Four of the best family-friendly events in West Sussex

Looking for something for the whole family to do next month? Here are four of the best upcoming events...

Six dancers delve deep into the human body

Motionhouse presents Charge at The Capitol, Horsham, on Tuesday and Wednesday, April 16-17 (7.30pm).

The event is part of Horsham District Year of Culture.

A spokesperson said: “Inspired by the role of electricity in the human body, Motionhouse’s exhilarating new multi-media show Charge is about energy.

“From the electrical charge that sparks human life, to the beating of our hearts and the memories we make, six performers use dance and acrobatics to delve deep into the human body, tracing the incredible story of energy in our lives.

“Digital projections create a world on stage where dancers and images interact seamlessly, bringing to life stories of energy in our own bodies and humans as energy manipulators.”

Tickets for the production cost £21. Call the box office on 01403 750220.

A fun show for kids based on Lewis Carroll’s famous poem

Theatrerotto presents The Walrus and The Carpenter at The Hawth studio, Crawley, on Saturday, April 6 (11.30am).

A spokesperson said: “The time has come to join the Walrus and the Carpenter, with some eager Oysters, on their hunt for a gourmet picnic spot.

“These comical characters, along with a capricious Maid with Mop, make entertaining company for all ages.

“This musical show, based around Lewis Carroll’s famous poem from Alice Through The Looking Glass, is set to live accompaniment on the accordion and features a large weepy walrus puppet and his lugubrious chippy companion. There are also cameo appearances by updated twins-Tweedledum and Tweedledee.”

BBC Young Musician finalist in Cuckfield

Two superb musicians are performing at Holy Trinity Church, Cuckfield, on Friday, April 5 (1pm), as part of the venue’s lunchtime concert series.

The event features percussionist Toril Azzalini-Machecler and pianist Alison Sutton.

Refreshments from 12.30pm.

A spokesperson said: “Toril started playing percussion at the age of six and is currently studying at the Royal College of Music’s Junior Department. In 2018, he was a Percussion Finalist in the BBC Young Musician competition, and was the youngest participant in the London Symphony Orchestra academy in 2017.”

Strictly girls bring their moves to The Hawth

Strictly Come Dancing favourites Dianne Buswell and Amy Dowden will perform on the Crawley Hawth stage in Here Come The Girls on Thursday, April 4.

The show offers a mix of individual performances and group numbers with ballroom and Latin routines.

Chloe Hewitt also joins the girls to make this the first Girls tour ever.

There is also the opportunity to meet the pro dancers at 6pm before the show with a special meet and greet ticket.

Tickets on 01293 553636.

The meet and greet tickets are an additional £30.

