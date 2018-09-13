ENTERTAINMENT LISTINGS: Friday to Thursday, September 14-20

Concerts, stage shows, exhibitions and stand-up comedy gigs across Sussex

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 14

COMEDY

KRATER COMEDY CLUB: Until Sept 16, 7pm/8pm/10.30pm, £5-£36.50 Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

COMMUNITY

HORSHAM FRENCH CLUB: New season starts with a meeting at 8pm in the Roffey Millenium Hall. Presentation on the subject of Les Fêtes de Bayonne. Refreshments provided. Info: www.horshamfrenchclub.org.uk.

LEWES RIVERSIDE CLUB: Trip to Antarctic Survey by Dr Rice, 2pm St Thomas’ Church Hall, Cliffe, Lewes.

TEA DANCE: Adastra Hall, Hassocks. Ballroom, latin, jive and sequence dancing, 2pm. Doors open 1.45pm. Sprung floor. Complimentary tea, coffee and cake. Call 07767 411115, 01444 248926 or email strictlydancemagic@gmail.com. Visit www.strictlydancemagic.co.uk.

WALK: 2½ mile, flat, circular HDC Health walk along bridleways, country lanes and Downs Link. Meet 11am in the Country Park car park (off Cripplegate Lane), Southwater, RH13 7UN. Can be muddy. 1¼ hours. Dogs on a lead. Parking charge £1.50 for 3 hours. Jill 07780 701184.

GIGS

BACK TO BACHARACH: £23-£24.50, 7.30pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. Celebrating the music of Burt Bacharach.

BYE BYE BABY: £20.50-£21.50, 8pm Assembly Hall, Stoke Abbott Road, Worthing 01903 206206. Tribute to The Jersey Boys.

FIDGET: Railway Inn, Billingshurst, 9pm.

FOLK NIGHT: St Edwards Hall, Crawley, 8pm.

JUKEBOX 6: The Six Bells, Billingshurst, 8.30pm.

MICKY HART: Free, 8pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076. Micky Hart and The Hartbrakers.

ONE NIGHT ONLY!: £14-£16, 7.30pm The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne (01323) 802020. Starring Duality with their live band The Rhythm Crew.

QUEEN – THE GREATEST HITS BY IRON TYGER: With the London Symphonia. 7.30pm, Chichester Assembly Room. Tickets from wegottickets.com, £20.

UPSTAIRS AT THE OAK: Free, 8pm The Royal Oak, Station Street, Lewes. Stevie Watts Trio plus special guests.

STAGE

BRIGHTON ORCHESTRA: Pay what you decide, 1pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Illustrated talk, Ninety-Four years of Brighton’s Own Orchestra.

HORRIBLE HISTORIES: Thursday to Sunday, September 13-16. Horrible Histories’ Awful Egyptians and Terrible Tudors head to Horsham’s Capitol this week. The dreadfully educational kids’ shows use actors and ground-breaking 3D special effects to bring history to life. Families can discover the foul facts of death and decay with the meanest mummies in Egypt, and find out the fate of Henry’s wives. Tickets £15. Call 01403 750220.

INFINITY: £15-£17, 7pm and Sept 15, The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Celebrating 27 years of Fi Steps.

MADAMA BUTTERFLY: £30-£33, 7.30pm Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne (01323) 412000. Russian State Opera.

SWING PATROL: £7-£10, 7pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. An evening of music and dancing.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 15

COMEDY

LIVE AT BRIGHTON DOME: £15-£20, 7.30pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Featuring Rob Delaney, Compère Mae Martin.

COMMUNITY

HURSTPIERPOINT OPEN STUDIOS: 26 artists at 13 venues around the village displaying their work, which includes paintings, photography, textiles, stained glass, furniture, sculptures and jewellery. The Open Studio venues will be open on September 15-16 and 22-23, 11am-5pm, and will have blue and white balloons at the entrance. Two venues will only be open on the first weekend. Details of venues and a map are in the Hurst Festival brochure and on posters and flyers in shops in the village and in the library. Visit hurstpierpointopenstudios.com.

JUMBLE SALE: Trafalgar Baptist Church, Trafalgar Road, Horsham, 11am-1.30pm. All proceeds to Horsham Sea Cadets. Cakes and refreshments available. If you have jumble to donate please drop it in on the morning of the sale at the church. Or alternatively call 07912 883946 if you would like it to be collected (Horsham collection only).

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Forest Row Walk, 5 miles with Elizabeth B 07989 217818. Meet at free long stay car park on B2110 adjacent to community centre, 10am.

SATURDAY MONTHLY MARKET: 1.30pm-4pm, Cornerstone Community Centre, Church Road, Hove. Something for everyone from tasty vegan pies and tarts to vintage, bric-a-brac, clothes and more. To book a table (£10) contact cbotterill23@gmail.com.

GIGS

BOWIE EXPERIENCE: £27, 7.30pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288.

CALAN: £13.50, 8pm Connaught Theatre, Union Place, Worthing 01903 206206.

HORSHAM ROCKS PRESENTS: Carfax Bandstand, Horsham, 2pm-4pm.

Jukebox 6: The Bedford, Horsham, 8.30pm.

LEWES SATURDAY FOLK CLUB: £10, 8pm Elephant and Castle, Lewes. Maire Ni Chathasaigh and Chris Newman.

THE LOVE MACHINES: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8.30pm.

THE ZEPPELIN EXPERIENCE: Chichester Assembly Room, 7.30pm. Tickets from wegottickets.com. £15.

ZION TRAIN: £15, 7.30pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076. Tickets available at www.wegottickets.com and Union Music Store.

STAGE

LA TRIVIATA: £30-£33, 7.30pm Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne (01323) 412000. Russian State Opera.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 16

COMEDY

BARNSTORMERS COMEDY: Sunday, September 16, 7.30pm, £10-£12, The Capitol studio, Horsham, 01403 750220. Host Kevin Precious presents a night of comedy from three top-notch stand-ups. The evening will feature the wonderfully chaotic and improvisatory skills of Patrick Monahan, the twinkley eyed raconteur that is Paddy Lennox and the delightfully offbeat Markus Birdman.

COMMUNITY

BACK TO CHURCH SUNDAY: An event for people who may be a little shy about going to church. Join us at Burgess Hill Methodist Church, 10.30am-11.30am. We are holding our Harvest Festival, the service will be suitable for all ages, all welcome.

BEACHY HEAD RAMBLERS: River and Downs, 13 miles with Mary M 07930 390456. Meet at Brook Street car park, Lewes, 10am.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: High Weald Walking Festival. Danehill and Chelwood. 5 miles with John 01444 483860. Meet at Danehill recycling car park, 10am. Hurstpierpoint Festival Walk 1, 3 miles with Alison G 01273 833794. Meet at Trinity Road car park, Hurstpierpoint, 10.30am. High Weald Walking Festival. Buxted River Valley, 8 miles with William 01444 831098. Meet at Buxted Station car park, 10.30am.

WALK: 2¼ mile HDC walk and easy under foot, although a small part will be on narrower paths with tree roots, stubs and uneven ground. Some inclines. Can be muddy in places. Meet 10am at Leechpool Wood car park, Horsham, off Harwood Road, B2195. No dogs. 1¼ hours. Alex 01403 273751.

CONCERTS

GRIMETHORPE BAND: £11.25-£12.75, 3pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636.

GIGS

JOAN ARMATRADING: £32-£35, 7.30pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Plus support.

SARAH MUNRO: £15, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Angel Road Tour.

WURLITZER: £14-£17, 2.30pm Assembly Hall, Stoke Abbott Road, Worthing 01903 206206. Simon Gledhill.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 17

COMMUNITY

EVENING OF MEDIUMSHIP: With medium Emma Crossley, refreshments and raffle, 7.30pm, £5, Barnham Community Hall, Yapton and Barnham SNU Spiritualist Pioneer Centre.

THE GROUP: 8pm. A club for unattached men and women, aged 50+, meets in a pub in Brighton on the third Monday evening of every month. It isn’t a dating agency. It is an opportunity to meet new people. Meals, walks, theatre, golf, quizzes, holidays. Also in Horsham, Lewes and Burgess Hill. Visit www.thegroup.org.uk.

WALK: Meet 10am, Starveall Corner car park on the Leith Hill to Abinger Common road, TQ131432. 5½ miles passing the mill pond at Friday Street and the waterfall on the Wotton Estate. Some inclines. May be muddy in places. 2¼ hours, Graham 01403 733677.

GIGS

LOST HORIZONS: £12, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Plus special guests.

STAGE

PLUMBING THE DEATH STAR: 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Get Posh Tour.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 18

COMEDY

ANDREW O’NEILL: £12, 7pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Pus support.

LAUGH SHACK: £5, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Komedia’s Try-Out Night.

COMMUNITY

HORSHAM HOLISTIC HEALTH: Mind, Body and Spirit group. Talk. ‘Quantum Psionics’ with Gabrielle Anya Rafello, 7.30pm, Friends Meeting House, Worthing Road, Horsham. Cost £7. Contact Tina on tina@rainbowoasis.co.uk or call 07857 545 678.

MEDITATION: Drop-in Meditation and Mindfulness classes every Tuesday, 7pm, Gossops Green Community Centre, Crawley. Led by an experienced Buddhist Teacher with two guided meditations and a short talk for a relaxing experience and opportunity to calm the mind. Info: www.meditateinbrighton.com.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Ashdown Forest Circular, 10 miles with Sue 01825 722135. Meet at Millbrook West car park on A22 north of Nutley, 10am.

QUIZ NIGHT: Raising money for the NSPCC. The Woolpack pub, Howard Avenue, Burgess Hill. Quizzers are asked to arrive at 6.45pm ready for a 7.30pm start. The price is £5 per person, which includes a nacho supper. Up to six people per team can take part but spaces are limited. To book call 01444 245178.

WALK: Meet 11am, Steyning Health Centre, Tanyard Lane, BN44 3RJ. Two-mile circular HDC Health walk taking in parts of the village and its outskirts. One stile and some small inclines. Can be muddy. Sensible footwear please. Dogs on a lead. 1 ¼ hours. Ann 01903 297553 or Jacky 01903 815543.

GIGS

BLUES WORKSHOP: Northgate Community Centre, Crawley, 8pm.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Jolly Tanners, Staplefield, 8pm.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Royal Oak, Ifield, 8pm.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: George and Dragon, Shipley, 8.30pm.

STAGE

EVITA: £38-£45.50, 7.30pm until Sept 22 (Wed/Sat mat 2.30pm) The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Direct from the West End.

RAIN MAN: £19-£28, 7.45pm until Sept 22 (Wed/Thurs/Sat at 2.30pm) Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne (01323) 412000. Based on the Oscar winning film.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 19

COMMUNITY

BEACHY HEAD RAMBLERS: Friends -’Old, Camp, Fair and Nut’y’ 11 miles with Naomi and Pete 07745 309407. Meet at Friends Clump car park on Crowborough Road, Ashdown Forest, 10am.

MID-SUSSEX FRACO-BRITISH SOCIETY: Haywards Heath, www.midsussexfrancobritish.co.uk Retrouvailles, the first meeting of the 2018-2019 season of the Mid-Sussex Franco-British Society. 8pm-10pm, Function Suite, Clair Hall, Perrymount Road, Haywards Heath, RH16 3DN. Those interested in French and France are invited to attend for an informal two hours. The society’s meetings are held monthly from September to June on a Wednesday evening. Annual membership £22, due in September. Visitors £5 per evening, payable at meetings. Info: Secretary Mrs. Barbara Stevens 01444 452385 or dandbstevens@btopenworld.com. Visit www.midsussexfrancobritish.co.uk.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Pub Social at The Royal Oak, Newick, 7.30pm.

NUFFIELD HEALTH: Haywards Heath Hospital complimentary advice sessions led by specialist consultants in September. Taking place on Burrell Road, the sessions will be in a group setting or private one-to-one discussions. All events are free to attend but booking is essential by calling Nuffield Health Haywards Heath Hospital’s customer service team on 01444 849597 or by visiting www.nuffieldhealth.com/hospitals/haywards-heath/events. Light refreshments available. September 19, 5pm: Everything you need to know about hernias, lumps and bumps. Mr Mahmoud Salman is hosting one-to-one sessions. Pre-booking is essential.

SHINE ON THEATRE GROUP: Dance classes, Wednesday and drama classes on Thursday. Shine On Theatre Group welcomes children aged four to 16 years. Classes are at the Scout Headquarters Brown Twins Road (off Trinity Road), Hurstpierpoint. They will be run by professional actors, directors and choreographers. Info: Michael Burnie, 07880724870.

SUSSEX MILITARY HISTORY SOCIETY: The Battle of Medway. Ancient Britons versus Romans by Richard Shenton, 7.30pm for 8pm at The White Hart, Lewes. Non-members welcome £3.

WALK: Every Wednesday. Meet 10.30am, bandstand, Carfax, Horsham, RH12 1FD. 30 or 60 mins flat HDC Health walk on good paths around Horsham park. Suitable for elderly and those recovering from illness. Wheelchairs and buggies welcome. Dogs on a lead. Doreen 01403 230293 or Wyn 01403 256630 or Emmy 01403 255517.

GIGS

MANKALA: £12, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Mankala Plays Graceland by Paul Simon.

STAGE

STAND UP AND SLAM: £5-£8, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Stand-up comedy and poetry.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 20

COMEDY

PURPLE COMEDY NIGHT: £4-£5, 7.30pm, Purple Playhouse Theatre, 36 Montefiore Road, Hove, 07736 273 402, www.purpleplayhousetheatre.com. Headliner Cheekykita (aka Sonya Quita Doubleday).

THE BEST OF BRITISH AT FAWLTY TOWERS: £39.50, 7.30pm Pavilion Theatre (Cafe Bar), Marine Parade, Worthing 01903 206206.

COMMUNITY

BEACHY HEAD RAMBLERS: East Dean to seven Sisters Park, 7 miles with Linda O 07765 834766. Meet at No 12 bus stop in East Dean, 10.15am. Linear walk, bring picnic lunch. All welcome.

CHIDDINGLY FESTIVAL: Sept 20-30. Comedy, music, art, family fun and much more. Details at chiddinglyfestival.co.uk

New Absolute Beginner Line Dancing Class: Starting September 20, Roffey Sports Club, Spooners Road, RH12 4DY, 5.45pm-6.30pm. Call 07984 757311 or email bessle@sky.com.

POLEGATE RAMBLERS: Leisurely, A Walk In The Park, 2 miles with Anne 503736. Meet 9.47am bus 51 Medical Centre, or meet outside Eastbourne Library at 10.30am. Little Bit of Everything Revisited, 5 miles with Gary 351553. Or, East Dean Circular, 10 miles with Liz 01424 846437. Meet at Wannock Road Recreation Ground, 9.30am.

WALK: Meet 10am at Milton Heath and The Nower free car park (height restriction 2m), off Westcott Road, Dorking RH4 3JT (TQ155488). 5½ miles, through fields and woods, passing some interesting properties. A couple of steep climbs; some stiles. Good views. No dogs. 2¾ hours Lynne 01403 268157.

GIGS

AUTUMN SOUL: £8, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Lebeaux, Hey Buddy and Isle of CC.

FOLK NIGHT: The Emerald Club, Crawley, 8pm.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Bull Inn, Henfield, 8pm.

OPEN MIC: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8pm.

STAGE

DIRTY DANCING: £18-£70, 7.45pm until Sept 29 (Fri 5pm/8pm) (Sat mat 3pm) Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650.

SHERLOCK HOLMES: £17.50-£19.50, 7.30pm until Sept 22 (Fri mat 2.30pm) Connaught Theatre, Union Place, Worthing 01903 206206. The Sign of Four.

THE MERRY WIDOW: £15.50-£16.50, 7pm Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000.

WELLSBOURNE SOCIETY: £7, 8.30pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. This month’s theme Strange Creatures of The Sea.

CINEMA

BRIGHTON

Duke Of York’s (0871 902 5728): Vintage Sundays: Wall-E (U) Sun 1.30. Discover Tuesdays: A Northern Soul (15) Tue 12.00. WOFF Presents – Half The Picture (15) Thu 6.00.

BURGESS HILL

Orion (01444 243300): The House With A Clock In Its Walls (15) Sat & Sun 2.00, 5.00, 7.40. The Nun (15) 5.45, 8.15. Christopher Robin (PG) Fri & Mon-Thu 5.00; Sat & Sun 3.00. Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (PG) Fri & Mon-Thu 7.30. Hotel Transylvania 3: A Monster Vacation (U) Sat & Sun 12.30.

CHICHESTER

New Park (01243 786650): The More You Ignore Me (15) Fri & Thu 1.30; Mon 8.30; Tue 6.00. The Seagull (12A) Fri & Wed 4.00; Sat & Sun 12.15; Mon 6.00. Cold War (15) Fri 6.15; Sat 8.30; Sun 5.45; Mon 3.45; Tue 1.15; Wed 6.30; Thu 8.45. Song And Dance On Film (PG) Fri 6.30. The Escape (15) Fri 8.30; Sat 6.00; Mon 1.15; Tue 3.30; Wed 1.30; Thu 6.15. The Merry Wives Of Windsor (PG) Sat 2.35. La Bohème (Sydney Harbour) (PG) Sun 2.30. The King (15) Sun 8.00; Wed 8.45; Thu 3.45. Under The Tree (15) Tue 8.45; Thu 1.30.

CRANLEIGH

Arts Centre (01483 278000): A Matter Of Life And Death (1946) (U) Fri 8.00. The Third Man (PG) Sat 2.00. The Guernsey Literary Potato Peel Pie Society (12A) Thu 8.00.

CRAWLEY

Cineworld (0871 200 2000): Visit www.cineworld.co.uk/cinemas/crawley.

The Hawth (01293 553636): (Next film September 25.)

EASTBOURNE

Curzon (01323 731441): BlacKkKlansman (15) 2.00, 5.00, 7.45. The Escape (15) Fri-Wed 5.05. Christopher Robin (PG) Fri-Wed 2.05, 8.00. Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (PG) Fri, Mon, Tue & Thu 2.10 (not Sat & Sun); 5.10, 8.00. Incredibles 2 (PG) Sat & Sun 2.10. Menashe (U) 2.10, 5.10, 8.15. A Simple Favour (15) Thu 2.05, 5.05, 8.00.

EAST GRINSTEAD

Scott Cinemas – The Atrium Cinema (01342 321666): Silver Screen: Finding Your Feet (12A) Wed 10.10.

HAILSHAM

Pavilion (01323 841414): Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (PG) Fri 7.45; Sat 11.00; Sun 2.15, 7.45; Wed & Thu 2.15. The Breadwinner (12A) Mon & Tue 7.45. Hailsham Festival: Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll (15) Wed 7.30.

HASSOCKS

Adastra Hall (01273 842081): (Next film September 21.)

HAYWARDS HEATH

Clair Hall (01444 455440): (Please phone for details of films this week.)

HORSHAM

The Capitol (01403 750220): Searching (12A) Fri 5.15. The Escape (15) Fri & Mon-Thu 1.45, 4.45, 7.45; Sat & Sun 11.15, 1.45, 4.45, 7.45. Lucky (15) Fri & Mon-Thu 2.15, 5.15, 8.15; Sat & Sun 11.45, 2.15, 5.15, 8.15. Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again – Sing-A-Long (PG) Sun, Mon & Tue 7.00.

HURSTPIERPOINT

Players Theatre/Hurst Village Cinema (01273 835875): (Next film September 25.)

LEWES

Depot (01273 525354) (lewesdepot.org): American Animals (15) Fri, Mon & Thu 6.00, 8.30; Sat 5.45, 8.30; Sun 5.45, 8.15; Tue & Wed 12.30, 6.00. The Seagull (PG) Fri & Thu 3.00, 5.45; Sat 5.15, 8.45; Sun 3.00, 8.30; Mon-Wed 3.30, 8.45. Lucky (15) Fri & Thu 3.30, 8.45; Sat 3.45, 6.15; Sun 4.30, 8.45; Mon 6.15, 8.30; Tue 4.00, 8.15; Wed 6.30, 8.45. BlacKkKlansman (15) Fri, Sat & Thu 5.30, 8.15; Sun 2.45, 5.30; Mon-Wed 3.00, 5.45. Cold War (15) Fri & Thu 3.15; Sat 3.30; Sun 2.30, 6.30; Mon & Wed 4.00; Tue 6.15. Being (12A) Sat 1.00. Singin’ In The Rain (U) 8.15. Vagabond (15) Tue 8.30. Twelve Angry Men (U) Wed 11.00. The Beaches Of Agnes (18) Wed 8.30. Five Children And It (U) Sat 11.00; Sun 12.00; Relaxed: Sun 12.15.

LITTLEHAMPTON

Windmill Cinema (01903 715920): Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (PG) Fri, Sat, Sun, Tue & Thu 3.45; Mon & Wed 6.05. The Meg (12A) Fri, Tue & Thu 6.05; Sat, Sun & Wed 8.30. The Children Act (12A) Fri, Tue & Thu 8.30; Sat & Sun 6.05; Mon & Wed 3.45.

NEWHAVEN

Hillcrest Centre (01273 512376): (No films this week.)

SEAFORD

Seaford Community Cinema, Barn Theatre (www.seafordcinema.org): Nothing Like A Dame (12A) Fri 7.30.

UCKFIELD

The Picture House (01825 764909): King Of Thieves (15) Fri & Mon-Thu 2.20, 6.10, 8.30; Sat & Sun 3.50, 6.10, 8.30; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.15. BlacKkKlansman (15) 8.15 (not Wed); Wed 5.45; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.00. The House With A Clock In The Walls (12A) Sat 11.00, 1.30, 4.00; Sun 1.30, 3.30. Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again – Sing-A-Long (PG) Sun 5.55; Wed 8.35; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.30. The Children Act (12A) Fri & Sat 6.20; Sun 5.45; Mon & Thu 2.00, 6.00; Tue 6.00, 8.35; Wed 6.00. Christopher Robin (PG) Fri 2.10, 6.00; Sat 1.45, 3.40; Sun 1.15, 3.40; Mon-Thu 2.10. Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (PG) Fri 2.00, 8.35; Sat 1.15, 5.55, 8.35; Mon & Thu 5.00; Tue 2.00, 6.15; Wed 2.00. Incredibles 2 (PG) Sat 10.45; Sun 12.45. Elvis ‘68 Comeback Special (U) Sun 8.00. Postcards From The 48% Plus In Person Q&A With Director David Wilkinson (PG) Mon 7.30. Imagine: John And Yoko (15) Wed 8.15. Saturday Morning Movie: Moana Sing-A-Long (PG) Sat 10.30. Australian Ballet: The Merry Widow (U) Thu 8.00.

WORTHING

Dome (01903 823112): Ant-Man And The Wasp (12A) Sat 12.30; Sun 12.40. Christopher Robin (PG) Sat & Sun 1.10. Hotel Transylvania 3: A Monster Vacation (U) Sat & Sun 11.00. King Of Thieves (15) Sat 12.45, 3.30, 5.40, 8.00; Sun 3.30, 5.40, 8.00; Mon 1.00, 3.00, 5.40, 8.00; Tue-Thu 12.30, 3.00, 5.40, 8.00. Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (PG) Fri 3.30; Sat & Sun 10.00; Mon 12.00; Tue-Thu 11.45. Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again – Sing-A-Long (PG) Sun 3.00; Mon-Thu 3.30. The House With A Clock In Its Walls (12A) Sat 3.10; Sun 12.30. The Nun (15) 5.45, 8.30. The Predator (15) Fri-Sun 3.15, 6.00, 8.15; Mon 12.30, 3.15, 6.00, 8.15; Tue-Thu 12.45, 3.15, 6.00, 8.15.

Connaught (01903 206206): The Seagull (12A) Fri 1.00, 3.15; Sat 11.45, 3.15; Sun 1.00, 6.15; Mon 6.00; Tue 3.15, 8.15; Wed 12.45, 6.00; Thu 3.00. American Animals (15) Fri 5.30; Sat & Sun 8.30; Mon 3.30, 5.30; Tue & Wed 8.30; Thu 5.15. Planet Of the Apes (PG) Fri 8.15. The Miseducation Of Cameron Post (15) Fri 8.30; Sat 2.00; Sun 4.00; Mon & Tue 8.15; Wed 11.45, 8.15; Thu 12.45. Saturday Morning Pictures: Teen Titans Go! To The Movies (PG) Sat 10.15. Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again – Sing-A-Long (PG) Sun 10.30, 3.15. Silver Screen: The Seagull (12A) Mon 11.00. Australian Ballet: The Merry Widow (12A) Thu 8.00.

