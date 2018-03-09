ENTERTAINMENT LISTINGS: Friday to Thursday, March 9-15

Concerts, stage shows, exhibitions and stand-up comedy gigs across Sussex

FRIDAY, MARCH 9

COMEDY

GRIFF RHYS JONES: Where Was I? 8pm Trinity Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 678678.

KRATER COMEDY CLUB: Until March 11, 7pm/8pm/10.30pm, £5-£36.50 Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

TIM VINE: Sunset Milk Idiot. £25.50, 8pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636.

COMMUNITY

ART OF THE CROSS: 7pm, St Georges Church, St George’s Road, Worthing. Art historian, lecturer and tour guide to art in Italy, Bob Thompson, will give an illustrated talk about how artists worked with the cross and all that it meant to them and to their viewers. Free admission. Booking not necessary.

Aspects of the South Downs National Park: A talk by Geoffrey Mead, 7.30pm, Anne of Cleves’ House, Lewes. £5 members, £8 non-members.

LEWES RIVERSIDE CLUB: History of Lewes Pubs by Fiona Monson, 2pm St Thomas’ Church Hall, Cliffe, Lewes.

Meeting of Horsham French Club: 8pm, Roffey Millennium Hall. The evening will include a cheese tasting and quiz. Refreshments provided. Info: www.horshamfrenchclub.org.uk.

STAMP CLUB: Lewes Stamp and Postal History Club talk, German Occupation in WW2 by John Terry, 7.15pm Christ Church, Fitzjohns Road, Lewes.

TALK: Aspects of the South Downs National Park by Dr Geoffrey Mead, 7.30pm Anne of Cleves House, Lewes £5 members, £8 non-members.

TEA DANCE: Southwater Leisure Centre, Pevensey Road, Southwater (off Cedar Drive), 1.30pm to 3.45pm, £4.85 per person including tea and coffee. For more details call Southwater Leisure Centre on 01403 733208 or Colin and Margaret on 01403 734409.

WALK: Meet 10.30am, Fourwents Pond Blackbrook car park, Holmwood Common. North from Horsham on A24, after passing Holmwood Station on the dual carriageway, turn right into Mill Lane. 3-mile HDC Health walk through woodland on National Trust trail. 1½ hours. Margaret 01403 262311.

GIGS

BLINK DAZE: Railway Inn, Billingshurst, 8.30pm.

CROONERS: £18, 7.30pm Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 530613.

FOLK NIGHT: St Edwards Hall, Pound Hill, Crawley, 8pm.

FRIDAY NIGHT LIVE IN THE PAVILION: £10, 8pm Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. Live acoustic music.

MOJO: The Six Bells, Billingshurst, 9pm.

SYNTHONY 101: Free, 8pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076. Plus very special guests.

THE RED STRIPE BAND: Cranleigh Arts Centre, Cranleigh, 8pm.

THE RIGHTEOUS AND THE WICKED: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8.30pm.

STAGE

BALLET BRITISH COLUMBIA: 310-£20, 7.30pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Canada’s most cutting edge contemporary ballet company.

SWING PATROL: £7-£10, 7pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171.

THE WEST END MUSICALS IN CONCERT: £13-£15, 2.30pm The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne (01323) 802020.

SATURDAY, MARCH 10

COMEDY

JOE LYCETT: £21.50, 8pm Connaught Theatre, Union Place, Worthing 01903 206206. I’m About to Lose Control and I Think Joe Lycett.

JOHN BISHOP: From £39.05, 8pm Brighton Centre 0844 8471515. Brand new show.

COMMUNITY

BURGESS HILL MARCHING YOUTH: An evening of musical entertainment. 7pm (doors 6.30pm), Croft Hall, Burgess Hill Girls. Pop, film themes, traditional, classical and much more. Tickets cost £9 from www.bhmy.org/concert-tickets.

CHORAL SOCIETY WORKSHOP: Big School, Christ’s Hospital, 10.15am. Keen singers are invited to join Christ’s Hospital Choral Society for a workshop on John Rutter’s Magnificat, and enjoy the syncopated, energetic rhythms and strong melodies. £15 to be booked in advance (numbers limited). For all bookings or enquiries contact Mike Cade, Christ’s Hospital Choral Society on 07738 835796 or e-mail chchoralsoc@gmail.com.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Newick/Fletching circular, 6 miles with Elizabeth B 07989 217818. Meet at Allington Road, Newick, 10am.

Plant Heritage Sussex Group: Spring lecture, 2pm, Haywards Heath Town Hall, Boltro Road. ‘Designing with Plants at Great Dixter’ by Head Gardner Fergus Garrett. Raffle, plant sales, tea/cakes. Visitors welcome, £4 on the door.

WALK: 10am. Park on the road outside the (now closed) school at Itchingfield, RH13 0NT. 3½ mile HDC walk to Sharpenhurst Hill, with views to North and South Downs, and on to Barns Green. No stiles. Path very uneven in many places. Dogs on a lead. 2 hours. Liz 01403 263920 or Simon 01403 260599.

CONCERTS

BOURNEMOUTH SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA: £10-£27.50, 7.30pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Carlos Miguel Prieto conductor, Gabriela Montero piano.

EVENING OF SWINGING JAZZ: 7.45pm (doors 7pm), The Barn, Church Centre, Causeway, Horsham. Featuring Andy Walker on alto saxophone and friends. Tickets £15 in advance only, to include fish and chip supper, from Waterstone’s Bookshop, West Street, Horsham and St. Mary’s Church Office, Church Centre, Causeway. Call 01403 253762 (Monday to Friday, 10am-2pm. Licensed bar for beer and wine. www.stmaryshorsham.org.uk.

LUNCHTIME CONCERT: Free with retiring collection, 1pm St Leonard’s Church, Seaford. Rosemary Kemp piano, Julia Kemp soprano.

GIGS

BLACK STRAP MOLASSES: 10am-noon at the regular coffee morning, Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926.

CROSSFIRE: The White Hart, Ewhurst Road, Cranleigh, 9pm.

DIRTY RUMOURS: The RAFA Club, Horsham, 7pm.

HORSHAM ROCKS PRESENTS: Mailman, The Carfax Bandstand, Horsham, 1pm-3pm.

PURPLE JIMI: £10, 7pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Hendrix Tribute. Plus Forever Sabbath.

LEWES SATURDAY FOLK CLUB: £7, 7.30pm Elephant and Castle, Lewes. Judy Cook, unaccompanied traditional songs.

SOLICE: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8.30pm.

ZOOT ZAZOU: £20-£25, 7.30pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076. Tickets at Tizz’s (School Hill); Hannah’s Van and Hamsey School office.

STAGE

BIG GIRLS DON’T CRY: £23-£25, 7.45pm Pavilion Theatre, Marine Parade, Worthing 01903 206206. 10th Anniversary Tour. The sounds of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons.

DANCE EXPLOSION: £12-£14, 1.30pm/5.30pm and March 11, Trinity Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 678678. Firefly Dance School.

FORWARD MOTION 2018: £9-£10, 7.30pm (3pm March 11) The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. A Day of Dance. The showcase for Crawley dance schools.

JAMES PHELAN: Trickster. £12.50-£14.50, 7.30pm Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. Unique magical prank show.

SUNDAY, MARCH 11

COMEDY

GEOFF NORCOTT: £10-£12, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Traditionalism.

COMMUNITY

ARGOS HILL WINDMILL: Argos Hill, Mayfield. Open 2pm-5pm. Admission is free but donations are welcome, car parking is sign posted. Bus services 251/252 pass nearby with a walk up the closed road to the mill. National cycle route No. 21 adjacent. Info: 01435 873367.

LEWES FOOTPATHS GROUP: Steyning, 5 miles with Alan 474552. Meet at North Street car park, Lewes, 9.30am.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Plumpton Circular, 3.5 miles with Phil 01273 835931. Meet t Plumpton Railway Station, 10.30am.

WALK: Meet 10.30am, Leechpool Wood car park, Harwood Road (B2195), Horsham. 2¼ mile HDC Health walk. Some inclines, tree roots, uneven ground. Can be muddy. Dogs on a lead. 1 ¼ hours. Armelle 01403 260342.

CONCERTS

BEST OF THE BIG BANDS: £12-£14, 2.30pm Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. In aid of Age UK.

GIGS

BETH NIELSEN CHAPMAN: £22.50-£25, 7pm De la Warr Pavilion, Bexhill (01424) 229111.

HERBIE FLOWER’S JAZZ BREAKFAST: £7.50, 11am Brighton Dome (01273) 709709.

JACKSON LIVE IN CONCERT: From £25.75, 7.30pm Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650. New show starring Who’s Bad.

PETER AND THE TEST TUBE BABIES: £12, 7.30pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076. Support from Salad From Atlantis. Tickets at www.wegottickets.com or Si’s Sounds, Lewes.

MONDAY, MARCH 12

COMMUNITY

EVENING OF MEDIUMSHIP: With medium Sandra Clarke, 7.30pm with refreshments and raffle, £5, Barnham Community Hall. Yapton and Barnham SNU Spiritualist Pioneer Centre.

LEWES HISTORY GROUP: The Forgotten Lewes War Memorial, 7pm for 7.30pm King’s Church building, Brooks Road, Lewes.

PULBOROUGH & DISTRICT COMMUNITY CARE ASSOCIATION: Annual General Meeting, 2pm, Arun Hall, Pulborough Village Hall. Everyone is welcome. AGM will take the form of a short business meeting, followed by home-made refreshments. To get a copy of the Annual Report, contact Secretary Sheila Moore on 01798 813039.

SUSSEX FAMILY HISTORY GROUP: The Most Important Englishman Ever by Colin Cummins, 7.30pm Bridge Cottage, High Street, Uckfield.

THE ARTS SOCIETY STEYNING: James Russell gives an illustrated talk on ‘Lover, Teacher, Muse or Rival? Couples in Modern British Art’. James studied History at Pembroke College, Cambridge but was galvanised into writing about Art by a lengthy stint selling contemporary paintings and sculpture in Santa Fe, New Mexico. A passionate advocate of twentieth century British painting, he writes and lectures widely. Coffee at 10am. Talk 10.30am-12pm, Steyning Centre, Fletchers Croft, Church Street, Steyning.

GIGS

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Charcoal Burner, Crawley, 8pm.

PALOMA FAITH: From £39.05, 6.30pm Brighton Centre 0844 8471515. The Architect 2018 Tour.

STAGE

OF MICE AND MEN: From £15.90, 7.45pm until March 17 (Thurs/Sat mat 2.30pm) Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650.

TUESDAY, MARCH 13

COMEDY

BRING YOUR OWN BABY COMEDY: £8.50-£10, noon, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Joe Rowntree, Yuriko Kotani, MC Jen Brister.

COMMUNITY

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Arlington and Abbot’s Wood, 9 miles with Brian J (07985 201335 on day). Meet at Arlington Reservoir car park, 10am.

SEAFORD LECTURE AND LITERARY CLUB: No meeting

GIGS

ACOUSTIC OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Jolly Tanners, Staplefield, 8pm.

ACOUSTIC SHOWCASES: The Surrey Oaks, Newdigate, 8pm.

BLUES WORKSHOP: Northgate Community Centre, Crawley, 8pm.

JAKE BUGG: £24.50, 7pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Solo Acoustic Tour.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Royal Oak, Ifield, 8pm.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 14

COMEDY

THE NOISE NEXT DOOR’S COMEDY LOCK-IN: £9-£11, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Special gusts Charlie Baker and Lloyd Langford.

COMMUNITY

ART SOCIETY: Uckfield and Lewes Decorative and Fine Art Society Satirists to Insanity: Celebrating the life and work of James Gilray by Ian Keeble, 2pm tea/coffee, 2.30pm talk at Uckfield Civic Centre.

GEOLOGY LECTURE: The Horsham Geological Field Club Lecture, The Forest School, Horsham, 7pm for 7.30pm. ‘The Geology and Scenery of Italy’. Talk by Dr Lidia Lonergan, Imperial College, London. Visitors welcome, £2. Info: Gill 01403 250371, Beryl 01403 254549.

MID-SUSSEX FRANCO-BRITISH SOCIETY: Next meeting 8pm-10pm, Function Suite, Clair Hall, Perrymount Road, Haywards Heath. An illustrated talk in French, ‘L’histoire des Huguenots: diaspora et assimilation’ by Barbara Julien Membre du Conseil et Présidente du comité de la Bibliothèque (Huguenot Library and Archive Committee). All members and visitors welcome. Info: Secretary Mrs. Barbara Stevens, 01444 452385 or dandbstevens@btopenworld.com, or visit www.midsussexfrancobritish.co.uk. The annual Society membership fee is £20, payable in September. Visitor’s fee is £4 per evening, payable at meetings.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Talk. The Nature Reserves of the Sussex Wildlife Trust by Michael Blencowe, 7.30pm upstairs room in the Methodist Church Hall, Perrymount Road, Haywards Heath.

SUSSEX FAMILY HISTORY GROUP: Victorian Education by Susan Millard, 7.30pm in the Ventnor Hall, Blatchington Road, Hove.

VEGETABLES: The Sussex Area of The National Vegetable Society. Ashurst Village Hall, 7.30pm. Talk by Dr Steve Millam, ‘The Potato: Past, Present, Future.’ Dr Millam is a lecturer in Horticulture at Brinsbury College and was part of the breeding team responsible for the development Anya and Mayan Gold.

WALK: Every Wednesday. Meet 10.30am, bandstand, Carfax, Horsham. 30 or 60 mins flat HDC Health walk on good paths around Horsham park. Suitable for elderly and those recovering from illness. Wheelchairs and buggies welcome. Dogs on a lead. Doreen 01403 230293 or Wyn 01403 256630 or Emmy 01403 255517.

GIGS

CILLA AND THE SHADES OF THE 60S: £23-£25, 7.30pm Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne (01323) 412000. Review of the life of Cilla Black starring Victoria Jones.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Bear, Horsham, 8pm.

STAGE

BRENDAN COLE: £38.50, 7.30pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. All Night Long.

FAME JR: £8-£11, 7.30pm and March 15, Connaught Theatre, Union Place, Worthing 01903 206206. Oak Grove College.

I BELIEVE IN UNICORNS: £11, 4.30pm Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. Magical interactive show.

I LOVE YOU MUM, I PROMISE I WON’T DIE: By Mark Wheeller. 7.30pm, Christ’s Hospital Theatre, Horsham, 01403 247434. The tragic, true story of Daniel Spargo-Mabbs. The performance will be followed by a Q&A with Mark Wheeller and Fiona Spargo-Mabbs. Tickets cost £6 (£5 conc, friends £4).

TELETUBBIES LIVE: £13, 10am/1pm and March 15, Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 530613.

THE POETRY CAFE: Free, 8pm Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926. With guest performers.

THURSDAY, MARCH 15

COMEDY

COMEDY DOUBLE BILL: £12, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Adam Hess and Glenn Moore.

COMMUNITY

POLEGATE RAMBLERS: Herstmonceux Walk, 5 miles with Vicky 471635. Or, A Cross, A Castle and Lost Village, 11 miles with Glyn 482416. Meet at Wannock Road Recreation Ground, 9.30am.

GIGS

BELLE AND SEBASTIAN: £32.50, 7pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Plus special guests.

MINISTRY OF BISCUITS: £7-£9, 7.30pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076. The Foundry Group.

SIGNED, SEALED, DELIVERED: £26.50, 7.30pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. A tribute to Stevie Wonder.

THE BARON KNIGHTS: £19, 7.30pm Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000.

UNDERGROUND LIVE: £6.50, 7.30pm Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926. Lily Ramona with Nigel Wesson.

STAGE

OLIVER!: £12-£16, 7.30pm until March 17 (Thurs/Sat mat 2.30pm) Pavilion Theatre, Marine Parade, Worthing 01903 206206. Worthing Musical Theatre Company.

SO YOU THINK YOU KNOW ABOUT DINOSAURS: £11-£13, 6pm Trinity Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 678678. Live stage show starring Dr Ben Garrod. Suitable for 5yrs plus.

THE TIME MACHINE: £13-£15, 7.45pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Dyad Productions.

CINEMA

BRIGHTON

Duke Of York’s (0871 902 5728): Kids’ Club: Moana – Sing-A-Long (PG) Sat 10.30. The Greatest Showman Sing-A-Long (PG) Sun 2.30. Studio Ghibli: My Neighbour Totoro (U) Sun 12.00. Toddler Time: Sarah And Duck: Rainbow & Tortoise (U) Mon 11.00.Ourscreen: The Lost Boys (15) Mon 9.00. My Generation + Satellite Q&A With Michael Caine (12A) Wed 6.30.

BURGESS HILL

Orion (01444 243300): Lady Bird (15) Fri & Mon-Thu 7.45; Sat & Sun 3.30. The Shape Of Water (15) Fri & Mon-Thu 5.00; Sat & Sun 8.30. Black Panther (12A) Fri & Mon-Thu 8.15; Sat & Sun 1.30, 4.40, 7.45. The Post (12A) Fri & Mon-Thu 5.40; Sat & Sun 5.50. Early Man (U) Sat & Sun 1.00.

CHICHESTER

New Park (01243 786650): Finding Your Feet (12A) Fri 1.15, 3.45; Sat 1.15, 6.15; Sun 6.00, 8.30; Mon 1.00, 6.15; Tue 1.15, 8.45; Wed 12.15, 4.45; Thu 1.15, 6.15. Brakes (15) Fri 6.15. Lady Bird (15) Fri 9.00; Sat, Mon & Thu 3.45, 8.45; Sun 12.00; Tue 10.00, 3.45; Wed 2.30. A Mind For Movies (U) Sat 6.00. Royal Opera House: Carmen (PG) Sun 2.00. Through Lotte’s Lens (12A) Tue 6.15.

CRANLEIGH

Arts Centre (01483 278000): Breathe (12A) Wed 8.00.

CRAWLEY

CRAWLEY CINEWORLD (0871 200 2000): Visit www.cineworld.co.uk/cinemas/crawley

The Hawth (01293 553636): (Next film March 22.)

EASTBOURNE

Curzon (01323 731441): Red Sparrow (15) 2.00, 4.50, 7.50. I, Tonya (15) 2.05, 5.10, 8.05. Finding Your Feet (12A) 2.15 (not Wed). Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (15) 5.00 (not Wed). The Shape Of Water (15) 8.00 (not Wed). The Greatest Showman (PG) Sat & Sun 12.10. Early Man (PG) Sat & Sun 12.15. Eastbourne Film Society: Rome, Open City (12A) Wed 2.05, 5.00, 8.00.

EAST GRINSTEAD

Scott Cinemas – The Atrium Cinema (01342 321666): Red Sparrow (15) Fri & Mon-Wed 1.40, 4.50, 8.00; Sat 8.00; Thu 1.40, 4.50. Finding Your Feet (12A) Fri & Mon-Thu 5.30. Black Panther (12A) Fri, Mon, Tue & Thu 5.20; Sat & Sun 2.10, 5.20. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (15) Fri & Mon 2.45, 8.10; Sun 8.10. Lady Bird (15) Fri & Mon-Tu 2.50, 8.25; Sat & Sun 8.25. Kids’ Crew: Ferdinand (U) Sat 10.10. Kids’ Crew: The Jungle Bunch (U) Sat 10.10. Early Man (PG) Sat 12.30, 2.40; Sun 10.10, 12.30, 2.40. Coco (PG) Sat 2.15; Sun 12.40, 3.15. The Greatest Showman (PG) Sat 5.00; Wed 5.30. Metropolitan Opera: Semiramide (12A) Sat 5.55. Mamma Mia: Sing-A-Long (PG) Sun 5.40. The Shape Of Water (15) Tue-Thu 2.35; 8.10. Silver Screen: Breathe (12A) Wed 10.10. Tomb Raider (12A) Thu 8.20.

HAILSHAM

Pavilion (01323 841414): Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (15) Fri, Sun, Mon & Tue 7.45. Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle (12A) Sun 2.15. Darkest Hour (PG) Wed & Thu 2.15, 7.45.

HASSOCKS

Adastra Hall (01273 842081): (Next film March 16.)

HAYWARDS HEATH

Clair Hall (01444 455440): (Next film April 18.)

HORSHAM

The Capitol (01403 750220): Finding Your Feet (12A) Fri & Sun 1.45; Sat 12.45, 3.15; Mon & Wed 1.45, 4.45, 7.45; Tue & Thu 4.45, 7.45. Fifty Shades Freed (18) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Wed 2.15, 5.15, 8.15; Tue & Thu 5.15, 8.15. Family Film Fun Screening: Zootropolis (PG) Sat 10.30. Blue Oasis Film Club Screening: Finding Your Feet (12A) Sat 11.00. Metropolitan Opera Live: Semiramide (Rossini) (12A) Sat 5.55. Mamma Mia: Sing-A-Long (PG) Sun 7.30. Horsham Film Society: Frantz (12A) Mon 8.00.

HURSTPIERPOINT

Players Theatre/Hurst Village Cinema (01273 835875): (Next film March 22.)

LEWES

Depot (01273 525354) (lewesdepot.org): Finding Your Feet (12A) Fri, Sat, Mon & Thu 3.15, 5.45, 8.15; Sun 2.45, 8.00, Tue Parent & Baby: 12.00; 3.00, 5.30, 8.15; Wed 3.15, 6.00, 8.30. Black Panther (12A) Fri, Sat, Mon & Tue 8.00; Sun 5.15, 7.30; Wed Thu 8.15. Black Panther – 3D (12A) Fri, Sat, Mon & Tue 3.30; Wed 3.45; Thu 5.15. Lady Bird (15) Fri 2.15 8.15; Sat & Mon 2.15, 8.00; Sun 12.15; Tue 3.45; Wed 5.45; Thu 2.30. Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story (15) Fri & Sat 6.00; Sun & Mon 5.45; Tue 6.30; Wed 4.00; Thu 8.30. Mamma Mia! Sing-Along (PG) Sun 5.00. Man With A Movie Camera (U) Sun 3.00. Battleship Potemkin (PG) Sun 1.15. Where I Belong (12A) Tue 8.30. My Generation + Live Q&A (12A) Wed 6.30. The Divine Order (12A) Fri & Sat 3.45; Sun 7.45; Mon 3.30; Tue 6.15; Wed 9.00; Thu 4.00, 6.15.

LITTLEHAMPTON

Windmill Cinema (01903 715920): Finding Your Feet (12A) Fri & Sat 3.45, 6.10; Sun 2.45, 5.10; Mon & Wed 3.45, 8.30; Tue & Thu 3.45, 6.10. The Shape Of Water (15) Fri, Sat & Tue 8.30; Sun 7.30; Mon 6.00. The Post (12A) Wed 6.10; Thu 8.30.

NEWHAVEN

Hillcrest Centre (01273 512376): (Next film March 17.)

SEAFORD

Seaford Community Cinema, Barn Theatre (www.seafordcinema.org): The Death Of Stalin (15) Fri 7.30.

UCKFIELD

The Picture House (01825 764909): Cream Tea Classic Screening: Brief Encounter (PG) Wed 2.00. The Shape Of Water (15) Fri 2.10, 8.30; Sat 8.30; Sun & Wed 8.25; Mon 4.00, 8.25; Tue 4.30, 8.25; Thu 2.15, 8.30; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.15. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (15) Fri & Tue 6.10, 8.35; Sat 6.00; Sun 6.00, 8.35; Mon 2.15, 6.10, 8.35; Wed 11.15, 6.00; Thu 2.00, 6.10; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.30. Finding Your Feet (12A) Fri 2.00, 6.00; Sat 3.50, 6.10; Sun 5.45; Mon 11.30, 1.45, 6.00; Tue & Thu 1.45, 6.00; Wed 11.00, 1.20, 3.40. Darkest Hour (PG) Fri 2.20; Sat 12.45; Sun 12.30; Mon & Tue 11.00; Wed 11.30, 2.15; Thu 4.30; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.00. Black Panther (12A) Fri 8.20; Sat 1.15, 3.15, 8.20; Sun 1.15, 3.00. The Greatest Showman (PG) Fri 6.20; Mon, Tue & Thu 4.00; Wed 3.50. The Greatest Showman Sing-A-Long (PG) Sat 12.45, 3.00; Sun 1.30, 3.45. Early Man (PG) Sat 11.00; Sun 11.30. Mamma Mia: Sing-A-Long (PG) Sun 4.00, 6.15. Monster Family (PG) Sun 11.30. Tomb Raider (12A) Thu 8.20. Saturday Morning Movie: Monster Family (PG) Sat 10.30. Metropolitan Opera: Semiramide (12A) Sat 5.55. Stage Russia: The Three Sisters (12A) Mon 7.00. Macbeth: The Film + Q&A With Emily Carding (15) Tue 8.00. My Generation + Live Satellite Q&A With Michael Caine (12A) Wed 6.30; Thu 7.45.

WORTHING

Dome (01903 823112): Autistic Screening: Early Man (PG) Sat 10.15. Black Panther (12A) Fri & Mon 8.15; Sat 12.15, 8.15; Sun 8.00. Early Man (PG) Sun 10.15. Finding Your Feet (12A) Fri 12.00, 5.30; Sat 12.00, 5.40; Sun 12.00, 5.15; Mon 2.40, 5.25; Tue-Thu 12.00, 2.00, 5.20. Macbeth The Film (15) Tue 8.00. Mamma Mia: Sing-A-Long (PG) Sun 2.45. Monster Family (PG) Sun 2.40; Sun 12.10. Parent & Baby Screening: Red Sparrow (15) Mon 12.00. Red Sparrow (15) Fri & Sat 5.00, 8.00; Sun 2.15, 7.45; Mon 5.00, 8.00; Tue-Thu 4.30, 7.40. Tad The Lost Explorer And The Secret Of King Midas (U) Sat & Sun 10.00. The Greatest Showman (PG) Sat 3.15; Sun 5.30. The Shape Of Water (15) Mon 11.45; Tue-Thu 2.35. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (15) Fri & Mon 2.30; Tue-Thu 11.30. Tomb Raider (12A) Thu 8.00. Tomb Raider – 3D (12A) Wed 8.00.

Connaught (01903 206206): Royal Opera House: Carmen (12A) Sun 2.00. Saturday Morning Pictures: Matilda (PG) Sat 10.15. The Greatest Showman: Sing-A-Long (PG) Sat 1.00; Sun 11.00. Mamma Mia: Sing-A-Long (PG) Sun 6.00. Silver Screen: Phantom Thread (15) Mon 11.00. My Generation + Satellite Q&A (12A) Wed 6.30.

Pavilion Picturehouse (01903 206206): (No films this week.)

