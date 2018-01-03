ENTERTAINMENT LISTINGS: Friday to Thursday, January 5-12

Concerts, stage shows, exhibitions and stand-up comedy gigs across Sussex

FRIDAY, JANUARY 5

COMEDY

KRATER COMEDY CLUB: Until Jan 7/11, 7pm/8pm/10.30pm, £5-£36.50 Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

THE MAYDAYS: £10, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Confessions! And guest improv superstars.

COMMUNITY

WALK: 2½ mile, flat, circular HDC Health walk along bridleways, country lanes and Downs Link. Meet 11am in the Country Park car park (off Cripplegate Lane), Southwater RH13 7UN. Can be muddy. 1¼ hours. Dogs on a lead. Weekday parking free from November to March. Jill 07780 701184.

CONCERTS

BEYOND THE BARRICADE: Friday, January 5, 7.30pm, £22, Clair Hall, Perrymount Road, Haywards Heath, 01444 455440.

GIGS

KITTY PERRIN AND NINA PARTRIDGE: £4, 8pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Plus Cascades, tigers and Flies, Breathing Issues and DJs.

STAGE

HOLIDAY ON ICE: From £22, various times until Jan 14, Brighton Centre 0844 8471515. The new production, Time.

MOSCOW CITY BALLET PRESENTS THE SLEEPING BEAUTY: Friday to Sunday, January 5-7, tickets from £15, Chichester Festival Theatre, www.cft.org.uk, 01243 781312.

SNOW WHITE AND THE SEVEN DWARFS: Until January 7, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk.

STRANGERS ON A TRAIN: £13.50-£44.50, 7.45pm until Jan 13 (Thurs/Sat mat 2.30pm) Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 6

COMMUNITY

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Winter Walks Festival, Eridge, 4.5 miles with Jill 01273 480167. Meet at Eridge Station, 10.30am.

WALK: Meet 2pm in Storrington Recreation Ground car park, RH20 4PG. 3.6 miles HDC Health walk, towards the bottom of the South Downs escarpment, returning via the Church and Glebe Meadow. Dogs welcome. 1¾ hours. Mick Denness 01903 745971.

GIGS

ELVIS NIGHT: £21.50, 8pm Assembly Hall, Stoke Abbott Road, Worthing 01903 206206. Suspiciously Elvis.

FURIOUS BADGERS: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8.30pm.

LEWES SATURDAY FOLK CLUB: £10, 7.30pm Elephant and Castle, Lewes. The Copper family and Bob Lewis.

STRAY DOGS: Free, 10am-noon at the regular coffee morning, Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926.

THE TONY STONE BAND: The Bedford, Horsham, 8.30pm.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 7

COMEDY

BENT DOUBLE: £10-£13, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Headliner Rob Deering, Debra Jane Appleby, Alice Flick, MC Zoe Lyons.

COMMUNITY

WALK: Meet 10am at Kithurst Hill car park (off the Amberley to Storrington road, B2139) at the top of the lane. 4½ mile HDC Health walk into the heart of the South Downs, some hills including a long gentle incline. Dogs welcome. 1¾ hours. Mick Denness 01903 745971.

CONCERTS

WSO: £19-£28, 2.45pm Assembly Hall, Stoke Abbott Road, Worthing 01903 206206. New Year Tonic in Vienna.

GIGS

FRED’S OPEN MIC: Goffs Park Social Club Ltd, Crawley, 3pm.

MONDAY, JANUARY 8

COMMUNITY

BURGESS HILL: 8pm. Unattached? The Group is a club for men and women aged 50-plus, which meets in a pub in Burgess Hill on the second Monday evening of every month. An opportunity to meet new friends. Walking, eating out, theatre, golf, holidays – all arranged by members. Visit www.thegroup.org.uk and then give The Group a call to find out where to meet.

LEWES HISTORY GROUP: Barcombe Mills Roman Settlement Update, 7pm for 7.30pm King’s Church building, Brooks Road, Lewes.

SUSSEX FAMILY HISTORY GROUP: Sussex by the Sea by Mark Perry-Nash, 7.30pm in Bridge Cottage, Uckfield.

FILM

HORSHAM FILM SOCIETY: The Best of World Cinema, Monday, January 8, The Capitol, Horsham, 8pm. Film: The Other Side of Hope. Finland, Germany 2017, 98 mins. Director: Aki Kaurismäki. This wry, melancholic comedy is a clear-eyed response to the current refugee crisis and follows two people in Helsinki searching for a place to call home. As deadpan as the best of the director’s work, and with a deep well of empathy for its down-but-not-out characters, The Other Side of Hope is a bittersweet tale of human kindness in the face of official indifference.

GIGS

BGP: Free, 8.30pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Acid jazz and funk.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Charcoal Burner, Crawley, 8pm.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 9

COMMUNITY

HENFIELD GARDEN CLUB: AGM, 7pm for 7.30pm, Henfield Hall. Followed by a slide presentation by Audrey Dorset on her trip to Malawi – ‘An inspirational gardener in Malawi’.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Winter Walk around Ardingly Reservoir, 8 miles with Yvonne 01444 441926. Meet at Ardingly Reservoir car park, 10.30am.

GIGS

ACOUSTIC OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Jolly Tanners, Staplefield, 8pm.

ACOSUTIC SHOWCASES: The Surrey Oaks, Newdigate, 8pm.

BLUES WORKSHOP: Northgate Community Centre, Crawley, 8pm.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Royal Oak, Ifield, 8pm.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: George and Dragon, Horsham, 8.30pm.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 10

COMMUNITY

BEACHY HEAD RAMBLERS: Ashdown Forest Circular from Gills Lap, 10.5 miles with Sue D 07803 086840. Meet at Gills Lap car park on B2026, 10am.

LEWES FOOTPATHS GROUP: Stroll, Newhaven to Seaford, with Janet 475867. Meet at Lewes Railway Station, 9.58am train to Newhaven.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Talk, Travels in the Holy Land by Ron and Janet Goodenough, 7.30pm Methodist Church Hall Perrymount Road Haywards Heath. £3.

SUSSEX FAMILY HISTORY GROUP: AGM and Kill or Cure (Medicine in the 19th Century) by Lady Teviot, 7.30pm in the Ventnor Hall, Blatchington Road, Hove.

THE ARTS SOCIETY: Uckfield and Lewes Arts Society, El Greco by Imogen Corrigan, 2pm Uckfield Civic Centre.

WALK: Every Wednesday. Meet 10.30am at the bandstand, Carfax, Horsham, RH12 1FD. Choose a 30 or 60 minute, flat HDC Health walk on good paths around Horsham park and pond. Suitable for elderly and those recovering from illness. Wheelchairs and buggies welcome. Dogs on a lead. Doreen 01403 230293, Wyn 01403 256630 or Emmy 01403 255517.

GIGS

DAMO SUZUKI LIVE: £12, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Cock Inn, Southwater, Horsham, 8pm.

STAGE

CIRCUS OF HORRORS: £22-£25, 7.30pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. The Voodoo VaudEvil.

POETRY CAFE: Free, 8pm Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926.

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG: Wednesday to Sunday, January 10-14, tickets from £15, Chichester Festival Theatre, www.cft.org.uk, 01243 781312.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 11

COMEDY

COMEDY NIGHT: £8-£10, 8pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076. Dave Fulton, Andrew Lawrence, MC Dave Mounfield.

DOUBLE BILL: £6-£8, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Joey Page and Tom Parry.

COMMUNITY

LEWES NT CENTRE: Hole Park, Rolvendon by Edward Barham, whose family have owned it for four generations. 7.30pm Lewes Priory School, Mountfield Road.

POLEGATE RAMBLERS: Leisurely walk, Cuckoo Walk, 3 miles with John 489228. Meet at Medical Centre 9.47am bus 51 to Hailsham. Polegate to Hillier’s, Hailsham, 5.5 miles with Pam 07922 473609. Or, Mills and Memorial, 9.5 miles with Paul and Barbara 504908. Meet at Wannock Road Recreation Ground, 9.30am.

GIGS

FOLK NIGHT: The Emerald Club, Southgate, Crawley, 8pm.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Star, Dorking, 8.30pm.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Bull Inn, Henfield, 8pm.

STAGE

OPEN STAGE NIGHT: Free, 7.30pm Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926. Open to all.

CINEMA

BRIGHTON

Duke Of York’s (0871 902 5728): Dementia Friendly Screening: How To Marry A Millionaire (U) Fri 11.00. Kids’ Club: The Lego Ninjago Movie (U) Sat 1.30.

CHICHESTER

New Park (01243 786650): The Death Of Stalin (15) Fri & Sat 1.15; Sun 5.45; Mon 3.45; Tue 8.45. Good Time (15) Fri 3.45; Sat 8.45; Tue 6.15. The Dinner (15) Fri 6.00; Sun 8.15; Tue 1.00. Human Flow (12A) Fri 8.30; Sun 3.00. Follies (12A) Sat 3.45; Sat 12.30. Tommy’s Honour (PG) Sat 6.15; Mon 1.15; Tue 3.45; Wed 12.00. 78/52: Hitchcock’s Shower Scene (15) Mon 6.15; Wed 5.00. Psycho (15) Mon 8.30; Wed 2.30.

CRANLEIGH

Arts Centre (01483 278000): The Beguiled (15) Thu 8.00.

CRAWLEY

Crawley Cineworld (0871 200 2000): Visit www.cineworld.co.uk/cinemas/crawley.

The Hawth (01293 553636): (Next film January 23.)

EASTBOURNE

Curzon (01323 731441): All The Money In The World (15) 2.00, 5.00, 8.00. The Greatest Showman (PG) 2.05, 5.05, 8.10. Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle (12A) 2.10 (not Sat, Sun & Wed); 8.05 (not Wed). Ferdinand (U) Sat & Sun 12.15. Paddington 2 (PG) 2.15 (Sat & Sun only); 5.10 (not Wed). Eastbourne Film Society: Aquarius (18) Wed 1.45, 4.35, 7.30.

EAST GRINSTEAD

Scott Cinemas – The Atrium Cinema (01342 321666): Ferdinand (U) Sat 12.10; Sun 11.45. Pitch Perfect 3 (12A) Fri & Mon-Thu 5.35; Sat 2.30; Sun 2.10. Paddington 2 (PG) Sat & Sun 12.20. Star Wars: The Last Jedi (12A) Fri & Mon-Thu 2.20, 8.10; Sat 4.50, 8.20; Sun 4.30, 7.35. Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle (12A) Sat & Sun 11.35, 2.10. The Greatest Showman (PG) 3.00, 5.40, 8.25 (not Sun); Sun 3.00, 5.40, 8.15. All The Money In The World (15) Fri & Mon-Thu 2.00, 5.00, 8.00; Sat 5.00, 8.00; Sun 5.00, 7.50. Kids Crew: Elf (PG) Sat 10.10. Kids Crew: The Lego Ninjago Movie (U) Sat 10.10.

HAILSHAM

Pavilion (01323 841414): Star Wars: The Last Jedi (12A) Fri, Sat & Sun 2.15, 7.45. Breathe (12A) Mon & Tue 7.45; Wed & Thu 2.15, 7.45.

HASSOCKS

Adastra Hall (01273 842081): (Next film January 19.)

HAYWARDS HEATH

Clair Hall (01444 455440): (No films this week.)

HORSHAM

The Capitol (01403 750220): The Greatest Showman (PG) Fri, Sat & Wed 2.15, 5.15, 8.15; Sun 7.15; Mon 1.30, 5.00. Paddington 2 (PG) Fri, Sun, Mon & Wed 1.45, 4.45, 7.45; Sat 11.00, 1.45, 4.45, 7.45; Tue & Thu 4.45, 7.45. All The Money In The World (15) Fri, Sat & Wed 2.00, 5.00, 8.00; Sun 2.00, 8.00; Mon 2.00, 5.15; Tue & Thu 5.00, 8.00. NT Encore: Young Marx (15) Sun 2.30. Horsham Film Society: The Other Side Of Hope (12A) Mon 8.00.

HURSTPIERPOINT

Players Theatre/Hurst Village Cinema (01273 835875): (Next film January 26.)

LEWES

Depot (01273 525354) (lewesdepot.org): All The Money In The World (15) Fri, Tue & Wed 2.30, 5.30, 8.15; Sat 2.00, 4.45, 8.15; Sun 6.00, 8.15; Mon 2.30, 5.30; Thu 4.15, 8.15. Star Wars: The Last Jedi (12A) Fri, Sat, Wed & Thu 8.00; Sun, Mon & Tue 5.15. The Greatest Showman (PG) Fri, Sat & Wed 5.45; Sun & Tue 8.30; Mon 2.45; Thu 3.30. Jane (PG) Fri 3.45; Sat & Mon 1.30; Sun 1.45, 4.00; Tue 12.00, 2.00, 6.30; Wed 3.00; Thu 6.00. Glory (12A) Fri 3.50; Sat & Mon 3.40; Sun 3.00; Tue 4.15; Wed 3.30; Thu 2.00. Kaleidoscope (15) Fri & Sat 8.30; Sun 8.45; Mon 5.45; Tue 3.00; Wed 6.00; Thu 3.45. Matilda (PG) Sat 12.30. Lawrence Of Arabia (PG) Sun 2.00. Follies (12A) Thu 7.00.

LITTLEHAMPTON

Windmill Cinema (01903 715920): Star Wars: The Last Jedi (12A) Fri 8.15; Sat 8.45; Sun 7.45. Ferdinand (PG) Fri & Sat 2.00; Sun 1.00. Paddington 2 (PG) Fri 4.00, 6.10; Sat 4.00; Sun 3.00. Thor: Ragnarok (12A) Sat 6.10, 5.10. Eric Clapton: Life In 12 Bars (15) Wed 6.50.

NEWHAVEN

Hillcrest Centre (01273 512376): (No films this week.)

SEAFORD

Seaford Community Cinema, Barn Theatre (www.seafordcinema.org): A Man Called Ove (tbc) Fri 7.30.

UCKFIELD

The Picture House (01825 764909): Cream Tea Classic: Some Like It Hot (12A) Wed 2.00. Molly’s Game (15) Fri & Mon-Thu 2.15, 5.30, 8.15; Sat & Sun 2.45, 5.30, 8.15. The Greatest Showman (PG) Fri & Mon 11.15, 1.45, 8.35; Sat & Sun 4.10, 6.25, 8.35; Tue 2.20, 5.00, 8.35; Wed 11.15, 4.30, 8.35; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.30. Star Wars: The Last Jedi (12A) Fri & Mon 11.00, 2.00, 5.00, 8.00; Sat & Thu 2.00, 5.00, 8.00; Sun 11.45, 2.00, 5.00, 8.00; Tue & Wed 11.00, 2.00, 5.35; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.00. Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle (12A) Fri, Mon & Thu 6.10; Sat & Sun 11.15, 1.45; Tue & Wed 11.30; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.15. Paddington 2 (PG) Fri & Mon 11.30, 4.00; Sat 10.25, 12.35; Sun 11.30; Tue 11.15; Thu 4.00. Saturday Morning Movie: The Star (U) Sat 10.30. Opera Italia: Andrea Chenier (tbc) Tue 7.30. Eric Clapton: Life In 12 Bars + Live Q&A Via Satellite (tbc) Wed 7.00.

WORTHING

Dome (01903 823112): Ferdinand (U) Fri 9.45; Sat & Sun 10.00. Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle (12A) Fri 12.10, 5.30; Sat 12.15, 5.00; Sun 12.20, 5.00; Mon 5.25; Tue 12.30; Wed 2.50; Thu 12.30. Paddington 2 (PG) Fri 10.00; Sat 12.20; Sun 12.10. Parent & Baby Screening: Pitch Perfect 3 (12A) Mon 12.00. Pitch Perfect 3 (12A) Fri 6.05; Sat 10.15, 6.05; Sun 10.15, 6.15; Mon-Thu 6.00. Star Wars: The Last Jedi (12A) Fri 12.00, 2.50, 8.05; Sat 2.50, 7.45; Sun 3.00, 7.45; Mon 2.30, 8.00; Tue & Thu 2.45, 8.00; Wed 12.00, 8.00. The Greatest Showman (PG) Fri 3.10, 8.30; Sat & Sun 2.30, 8.30; Mon 12.30, 3.00, 8.30; Tue & Thu 12.15, 2.05, 5.30, 8.20; Wed 12.25, 3.30, 5.30, 8.20.

Connaught (01903 206206): All The Money In The World (15) Fri 12.15, 5.45; Sat 3.00, 8.30; Sun 12.15, 8.30; Mon & Wed 12.15, 5.45; Tue & Thu 3.00, 8.30. Saturday Morning Pictures: The Star (U) Sat 10.15. Autism Friendly: The Star (U) Sun 10.15. Silver Screen: The Greatest Showman (PG) Mon 11.00. Eric Clapton: Life In 12 Bars + Q&A (15) Wed 7.00.

Pavilion Picturehouse (01903 206206): (No films this week.)

