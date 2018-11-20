Have you seen these handsome hunks yet? Tickets selling fast for The Dreamboys’ latest show

The Dreamboys are promising their sexiest production to date as they take to The Hawth stage in Crawley for one night only.

The handsome hunks will be in the theatre on Thursday, November 22 (8pm), for an evening of music, muscle and magic.

A spokesperson said: “The Dreamboys is the biggest-selling male strip show in UK history and has appeared on some of the UK’s biggest TV shows, such as The X Factor, Britain’s Got Talent, Celebrity Big Brother, Loose Women, This Morning, Geordie Shore and The Only Way Is Essex.

“Following massive worldwide sell-out tours it’s time to grab a hold of your tickets now for the ultimate girl’s night out.”

Tickets cost £26-£28.50. Call the box office on 01293 553636. The show is only suitable for over 18s.

Also at The Hawth

Subrang Arts is back at The Hawth on Saturday, November 24 (7pm), with a brand-new adaptation of Kalidas’ classic Indian poem, Shakuntala.

It’s a spectacular dance drama in Hindi with English surtitles, featuring more than 40 performers.

A spokesperson said: “A romantic tale of love, loss and redemption. Shakuntala faces a challenging life: abandoned in a forest as a baby, then forgotten by her husband, King Dushyanta, due to a curse placed upon her. When facing the prospect of raising her son alone, she learns to gain the strength she needs and raises her son Bharat who eventually becomes the first Emperor of India.”

Tickets cost £10-£12.

A Christmas Bazaar and Homing Show comes to The Hawth’s studio on Sunday, November 25 (11am-3pm).

Organised by Crawley, Reigate and District Cats Protection, the annual seasonal bazaar offers lots of ideas for presents, including calendars, cards and gift items for sale.

There will also be a variety of cats needing loving homes.

Admission is free but a tin of cat food would be welcome.

