes with its roots firmly based in British shores and is based on the story of the real life Richard Whittington, who was not poor, being the third son of Sir William Whittington of Gloucester. And just like our panto’s Dick, Richard really did marry Alice Fitzwarren the daughter of an alderman.

“With memorable songs, fun dance routines, thigh slaps and everything else you’d expect of a traditional pantomime, this one will be sure to have audience delighted. With the Littlehampton Musical Comedy Society shows becoming ever more popular and selling out earlier every year, tickets are almost certainly all gone now. However you can always try on the door as you may be lucky with the odd one being available.”

The group’s next show will be Dirty Rotten Scoundrels which will be staged at the Windmill Theatre from August 8-11. Tickets are already selling fast.

Billy said: “Book as early as you can, as with Dirty Rotten Scoundrels not only being a first for the society and town, but also a first locally we are sure this will sell out faster than we’ve ever known before. You can call our society box office on 01903 730775 and if unmanned please leave a message with your number and we will get back to you.”