Jack and the Beanstalk is the latest big pantomime from Manor Theatre Group

Horsham’s Manor Theatre Group is offering something big this Christmas.

Jack and the Beanstalk, the society’s pantomime for 2018, is at North Heath Hall, St Mark’s Lane, Horsham, from Wednesday to Sunday, December 12-16.

Dennis Manning as Dozy Denn

The show tells a comical tale full of romance, adventure, magic and mayhem that’s suitable for all ages.

A spokesperson said: “It was a time of myth and legend. A darkness had fallen over the land and the Giant ruled through fear and corruption. He used his henchman Rancid Clot to do his bidding. The Land was in desperate need for a hero to step into the light. A hero who was strong, brave and true. So they called the mightiest of them all...Dozy Denn! No scrub that. It was his brother Jack.

“Join Jack, Dozy and the Dame as they try to save their farm from the evil antics of Bean and Dunnit.

“Will Daisy the cow ever be seen again? Will the Giant come down from Cloud Land and destroy the Kingdom and can the Fairy’s magic turn the tide of evil?

“Jack will have to fight henchmen, ghosts and giants if he is going to win the hand of his beloved princess.”

The show starts at 7.30pm on the Thursday and Friday, with 4pm and 7.30pm performances on the Saturday. Shows start at 2.30pm and 6pm on Sunday.

The Wednesday show is a relaxed performance and starts at 7.30pm. Tickets are £5 for this show, which is for audiences including, but not exclusive to, people with autistic spectrum disorders, learning disabilities or sensory communication disorders.

​Standard tickets cost £12 for adults with £10 concessions. A family ticket for two adults and two children costs £32.

Call the box office on 0330 666 3366 or visit www.manorhorsham.com.

Doors open 30 minutes before each performance​. Parking is free.

​There will also be a bar with refreshments available.

Wondering what to do with the kids this Christmas? Here are four of the best family-friendly events.