ENTERTAINMENT LISTINGS: Friday to Thursday, December 1-7

Concerts, stage shows, exhibitions and stand-up comedy gigs across Sussex

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 1

COMEDY

KRATER COMEDY CLUB: Until Dec 3, 7pm/8pm/10.30pm, £5-£36.50 Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

THE MONDAYS: £10, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. tonight’s Top Story and guest improv superstars.

COMMUNITY

LEWES RIVERSIDE CLUB: Working 40 Years in The Old Bailey by Chris Found, 2pm St Thomas’ Church Hall, Cliffe, Lewes.

WALK: Meet 11am, new car park above the Village Hall, Barns Green, RH13 0PT. A 2-mile HDC Health walk, mostly flat, mainly on firm ground. Well behaved dogs welcome. 1 hour. Chatter Cheema 07720 714306.

CONCERTS

BIG CHRISTMAS SING: From £7, 5.30pm Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 530613.

MUSIC FROM THE HEART: £8, 7.30pm Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 530613. East Sussex Music students.

GIGS

AYU FUNK PARTY: Free, 8pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076.

ELIZA CARTHY: £22, 7.30pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Eliza Carthy and The Wayward Band.

HATFUL OF RAIN: £10, Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171.

NEWTON FAULKNER: £23.50, 7pm Assembly Hall, Stoke Abbott Road, Worthing 01903 206206.

REPLICA RADIO: Railway Inn, Billingshurst, 8.30pm.

STONE SOUR: From £39.05, 7.45pm Brighton Centre 0844 8471515. Plus special guests The Pretty Reckless.

THE DIVINE COMEDY: £32, 7pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Plus support Jealous of The Birds.

THE BIG BAND: Swing into Christmas, Cranleigh Arts Centre, Cranleigh, 8pm.

THE FINAL HANGAR SESSIONS: Simon Jones, Zac Haydon, Sydney Rutherford and Mailman, B52’s, Horsham, 8pm.

STAGE

CHRISTMAS WITH THE DAD PACK: £17-£18, 7.30pm Trinity Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 678678. Family friendly show.

DECONSTRUCT YOURSELF: £5-£6, 6pm De la Warr Pavilion, Bexhill (01424) 229111. Live music and visual performance.

FORBIDDEN NIGHTS: £19.50, 8pm Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. With a brand new show.

SNOW WHITE AND THE SEVEN DWARFS: From £12.50, various times until Jan 1, Pavilion Theatre, Marine Parade, Worthing 01903 206206. Worthing Theatres Christmas Panto.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 2

COMEDY

MARGARET CHO: £26.50, 8pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Fresh Off The Bloat.

COMMUNITY

ANOTHER CHIRISTMAS COFFEE MORNING: In aid of St Catherine’s Hospice. Foyer, Martlets Hall, Burgess Hill, 10am-12.30pm. Enquiries to Judith Redd, 01444 248595.

CHRISTMAS FAYRE: At St Thomas a Becket Hall, Cliffe, Lewes, 10am-12.30pm.

CHRISTMAS Horsham Repair Cafe: 10am-12.30pm, Quaker Meeting House, Worthing Road, Horsham. A team of experts are ready, willing and able to fix Christmas lights, flashing Christmas jumpers, small electrical appliances, computers, iphones, ipads, tablets, clothing and much more. There will also be an energy advice session. Tea, coffee, homemade cakes, mince pies and friendly conversation. Those seeking energy advice should bring utility bills and repairs should ideally be booked via www.HorshamRepairCafe.org.uk/contact-booking. Voluntary donations are invited for refreshments and repairs.

MACMILLAN CHRISTMAS FAYRE: 10am-12pm, Church of the Presentation, New England Road, Haywards Heath. Coffee, teas, cakes, tombola etc.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: A circular walk from Sloop Inn, Scaynes Hill, 4 miles with Jill 01273 480167. Meet in Sloop Inn car park, 10.30am.

CONCERTS

CHRISTMAS CONCERT FOR ACTION FOR CHILDREN: With Kirdford, Ifold and Plaistow Handbell Ringers, 7.30pm, Haywards Heath Methodist Church. Admission free with donations to Action for Children.

CHRISTMAS MEDIAEVAL MARKET: The Carfax Bandstand, Horsham, 9am-4pm.

FLETCHING SINGERS: 7.30pm, Fletching Church, Uckfield. The Fletching Singers will give their annual Christmas Concert in beautiful candlelit surroundings. The programme will consist of Mozart’s superb Coronation Mass, a short new piece by Nigel Dalton-Ginever, which will be receiving its première, extracts from the Christmas Music from Handel’s Messiah, and Carols for choir and audience. Mince pies and mulled wine will round off the evening. Tickets (£12) are available at www.fletchingsingers.co.uk or from 01825 712462.

LAST NIGHT OF THE CHRISTMAS PROMS: 7pm Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. East Grinstead Choral Society.

GIGS

CON BRIO: Free, 10am-noon at the regular coffee morning, Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926.

FAT BELLY JONES: Free, 8pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076.

HIGH OCTANE JUNKIES: The Bedford, Horsham, 9pm.

LEWES SATURDAY FOLK CLUB: £7, 8pm Elephant and Castle, Lewes. Brian Peters.

MICHEAL BALL AND ALFIE BOE: From £55.75, 6.30pm Brighton Centre 0844 8471515. #Together Again.

NELLY: £27.50, 7pm De la Warr Pavilion, Bexhill (01424) 229111.

PIER PRESSURE: Holbrook Club, Horsham, 7pm.

TROPICANA: £12, 8.30pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. Ultimate 80s Night.

STAGE

BEYOND THE BARRICADE: £23, 7.30pm Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 530613. Christmas show.

THE HARE AND THE TORTOISE: £7.50, 1.30pm/3pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Pied Piper Theatre.

THE SHOWSTOPPERS KIDS SHOW: £11, 3pm The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne (01323) 802020. Kids ideas turned into musical adventures.

SHOWSTOPPERS: £17-£19, 8pm The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne (01323) 802020. Spontaneous musical comedy for age 14yrs and over.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 3

COMEDY

BENT DOUBLE: £10-£13, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Headliner Eleanor Tiernan, Suzi Ruffell, Abi Roberts, MC Zoe Lyons.

CONCERTS

AFTERNOON CHRISTMAS CONCERT: In aid of Action Medical Research for Children with the Greenstede Singers performing a selection of traditional and modern Christmas songs and carols. St. John’s Church, Dormansland, 3pm. Refreshments available. Tickets £8 from Claire on 01342 323697/07790 194835.

COMMUNITY

BEACHY HEAD RAMBLERS: Walking Two Ways, 10 miles with Jennifer and Diana 07769 754241. Meet at Chiddingly Village car park, 10am.

CHRISTMAS PARTY FAMILY FUNDAY: 12pm-5pm. Hosted by Apollo Audio, Goffs Park Social Club, Old Horsham Road, Crawley. No membership needed. Festive fun filled day with lots of great prizes to be won. Dress in your best Christmas clothing. Bouncy castle, party games, karaoke carol singing, dancing competitions, colouring competition, children’s disco party, super raffle prizes, cookie and mince pie decorating, snowball fights and lots more, including Santa. £2 per person. Entrance price includes raffle ticket into the prize draw.

DECEMBER CHRISTMAS DIVINE SERVICE: With great mediums, 6.30pm, Barnham Community Hall, Murrels Field, Yapton Road, Barnham. Yapton and Barnham SNU Spiritualist Pioneer Centre.

LEWES FOOTPATHS GROUP: Patcham to Falmer, 6.5 miles with Hilda and Graham 472678. Meet at Lewes Bus Station, Bus 28 at 9.48am to Brighton. Picnic lunch.

SUNDAY TEA DANCE: 2.30pm-5pm, £5 (including refreshments), Steyning Centre, Fletchers Croft, Church Street, Steyning. Ballroom, latin and some sequence. For all enquiries call Margaret or Colin on 01403 734409.

WALK: Meet 10.30am, Leechpool Wood car park, Harwood Road (B2195), Horsham. 2¼ mile HDC Health walk. Some inclines, tree roots, uneven ground. Can be muddy. Dogs on a lead. 1 ¼ hours. Armelle 01403 260342.

CONCERTS

BRIGHTON PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA: £12-£38, 2.45pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Barry Wordsworth conductor, Melvyn Tan piano.

RTWSO: From £20, 3pm Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 530613. Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto.

WEST SUSSEX MUSIC WINTER CONCERT: £3-£5, 3pm Assembly Hall, Stoke Abbott Road, Worthing 01903 206206.

GIGS

CHRISTMAS WITH THE RAT PACK: From £26.15, 7.30pm Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650.

CHRISTMAS MEDIAEVAL MARKET: The Carfax Bandstand, Horsham, 9am-4pm.

FRED’S OPEN MIC: Goffs Park Social Club Ltd, Crawley, 3pm.

FOR THE RECORD – LIVE 2.0: £6-£10, 5.30pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Morgan M-James, Okoba, Levity and more.

MONEY FOR NOTHING: £25, 7.30pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. Dire Straits tribute band.

ROOTS IN THE ROUND: £14, 7.30pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076. With Robert Vincent, Dean Owens and Worry Dolls. Tickets from www.unionmusicstore.com

THE WILD MEN OF BAROQUE: £17.75, 3pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 4

COMMUNITY

SOUTHWATER LOCAL HISTORY GROUP: Talk. Speaker Helen Poole presents ‘Sir John Gage and Firle Place’ – Henry Vlll’s right-hand man and the house he built. Talks take place in the Parish Council Chamber of Beeson House, Lintot Square, Southwater, 7.30pm. Non-members, £3. Info: Jeremy Senneck, 01403 731247.

ST MARY’S GARDENING CLUB: AGM and Christmas Festivities at St Mary’s Social Centre, Christie Road, Lewes, 7.45pm.

GIGS

LAU: £20.50, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

LEWIS CAPALDI: £8, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Plus Jade Bird.

STAGE

BRIGHTON STORYTELLERS: £9, 7.30pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Titanic – a one man show.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 5

COMEDY

NEW ACT NIGHT: £5-£7, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Latest new acts from Jill Edwards comedy workshops.

COMMUNITY

HENFIELD GARDEN CLUB: 7pm drinks, 7.30pm meal. The Henfield Hall, Henfield. This Christmas Social has a ‘nautical’ theme, which recognises the 100th anniversary of the founding of the WRENS. The evening includes a themed quiz and dancing. Main course, dessert, coffee (or tea) and mints, along with complimentary wine and fruit juice on each table. Tickets £15 for Garden Club members. Members may bring one guest at a ticket price of £20. Ticket enquiries: Garden Club Social Secretary, Daphne Mitchell-Logsden. New member enquiries to Julia on jbs@backsettown.demon.co.uk.

LEWES: 8pm. Unattached? The Group is a club for men and women aged 50-plus, which meets in a pub in Lewes on the first Tuesday evening of every month. An opportunity to meet new friends. Walking, eating out, theatre, golf, holidays – all arranged by members. Visit www.thegroup.org.uk and then give The Group a call.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: South Downs Circular from Firle, 10 miles with Sue 01825 722135. Meet at Firle Village car park, 10am.

SEAFORD LECTURE AND LITERARY CLUB: Poems by Poets Who Became Poets Laureate by Anne English, 7.30pm St Leonard’s Church Hall, Seaford.

WALK: Meet 11am, Steyning Health Centre, Tanyard Lane, BN44 3RJ. 2-mile circular HDC Health walk taking in parts of the village and its outskirts. 1 stile and some small inclines. Can be muddy. Sensible footwear please. Dogs on a lead. 1¼ hours. Ann 01903 297553 or Jacky 01903 815543.

CONCERTS

A CONCERT OF CHRISTMAS: £4-£5, 2pm Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. Forest Row Lifeboat Choir.

CHRISTMAS CONCERT: £9-£10.50, 7.30pm Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. Choirpower and the Greenstede Singers.

GIGS

ACOUSTIC SHOWCASES: The Surrey Oaks, Newdigate, 8pm.

ACOUSTIC OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Jolly Tanners, Staplefield, 8pm.

BLUES WORKSHOP: Northgate Community Centre, Crawley, 8pm.

LOADBANG: £5, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Olivia Louvel, Auxx, Jeph Venger/Jack Lister and more.

NANNIK: £4, 7.30pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Plus Simon Gray, Dottie and Elem3ntal.

SOUL II SOUL: £35.50, 7.45pm Assembly Hall, Stoke Abbott Road, Worthing 01903 206206.

STAGE

CABARET: From £17.90, 7.45pm until Dec 9 (Wed/Thurs/Sat mat 2.30pm) Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650. Starring Will Young and Louise Redknapp.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 6

COMEDY

JON RICHARDSON: £23.50, 8pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. Old Man.

COMMUNITY

BEACHY HEAD RAMBLERS: A Walk Before a Christmas Lunch, 6 miles with Jennifer B 07939 522617. Meet at Southdown Road, Seaford 10am. Members lunch at 1.30pm at The View.

FOREST ROW TABLE TENNIS CLUB: Wednesday coaching sessions twice a month for two hours. Thursday matches in the East Grinstead Table Tennis League with the club’s two teams. Social play continues with three tables. Sessions 7.30-9.30pm, Forest Row Village Club, Station Road, near the fire station.

LEWES ASTRONOMERS: Open evening with talks and discussions, 7.30pm the Lecture Room, Lewes Town Hall (entrance in Fisher Street). Non-members welcome £3.

WALK: Meet 10am, Henfield Library, High Street, Henfield, BN5 9HN. A gentle 2-3 mile HDC Health walk around the twittens, ginnells and snickets of Henfield. Walk can be extended if walkers wish. No dogs. 1 hour. Anne 01273 493671.

CONCERTS

PESTALOZZI CAROL CONCERT: 7.30pm St Michael’s Church, High street, Lewes. Choir, soloist, students and organ. Admission at door or 01273 475172 in advance.

GIGS

END OF THE TRAIL RECORDS: £5-£6, 7pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Bear, Horsham, 8pm.

JW-JONES: £10, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

MIK ARTISTIK’S EGO TRIP: £10, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

STAGE

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST: £9, 7.30pm (Sat 2pm/6pm) Meridian Centre, Peacehaven. A Peacehaven Players production. Tickets available from the Information Office, Meridian Centre or peacehavenplayers.co.uk.

STORRINGTON DRAMATIC SOCIETY: Dick Whittington. Sullington Parish Hall, Storrington, Wednesday to Saturday, December 6-9, with a Saturday matinee. Visit storringtondramatics.co.uk for performance times. Tickets available through website or Fowlers Estate Agent, Storrington. £9 adults, £5 children.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 7

COMMUNITY

POLEGATE RAMBLERS: Members Christmas Gathering. Pre-lunch walk starts at 10am outside Westham Village Hall. Lunch at noon in the hall.

WALK: Meet 10am, Starveall Corner car park on the Leith Hill to Abinger Common road. 5-mile HDC Health walk on woodland tracks with some inclines. Superb views. 2½ hours. Geoff 01403 258180.

CONCERTS

BEXHILL SCHOOLS CHRISTMAS CONCERT: £5, 5.30pm/7.30pm De la Warr Pavilion, Bexhill (01424) 229111.

POWERHOUSE GOSPEL CHOIR: £20.50, 7.30pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. A Gospel Christmas.

STAGE

SWING PATROL CHRISTMAS PARTY: £10, 6.45pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171.

THE MESSIAH: £7-£8, 7.45pm until Dec 16 (Sun 2.30pm) New Venture Theatre, Bedford Place, Brighton 01273 746118. By Patrick Barlow.

WINTER FANG: £16.50-£17.50, 7.30pm Assembly Hall, Stoke Abbott Road, Worthing 01903 206206. UK Premier.

CINEMA

BRIGHTON

Duke Of York’s (0871 902 5728): Dementia Friendly Screening: Sabrina (U) Fri 11.00. The Princess And The Frog (U) Sat 10.30. The Box Of Delights (U) Sat 12.45. NT Live (Encore): Follies (12A) Sun 11.00. The Company Of Wolves (18) Sun 3.30. NT Live: Young Marx (12A) Thu 7.00.

BURGESS HILL

Orion (01444 243300): Daddy’s Home 2 (12A) Fri-Wed 8.20; Thu 4.30; Golden Years Show: Wed 2.00. Paddington 2 (PG) Sat & Sun 12.00, 2.45, 5.35; Fri & Mon-Wed 5.35; Thu 5.15. NT Live: Young Marx (12A) Thu 7.00. Justice League (12A) Fri & Mon-Wed 5.00, 7.50; Sat & Sun 1.45, 4.45, 7.50; Thu 7.50.

CHICHESTER

New Park (01243 786650): Marie Curie: The Courage Of Knowledge (15) Fri 1.15. Murder On The Orient Express (12A) Fri 3.30, 8.30; Sat 1.15, 6.00; Sun 12.45, 8.15; Mon 6.00, 8.45; Tue 12.45, 6.00, 8.45; Wed 1.00, 3.45; Thu 11.45, 4.30. Redoubtable (15) Fri 6.00. My Pure Lane (15) Sat 3.45; Wed 9.00. The Killing Of A Sacred Deer (15) Sat 8.30; Sun 5.30; Mon 1.00; Tue 3.15; Wed 6.15; Thu 2.00. In A Lonely Place (PG) Sun 3.15. Canaletto And The Art Of Venice (U) Mon 3.45. Au Revoir Les Enfants (PG) Thu 6.30. NT Live: Young Marx (12A) Thu 7.00.

CRANLEIGH

Arts Centre (01483 278000): Royal Opera House Live: The Nutcracker (12A) Wed 7.15.

CRAWLEY

Crawley Cineworld (0871 200 2000): Visit www.cineworld.co.uk/cinemas/crawley.

The Hawth (01293 553636): (Next film December 11.)

EASTBOURNE

Curzon (01323 731441): Battle Of The Sexes (12A) 2.05, 5.05, 8.00; Paddington 2 (PG) Fri & Mon-Thu 2.00, 5.00, 8.05; Sat & Sun 1.45, 3.50, 6.00, 8.05. The Star (U) 2.10 (Sat & Sun only); 5.10. Murder On The Orient Express (12A) 2.10 (not Sat & Sun); 8.10.

EAST GRINSTEAD

Scott Cinemas – The Atrium Cinema (01342 321666): Justice League (12A) Fri, Mon & Wed 2.45, 8.00; Sat & Sun 8.00; Tue & Thu 1.25. Paddington 2 (PG) Fri, Mon & Wed 5.30; Sat 12.40, 1.10, 3.05, 5.30; Sun 12.10, 1.10, 5.30; Tue & Thu 4.05. Daddy’s Home 2 (12A) Fri, Sun, Mon & Thu 3.40, 6.00; Sat 3.30, 5.50; Sun 3.40, 6.00; Tue & Wed 6.00. Murder On The Orient Express (12A) Fri-Mon & Thu 8.15; Tue 3.00; Wed 3.00, 8.15. Wonder (PG) 2.15, 5.05, 7.50. Kids’ Crew: The Lego Ninjago Movie (U) Sat 10.10. Kids’ Crew: Frozen Plus Olaf’s Frozen Adventure (PG) Sat 10.10. Kids’ Crew: Despicable Me 3 (U) Sat 10.10. Bolshoi Ballet: The Nutcracker (12A) Sun 3.00. Royal Opera House: The Nutcracker (12A) Tue 7.15. Silver Screen: Hampstead (12A) Wed 10.30. National Theatre Live: Young Marx (12A) Thu 7.00.

HAILSHAM

Pavilion (01323 841414): The Lego Ninjago Movie (U) Sun 2.15. Loving Vincent (12A) Sun & Mon 7.45; Wed 2.15, 7.45; Thu 2.15. Royal Opera House: The Nutcracker (12A) Tue 7.15. National Theatre Live: Young Marx (12A) Thu 7.00.

HASSOCKS

Adastra Hall (01273 842081): (No films this week.)

HAYWARDS HEATH

Clair Hall (01444 455440): (Next film December 13.)

HORSHAM

The Capitol (01403 750220): Fri, Sat, Mon & Wed 11.00; Tue 11.00, 1.45, 2.15; Thu 10.30, 4.45. Film Stars Don’t Die In Liverpool (15) Fri, Sat, Mon & Wed 2.15, 5.15, 8.00; Sun & Tue 5.15, 8.00; Thu 2.00, 4.30. Wonder (PG) 1.45, 4.45, 7.45 (not Sun & Tue); Sun & Tue 4.45, 7.45. Box Office Babies: Wonder (PG) Tue 10.30. NT Live: Young Marx (12A) Thu 7.00.

HURSTPIERPOINT

Players Theatre/Hurst Village Cinema (01273 835875): NT Live: Young Marx (12A) Thu 7.00.

LITTLEHAMPTON

Windmill Cinema (01903 715920): Breathe (12A) Sun 4.45; Mon 3.45, 6.10; Tue 4.30; Wed 6.10. A Bad Moms Christmas (15) Mon & Wed 8.30.

NEWHAVEN

Hillcrest Centre (01273 512376): (No films this week.)

SEAFORD

Seaford Community Cinema, Barn Theatre (www.seafordcinema.org): The Salesman (12A) Fri 7.30. Wonder Woman (12A) Sat 6.00. NT Live: Young Marx (12A) Thu 7.00.

UCKFIELD

The Picture House (01825 764909): Wonder (PG) Fri & Mon-Wed 11.00, 1.40, 6.15, 8.35; Sat 1.30, 6.15, 8.35; Sun 11.00, 6.00, 8.35; Thu 1.40, 6.15, 8.35; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.00. Film Star’s Don’t Die In Liverpool (15) Fri, Mon & Wed 11.30, 4.00, 8.45; Sat & Sun 8.45; Tue 11.30, 4.00; Thu 4.00; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.30. Paddington 2 (PG) Fri, Mon & Wed 11.15, 2.00, 4.15, 6.30; Sat 11.15, 1.45, 2.00, 4.00, 4.10, 6.10; Sun 11.15, 1.30, 1.45, 3.45, 4.00, 6.10, 6.30; Tue 11.15, 2.00, 4.15; Thu 2.00, 4.10, 6.20; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.15. Murder On The Orient Express (12A) Fri 2.15, 6.00, 8.25; Sat 6.20, 8.25; Sun 8.25; Mon & Wed 2.15, 5.00; Tue 1.30, 3.55; Thu 1.30, 3.55, 8.30. Olaf’s Frozen Adventure Plus Frozen (PG) Sat 11.00; Sun 11.30. Saturday Morning Movie: My Little Pony The Movie (U) Sat 10.30. The Bolshoi Ballet: The Nutcracker (PG) Sun 3.00. Loving Vincent + Q&A (12A) Mon 8.00. Royal Opera House Live: The Nutcracker (12A) Tue 7.15; Sun 2.00. National Theatre Live Encore: Follies (12A) Wed 7.45. National Theatre Live: Young Marx (12A) Thu 7.00.

WORTHING

Dome (01903 823112): Justice League (12A) Mon 8.15; Tue 3.00, 8.25; Wed 12.00, 2.40, 8.15; Thu 3.00, 8.15. Murder On The Orient Express (12A) Fri, Tue & Wed 12.15; Mon 12.15, 8.00; Thu 12.40. Paddington 2 (PG) Fri 2.50, 5.55; Sat 12.35, 3.15, 5.50; Sun 12.25, 3.00, 8.15; Mon 2.50, 5.50; Tue & Wed 2.50, 5.55; Thu 3.10, 5.55. Parent & Baby Screening: Wonder (PG) Mon 12.00. The Star (U) Sat 10.15; Sun 10.15, 12.20. Wonder (PG) Fri & Thu 12.50, 3.20, 8.20; Sat 10.00, 12.20, 8.25; Sun 10.00, 5.00, 7.45; Mon 3.15, 8.20; Tue & Wed 12.50, 3.20, 5.20, 8.20.

Connaught (01903 206206): Call Me By Your Name (15) Mon 8.30; Wed 8.15. Film Stars Don’t Die In Liverpool (15) Fri 12.00; Sat 8.30; Sun 1.00; Mon 12.15; Wed 3.00. Murder On The Orient Express (12A) Fri 3.00; Sat 6.00; Mon 5.30; Tue 8.30; Wed 12.15. Paddington 2 (PG) Fri 3.15; Sat 10.30, 1.00; Sun 10.30, 3.30; Mon 8.00; Tue 6.10; Wed 1.15; Thu 1.30. Wonder (PG) Fri & Sat 12.15, 5.45; Sun 3.45, 8.45; Mon 12.45, 6.00; Tue 1.20; Wed 3.40, 8.30; Thu 11.00. The Man Who Invented Christmas (PG) Fri 5.30; Sat 3.30; Sun 6.00; Mon 3.00; Tue 11.00; Wed 5.45. Daddy’s Home 2 (12A) Fri 8.00; Sat 8.15; Sun 8.20. Suburbicon (15) Fri 8.15; Sat & Mon 3.15; Sun 6.15; Tue 3.50; Wed 6.10; Thu 4.00. Saturday Morning Pictures: The Nightmare Before Christmas (PG) Sat 10.15. Autism Friendly: The Lego Ninjago Movie (U) Sun 10.15. It’s A Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World (U) Sun 12.15. Silver Screen: The Party (15) Mon 11.00. Royal Opera House: The Nutcracker (12A) Tue 7.15. National Theatre: Young Marx (12A) Thu 7.00.

Pavilion Picturehouse (01903 206206): (No films this week.)

