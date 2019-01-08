Lancing Repertory Players offer panto delights to start 2019

Lancing Repertory Players’ upcoming, ambitious pantomime features a collection of 80s pop ballads, a chariot and a 100 years’ jump in time.

Megan Lake, one of the company’s directors, said: “In Sleeping Beauty, Lancing Repertory Players’ January pantomime, the fairy Carabosse casts a spell on 18-year-old Beauty that makes her fall asleep for 100 years.

“Carabosse is a very strong female role. When I am directing Carabosse, I have in my head a really strong woman, like Cher’s role in the film Witches of Eastwick.

“Marlene Tincknell plays Carabosse and truly is turning back time in this, her final, pantomime role after 30 pantomimes spanning 40 years. This will be the third time she has starred in Sleeping Beauty playing various roles, but Carabosse is her favourite character.”

Marlene said: “I am so looking forward to playing Carabosse for my final panto performance. She is such an evil person, and to quote her, I love doing evil!”

The production also sees several newcomers to Lancing Repertory Players cast and creatives. Megan is co-directing the production for the first time with her brother George.

“The title role is taken by another Rep newcomer Grace Sally, putting in a really strong performance that is bound to get children and adults alike willing her to wake up from her long sleep.”

Sleeping Beauty will play at the Lancing Parish Hall for four performances from January 10-12. Tickets on 07933 958 823 orhttp:// lancingrep.co.uk.

