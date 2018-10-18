ENTERTAINMENT LISTINGS: Friday to Thursday, October 19-25

Concerts, stage shows, exhibitions and stand-up comedy gigs across Sussex

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 19

COMEDY

COMEDY DINNER SHOW: £39.50, 7.30pm Pavilion Cafe Bar, Marine Parade, Worthing 01903 206206. The Tommy Cooper Comedy Dinner Show.

KRATER COMEDY CLUB: Until Oct 21, 7pm/8pm/10.30pm, £5-£36.50 Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

COMMUNITY

LEWES ARCHAEOLOGICAL GROUP: Talk by county archivist Christopher Whittick on Beachy Head Lighthouse and Belle Tout. 7.30pm. Lecture Room, Lewes Town Hall (Fisher Street entrance). Non-members very welcome, entrance, to include refreshments, £4/£3 (concessions), free entry for 25 years and under.

LEWES RIVERSIDE CLUB: No 9 Bus to Utopia by David Bramwell, 2pm St Thomas’ Church Hall, Cliffe, Lewes.

WALK: Meet 11am in the Barns Green village car park (enter over yellow hatched lines outside the Village Hall) RH13 0PT. Two-mile HDC Health walk, mostly flat, mainly on firm ground. Well behaved dogs welcome. 1 hour. Chatter Cheema 07720 714306.

CONCERTS

NICHOLAS YONGE SOCIETY: £15, 7.45pm Cliffe Building, Sussex Downs College, Mountfield Road, Lewes. With Trio Shaham Erez Wallfisch.

GIGS

AN EVENING WITH BR JAMES: The Capitol Theatre, Horsham, 7.30pm.

BLUESCLUB: The REC Rooms, Horsham, 7.30pm.

BOB DRURY’S THE NEIL DIAMOND STORY: Friday, October 19, 7.30pm, £22, The Capitol Theatre, Horsham, 01403 750220.

BEATEN TRACKS: The Star, Roffey, 8.30pm.

FLYING LOW: Railway Inn, Billingshurst, 8.30pm.

JOAN ARMATRADING: £32-£35, 8pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709.

RALPH MCTELL: £26, 7.30pm Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000.

SKATOONS: Free, 8pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076.

THE GJ’S GROUP: The Cricketer’s Arms, Wisborough Green, 8.30pm.

STAGE

GISELLE: £29-£36, 7.30pm Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne (01323) 412000. Russian State Ballet and Opera House.

IF I CATCH ALPHONSO TONIGHT: Free but donations appreciated, 7.30pm Selmeston Village Hall. In aid of the Saving Berwick Project.

SWING WITH LAUGHTER: £23.50-£25, 8pm The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne (01323) 802020. Starring Bobby Davro, Kenny Lynch, Anita Harris, Jessica Martin and The Rat Pack.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 20

COMMUNITY

COFFEE MORNING: In aid of St Catherine’s Hospice, Burgess Hill Theatre Club (opposite Post Office), 10am-12.30pm. Enquiries to Judith Redd, 01444 248595.

JUMBLE SALE: Saturday, October 20, 2pm, Chelwood Gate Village Hall, Beaconsfield Rd, Chelwood Gate, Haywards Heath.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Glorious Goodwood, 6.3 miles with Ray 01403 783797. Meet at East Dean Park car park, near Goodwood Country Park, 10am.

ROCK CHOIR CONCERT: In aid of Action for Children. The Methodist Church, London Road, Horsham, 11am. Coffee and biscuits will be available from 10.15am. Admission free. Donations to Action for Children.

THE 34TH UCKFIELD MODEL RAILWAY EXHIBITION: Saturday and Sunday, October 20-21, 10am-5pm, Civic Centre, Uckfield, 01825 769694. A show for the whole family featuring more than a dozen high quality model railway layouts with excellent trade support, including specialist manufacturers. There will also be demonstration and society stands. Adults £6. Children free if accompanied by an adult.

WALK: Meet 10.30am in the new car park above Barns Green village hall, RH13 0PT. 4½ mile HDC walk around a working farm, through woodland and meadows, some gates and stiles. No dogs. 2 hours. Douglas 01403 268807 or Pauline 01403 240419.

CONCERTS

LONDON PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA: 310-£32.50, 7.30pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Moscow Nights.

GIGS

CARO EMERALD: From £27.90, 6.30pm Brighton Centre 0844 8471515.

FLESH TUXEDO: The Bedford, Horsham, 8pm.

FLIGHT BRIGADE: The REC Rooms, Horsham, 7pm.

HALFWAY TO PARADISE: £24, 7.30pm The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne (01323) 802020. The Billy Fury Story.

HORSHAM ROCKS PRESENTS: The Quicks, Carfax Bandstand, Horsham, 1pm-3pm.

LEWES SATURDAY FOLK CLUB: £7, 8pm Elephant and Castle, Lewes. Bob Lewis, Sussex traditional singer.

MEMBRANES: £13, 7.30pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076. Membranes, The Cravats and The Filthy Tongues. Tickets from www.wegottickets.com and Si’s Sounds, Lewes.

NEW GRASS CUTTERS: £17.50, 7.45pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Pete Brown, Phil Capaldi, Richard Collins and Andy Crowdy.

SAM KELLY AND THE LOST BOYS: £22.50, 7.30pm Hailsham Pavilion, George Street, Hailsham (01323) 841414. The recent BBC Folk Awards winners.

SHAKATAK: £19, 8pm Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000.

SOLICE: The Shelley Arms, Broadbridge Heath, 8.30pm.THE GUVNORS AND THE SEAWOLVES: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8.30pm.

THE SENSATIONAL 60S EXPERIENCE: From £29, 7.30pm Pavilion Theatre, Marine Parade, Worthing 01903 206206. Staring Mike Pender, Chris Farlow, Herman’s Hermits, The Swinging Blue Jeans, New Amen Corner and The Fourmost.

STAGE

RUST AND STARDUST: £12, 4pm and Oct 24, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. We Shall Be Monsters. Part of Brighton Science Festival.

SWAN LAKE: £29-£36, 2.30pm/7.30pm Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne (01323) 412000. Russian State Ballet and Opera House.

THE ENORMOUS TURNIP: From £9.50, 1pm/3pm Connaught Theatre, Union Place, Worthing 01903 206206. Stuff and Nonsense Theatre Company.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 21

COMMUNITY

BEACHY HEAD RAMBLERS: Under and Over, 11 miles with Alan H 07976 083766. Meet at the Buckle car park, Seaford, 10am.

LEWES FOOTPATHS GROUP: East Chiltington, 4.5 miles with Alan 474552. Meet at North Street car park, Lewes, 9.30am.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Newick and Chailey, 6.6 miles with Sue 01825 722135. Meet at lay-by outside Newick CE Primary School, Allington Road, 10am.

The Antiques, Vintage and Collectables Fair: With Lalique car mascot exhibition, Brighton Racecourse, Kemp Town, Brighton, BN2 9XZ. Your ticket includes entry to the Lalique car mascot exhibition in The Premier Suite. Early Bird entry from 9.30am £5, entry after 10.30am £3. Pay on the door with no advance tickets. Contact details: Geoff and Tony, lalique-mascot-collectors-club@virginmedia.com. Call 01273 622722.

CONCERTS

GORDON CAMPBELL BIG BAND: £17-£18, 3pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Plus guest vocalist Matthew Ford singing Frank Sinatra.

GIGS

GIANT PARTY: £7, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

LET’S HANG ON: £24-£25, 7.30pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. The music of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons.

SOUL II SOUL: £29-£35, 7pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. 30th Anniversary Tour.

THE BOOTLEG SHADOWS: £18.50-£20, 7.30pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Tribute show.

THE MATT MONRO STORY: From £26.15, 7.30pm Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650.

THE OLD FIRM @ HORSHAM FOLK CLUB: The Normandy Centre, Horsham, 7.45pm.

THE SUNDAY SESSIONS: Calvin & Jambo, Queen’s Head, Barns Green, 4pm.

STAGE

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST: £10-£17, 7pm The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne (01323) 802020. Ballet Theatre UK.

JAMES MARTIN: £41.80, 6.30pm Brighton Centre 0844 8471515. On The Road...Again.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 22

COMMUNITY

ARUN & CHICHESTER AIR ENTHUSIASTS SOCIETY: AirACES, www.airaces.org.uk, 01243 823007, david.airaces@hotmail.com. ‘HM Coast Guard SAR Helicopter Unit, Lee-on-Solent’. Presented by Mr. Eadin Brown, Chichester Park Hotel, Chichester, PO19 7QL, 7pm for 7.30pm start. Everyone on the south coast has seen the coastguard helicopter flying from Lee-on-Solent, to a rescue at sea. Hear how this helicopter, its crew and the persons operating at base works. Eadin Brown is one of the pilots. Entrance for Air ACES members is £3, guests £5 and under 16s free. Tickets on the door, on the evening, no pre-booking. Doors open at 6.45pm, no reserved seating.

EVENING OF MEDIUMSHIP: With medium Iain Mason, £5, with refreshments and raffle, 7.30pm-9.30pm, Barnham Community Hall, Yapton and Barnham SNU Spiritualist Pioneer Centre.

GIGS

EDDI READER: From £25.50, 7.30pm Pavilion Theatre, Marine Parade, Worthing 01903 206206.

HAIKU HANDS: £7, 7pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Plus support.

KARINE POLWART: £20, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

STAGE

MICHAEL PORTILLO: £18.50-£19.50, 7.30pm Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. Life, A Game of Two Halves.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 23

COMMUNITY

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Chailey Commons Circular, 7 miles with Elizabeth B 07989 217818. Meet in free car park, Red House Common, 10am.

GIGS

EDITORS: £27.50, 7.30pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Plus Talos.

HARVEY CAUSEN: £6.50, 7.30pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171.

JESS TERRY: £15, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Jess Terry, Lizanne Knott and Michael Logen.

MAGGIE BELL AND DAVE KELLY: £20, 7.45pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. R&B.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Jolly Tanners, Staplefield, 8pm.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Bull Inn, Henfield, 8pm.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Royal Oak, Ifield, 8pm.

TUNNG: £16, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Plus Goatherder.

STAGE

CIRCUS OF HORRORS: Tuesday, October 23, 7.30pm, £25, The Capitol Theatre, Horsham, 01403 750220.

DIRTY DANCING: £42.50-£65, 7.30pm until Oct 27 (Fri Oct 26 5pm/8.30pm) Sat Oct 27 3pm/7.30pm) White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288.

GREASE: From £17, 7.30pm until Oct 27 (Wed/Sat mat 2.30pm) Connaught Theatre, Union Place, Worthing 01903 206206. Worthing Musical Comedy Society.

HE AIN’T HEAVY: £7-£10, 7.30pm (2.30pm Oct 24) Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne (01323) 412000. Oddly Moving presentation.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 24

COMMUNITY

BEACHY HEAD RAMBLERS: A Matinee Idol’s Childhood, 11.5 miles with Peter C 07721 470962. Meet at Wilmington Priory car park, 10am.

THE TRUTH ABOUT PLASTIC: Hosted by Plastic Free Lewes, 7.30pm Lewes Town Hall Corn Exchange. An evening of discussion, with speakers answering questions about plastic pollution and how we can each tackle it.

WALK: Meet 10am in the Forestry Commission car park, Sedghurst Wood/Sidney Wood. Take Dunsfold road from A281 at Alfold Crossways; car park about 1 mile on left. 5½ mile HDC walk, mostly flat, through woods and along the old canal tow path. No dogs. 2½ hours. Geoff 01403 258180.

GIGS

HEATHER PEACE: £22.50, 7pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

LEVEL 42: £32-£37.50, 6.45pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. With special guests The Blow Monkeys.

THE BLACKHEART ORCHESTRA: £12-£14.50, 7.45pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636.

THE MANFREDS: From £31, 7.30pm Assembly Hall, Stoke Abbott Road, Worthing 01903 206206. Maximum Rhythm and Blues with The Manfreds.

STAGE

FUNNY GIRL: £15.50-£16.50, 7pm Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. Funny Girl The Musical.

THE GREATEST SHOWMAN: £10-£14, 7.30pm until Oct 27 (Thurs/Fri/Sat 2pm mat) The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne (01323) 802020. Dotty Briant’s Eastbourne Stagers Production.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 25

COMEDY

COMIC BOOM: £5-£10, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Headliner Sophie Willan.

COMMUNITY

BEACHY HEAD RAMBLERS: Linear Walk. Seaford to Exceat, 8 miles with Linda O 07765 834766 Meet at Seaford Station, 10.30am.

POLEGATE RAMBLERS: A Few of The Seven Sisters, 4.5 miles with Louisa 07766 481388 (picnic). Or, Out For A Ride, 9 miles with Lucie T 01825 840779. Meet at Wannock Road Recreation Ground, 9.30am.

GIGS

O’CONNELL AND LOVE: £13, 8pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076. With full band and special guests. Tickets from www.wegottickets.com and Union Music Store, Lewes.

SARAH MUNRO: £12-£17, 8pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Angel Road Tour.

THE MANFREDS: £28.50-£32.50, 7.30pm Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne (01323) 412000. Maximum Rhythm N’ Blues. The Manfreds with Georgie Fame.

STAGE

FOOTLOOSE: £18-£19, 7.30pm until Oct 27 (Sat mat 2.30pm) The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. COS Musical Theatre.

IAN B DUNNE: £8-£10, 7.30pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. The Wrong Stuff. Part of Brighton Science Festival.

THE SPOOKY MAGIC SHOW: October 25-26, £11, 11am and 1.30pm, The Capitol studio, Horsham, 01403 750220.

CINEMA

BRIGHTON

Duke Of York’s (0871 902 5728): A Star Is Born (15) Fri 12.00, 3.00, 6.00, 9.00; Sat 12.30, 3.30, 6.30, 9.30; Sun 6.30, 9.30; Mon 1.45, 5.00, 8.00; Tue 5.30, 8.30; Wed 4.30, 8.00; Thu 8.30; HOH Subtitled: Sun 3.30; Thu 3.00; Silver Screen: Tue 2.00; Thu 12.00. Kids’ Club: The Big Bad Fox And Other Tales (U) Sat 10.30. Toddler Time: Hopster Showtime: Halloween (U) Mon 12.00. Kids’ Club: Scratch ‘n Sniff: Wallace And Gromit: Curse Of The Were-Rabbit (U) Tue 11.00. Solaris (12A) Sun 12.00. Metropolitan Opera Encore: Samson Et Dalila (12A) Wed 12.00. They Shall Not Grow Old – 3D (15) Thu 6.00.

BURGESS HILL

Orion (01444 243300): Funny Girl – The Musical (12A) Wed 8.00. Goosebumps 2: A Haunted Halloween (PG) Fri 2.25; Sat-Thu 12.00, 2.25. Venom (15) Fri-Tue 5.00, 8.30; Wed 5.00; Thu 8.30. Johnny English Strikes Again (PG) Fri 3.00; Sat 12.30, 3.00. A Star Is Born (15) Fri-Tue 5.25, 7.50; Wed & Thu 5.25. Bohemian Rhapsody (12A) Wed 8.30; Thu 5.00, 8.05.

CHICHESTER

New Park (01243 786650): Alpha (12A) Fri 1.15; Sat 3.45; Sun 6.15. Puzzle (15) Fri 3.30; Sat 6.15; Mon 6.00. Yardie (15) Fri 6.00; Tue 4.00; Thu 6.00. Anchor And Hope (15) Fri 8.30; Tue 8.15; Thu 3.30. Faces Places (15) Sat 1.30; Thu 8.30. Climax (18) Sat 8.45; Mon 8.30. The Producers (15) Sun 12.00; Wed 5.00. Metropolitan Opera: Samson And Delilah (12A) Sun 2.00. Kusama: Infinity (PG) Sun 8.30; Wed 3.00. Incredibles 2 (PG) Mon 1.30; Tue 1.30; Thu 1.30. The Big Bad Fox And Other Tales (PG) Mon 4.00; Wed 1.00. Beethoven’s 9th Symphony In Concert (U) Tue 6.30.

CRANLEIGH

Arts Centre (01483 278000): Ocean’s 8 (12A) Thu 8.00.

CRAWLEY

Cineworld (0871 200 2000): Visit www.cineworld.co.uk/cinemas/crawley.

The Hawth (01293 553636): (Next film October 28.)

EASTBOURNE

Curzon (01323 731441): Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween (PG) 2.05, 4.00, 6.00, 8.10. Halloween (18) 5.00, 8.05. First Man (12A) 2.00, 4.50, 7.45. Johnny English Strikes Again (PG) Sat & Sun 2.10. The Wife (15) Fri & Mon-Thu 2.10.

EAST GRINSTEAD

Scott Cinemas – The Atrium Cinema (01342 321666): Johnny English Strikes Again (PG) Fri & Sat 1.15, 3.30. Bad Times At The El Royale (15) Fri & Sat 8.00. Smallfoot (U) Fri & Sat 2.50, 5.40. A Star Is Born (15) Fri & Sat 2.35, 5.05, 8.15. Halloween (18) Fri & Sat 5.45, 8.20. Kids Crew: Incredibles 2 (PG) Sat 10.10. Silver Screen: The Happy Prince (15) Wed 10.10. Bohemian Rhapsody (12A) Wed & Thu 5.00, 8.15.

HAILSHAM

Pavilion (01323 841414): The Predator (15) Fri, Sun, Mon, Tue & Thu 7.45. Historical Transport Film Coffee Morning (tbc) Sat 10.00. Autism Friendly Screening: Hotel Transylvania 3: A Monster Vacation (U) Sun 10.30. Hotel Transylvania 3: A Monster Vacation (U) Sun, Mon & Tue 2.15. Teen Titans Go! To The Movies (PG) Wed & Thu 2.15.

HASSOCKS

Adastra Hall (01273 842081): (Next film November 16.)

HAYWARDS HEATH

Clair Hall (01444 455440): (No films this week.)

HORSHAM

The Capitol (01403 750220): Johnny English Strikes Again (PG) Fri, Sun, Mon, Tue & Thu 8.15. Smallfoot (PG) Fri, Sat & Mon-Thu 10.30, 2.15, 5.15; Sun 11.30, 2.15, 5.15. First Man (12A) Fri, Sun, Mon, Tue & Thu 10.45, 1.45, 4.45, 7.45; Sat & Wed 10.45, 1.45, 7.45. Metropolitan Opera Live: Samson Et Dalila (Camille Saint-Saens) (12A) Sat 5.55. Box Office Babies: Smallfoot (PG) Tue 10.30. Funny Girl – The Musical (12A) Wed 7.00.

HURSTPIERPOINT

Players Theatre/Hurst Village Cinema (01273 835875): (Next film October 26.)

LEWES

Depot (01273 525354) (lewesdepot.org): First Man (15) Fri 2.15, 5.00, 8.00; Sat, Sun, Tue & Wed 2.00, 5.00, 8.00, Mon 2.15, 5.15, 8.15; Thu 2.00, 5.00, 8.15. A Star Is Born (15) Fri 5.15, 8.15; Sat 2.15, 8.15; Sun 12.45, 6.15; Mon 12.00, 5.00; Tue 3.30, 8.15; Wed 4.00, 8.15; Thu 1.45, 4.45. Fahrenheit 11/9 (15) Fri 2.15, 5.30; Sat 2.30, 5.30; Sun 3.45, 9.00; Mon 2.45, 5.30; Tue 12.30, 5.30; Wed 12.45, 3.30; Thu 2.15. Dogman (15) Fri, Sat & Mon 8.30; Sun 8.45; Tue 3.15; Wed 6.00; Thu 5.30. Smallfoot (PG) Fri 12.00, 2.30; Sat 11.00, 11.45; Sun 11.30, 13.30; Mon 12.00, 2.30; Tue 11.00, 12.00; Wed 11.15, 1.30; Thu 11.15, 11.45; Relaxed: Sun 12.15. The King Of Comedy (PG) Mon 8.00. Babette’s Feast (U) Sun 4.00. The Godfather (15) Tue & Wed 7.00. Lolita (15) Fri 10.00. The School In The Cloud (12A) Sat 5.45; Sun 6.25. Funny Girl – The Musical (12A) Thu 7.45. You Can’t Move History (U) Thu 11.00. Rollin’ Through The Decades Thu 20.00.

LITTLEHAMPTON

Windmill Cinema (01903 715920): Smallfoot (U) Fri 10.15, 12.25; Sun 10.00; Mon, Tue & Thu 11.45, 1.45; Wed 10.45, 12.45. Johnny English Strikes Again (PG) Fri & Sat 2.30; Sun 12.00, 5.45; Mon, Tue & Thu 3.45, 6.05, 8.00; Wed 2.45, 4.45. Royal Opera House Encore: Mayerling (12A) Sun 2.00. Funny Girl – The Musical (12A) Wed 7.00.

NEWHAVEN

Hillcrest Centre (01273 512376): Kedi (12A) Sat 7.30.

SEAFORD

Seaford Community Cinema, Barn Theatre (www.seafordcinema.org): Funny Girl – The Musical (12A) Wed 7.00.

UCKFIELD

The Picture House (01825 764909): Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween (PG) Fri 1.10, 3.15; Sat 11.00, 1.20; Sun & Mon 11.15, 1.30; Tue & Thu 10.45, 1.00; Wed 10.45, 12.45. Smallfoot (U) Fri & Tue 1.15, 3.25; Sat 10.45, 1.10, 3.25; Sun & Mon 10.45, 1.00, 3.45; Wed 10.30, 12.35; Thu 11.00, 1.15, 3.00. Johnny English Strikes Again (PG) Fri 2.00, 4.30, 6.30, 8.30; Sat 1.00, 3.10, 6.10; Sun 11.00, 1.15, 3.10, 3.30, 6.00; Mon 11.00, 1.15, 3.10, 3.30, 5.50; Tue 11.30, 1.45, 3.10, 4.00, 6.10; Wed 10.15, 12.15, 2.15; Thu 10.30, 12.35, 3.30. First Man (12A) Fri, Sun, Mon, Tue & Thu 5.15, 8.10; Sat 3.20, 8.10; Wed 2.50, 5.40. A Star Is Born (15) Fri-Tue 5.30, 8.20; Wed 4.15, 8.30; Thu 5.45, 8.30. Bohemian Rhapsody (12A) Wed & Thu 2.45, 5.30, 8.20. They Shall Not Grow Old (12A) Mon 8.00; Tue 8.30. Saturday Morning Movie: Teen Titans Go! To The Movies (PG) Sat 10.30. Metropolitan Opera Live: Samson Et Dalila (12A) Sat 5.55. Funny Girl – The Musical (12A) Wed 7.30.

WORTHING

Dome (01903 823112): A Star Is Born (15) Fri-Tue 8.15; Wed & Thu 5.45. Bohemian Rhapsody (12A) Wed & Thu 8.15. First Man (12A) 2.30, 8.00. Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween (PG) Fri & Mon-Thu 10.00, 12.15, 1.30; Sat & Sun 10.10, 12.20, 2.00. Halloween (2018) (18) Fri-Tue 8.30; Wed & Thu 8.40. Hotel Transylvania 3: A Monster Vacation (U) Sat & Sun 10.00. Johnny English Strikes Again (PG) Fri & Mon-Thu 9.40, 11.35, 3.15, 5.40; Sat & Sun 12.45, 4.00; 5.40. Smallfoot (U) Fri & Mon-Thu 10.15, 12.40, 3.35, 6.00; Sat & Sun 10.25, 12.00, 3.15, 6.05. Venom (15) Fri-Tue 5.45.

Connaught (01903 206206): A Star Is Born (15) Fri 12.15, 5.20; Sat 5.30, 8.15; Sun, Mon, Tue & Thu 5.30. Johnny English Strikes Again (PG) Fri 10.45, 1.00, 3.15, 6.20; Sat 1.00, 3.15, 6.10; Sun, Mon, Tue & Thu 10.45, 1.00, 3.15; Wed 10.15, 12.30, 2.40. Bad Times At The El Royale (15) Fri 3.20, 8.30; Sat, Sun, Mon, Tue & Thu 8.30; Wed 4.45. Rosemary’s Baby (18) Fri 8.15. Saturday Morning Pictures: Luis And The Aliens (U) Sat 10.15. Funny Girl – The Musical (12A) Wed 7.45.

