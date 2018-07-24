Horsham Capitol panto stars announced

With temperatures in the 30s it may be a strange time to be thinking of Christmas!

However, The Capitol, Horsham, have announced two of the cast for this year’s panto.

Following their boisterous appearances in last year’s Jack and The Beanstalk, Hollyoaks’ James Fletcher and Horsham Favourite Hywel Dowsell will return this Christmas for Sleeping Beauty.

James says he had a lovely time last year playing panto clown, Simple Simon, and is very excited to be back to cause more havoc this year as The Court Jester.

James trained at The London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art (LAMDA) and is best known for his role as troubled teen, Dylan Jenkins, in Channel 4’s Hollyoaks.

Hywel was a favourite on stage as the loveable Dame Trott in Jack and The Beanstalk, and is thrilled to be returning to Horsham this Christmas as Nursemaid to the Royal Household.

As the pantomime dame, Hywel plans to put the ‘Beauty’ into ‘Sleeping Beauty’

Tickets for Sleeping Beauty are now on sale Online at www.thecapitolhorsham.com or via the Box Office 01403 750220.