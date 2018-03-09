Henfield Theatre Company presents Confusions by Alan Ayckbourn

Confusions by Alan Ayckbourn is the next challenge for Henfield Theatre Company.

Spokesman Martin Love said: “Henfield Theatre Company has enjoyed tremendous success with its last two productions, Billy Liar and Anne of Green Gables.

“The first of those won three separate awards with Brighton and Hove Arts Council, as well as being presented with an Accolade of Excellence by the National Operatic and Dramatic Association.

“For the musical, Anne of Green Gables, the company was paid a surprise visit by the daughter of the late Donald Harron, the creator of the show.

“She piled praise on them for their production, comparing it favourably to the many professional versions that she had seen in her native Canada, the country in which the show was conceived and set.

“The next production from this prolific theatre company will be Confusions by Alan Ayckbourn, the master of comedy, pathos and clever twists.

“Confusions actually consists of five mini-plays, all hilarious comedies, all apparently separate but, in fact, cleverly interlinked.

“From motherhood via a lecherous bar liaison and an unhappy restaurant dinner to a lonely visit to the park and a disastrously disorganised fete, the play has it all.

“Confusions is directed by Trevor Hodgson who is very excited about the project. His last outing as director was for the play Terra Nova, which the theatre company staged to great acclaim in 2014.”

Confusions will be at The Henfield Hall from Thursday, March 15, to Saturday, March 17, at 7.45pm.

Tickets from Stevens Estate Agents, Henfield High Street (call 01273 492141). They are priced from £8 to £10.

