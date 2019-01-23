Four of the best family-friendly events in West Sussex

Looking for something for the whole family to do this winter? Here are four of the best upcoming events...

Professor Brian Cox explores the cosmos

The renowned professor and broadcaster is on the road once more with award-winning comedian and co-host of The Infinite Monkey Cage Robin Ince.

A spokesperson said: “Taking audiences to the edge of our current understanding about the origin and evolution of our Solar System and the Universe, Professor Brian Cox Live 2019 offers a fascinating insight into the workings of nature at the most fundamental level.

“Whether an avid science reader or a total novice, Professor Brian Cox, OBE, makes challenging ideas accessible to all, exploring the vast, possibly infinite universe and our place within it from earth to the edges of the cosmos.”

Tickets cost £32.50.

Call the box office on 01293 553636.

Children under 16 can see this show but they must be accompanied by an adult.

Travel to Narnia in this magical tale by C. S. Lewis

Ardingly Prep School presents The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe at Chequer Mead, East Grinstead, from Thursday, January 31, to Saturday, February 2.

Fantasy fans can head to Narnia in this magical, family-friendly tale by C. S. Lewis.

A spokesperson said: “Travel with Peter, Edmund, Lucy and Susan through the wardrobe into this fantastical realm where animals can talk, but where The White Witch has cast a spell to make it always winter and never Christmas.”

Performances start at 7pm on Thursday and Friday, and 2.30pm on Saturday. Tickets cost £11 (children £8). Call the box office on 01342 302000. This is a youth production.

A chance to sing along with Danny and Sandy

Sing-a-Long-a Grease heads to Christ’s Hospital Theatre, Horsham, on Thursday, January 24 (7.30pm).

People who love this musical movie can enjoy a screening full of interactive songs and dancing.

There will be a vocal warm-up at the beginning and each viewer will be handed a prop bag.

“You’ll even get a chance to learn how to hand jive,” said a spokesperson.

Fancy dress is strongly encouraged and full audience participation is essential.

Tickets cost £15 for adults, with £14 concessions and £13 tickets for Friends.

Call 01403 247434.

Join Alice on her lively adventure in Wonderland

Let’s All Dance returns to Crawley next month with the fabulous family favourite Alice in Wonderland.

The show will be in The Hawth studio on Saturday, February 23 (11am, 1pm and 3pm).

“Stunning dancing, much loved characters and super costumes bring the famous tale to life,” said a spokesperson.

“Join Alice as she enters the curiouser and curiouser world of the White Rabbit, Queen of Hearts and Mad Hatter. Suitable for all, especially 2-11 year olds, including children with special needs.”

Tickets cost £9-£10. Call 01293 553636.

