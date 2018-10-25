ENTERTAINMENT LISTINGS: Friday, October 26, to Thursday, November 1

Concerts, stage shows, exhibitions and stand-up comedy gigs across Sussex

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 26

COMEDY

HARRY HILL’S KIDZ SHOW: From £17.50, 11am Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650. How To Be Funny – For Kids!

KRATER COMEDY CLUB: Until Oct 21, 7pm/8pm/10.30pm, £5-£36.50 Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

COMMUNITY

LEWES RIVERSIDE CLUB: Hailsham Photographs, 2pm St Thomas’ Church Hall, Cliffe, Lewes.

TEA DANCE: Southwater Leisure Centre, Pevensey Road, Southwater (off Cedar Drive), 1.30pm to 3.45pm, £4.85 per person including tea and coffee. For more details call Southwater Leisure Centre on 01403 733208 or Colin and Margaret on 01403 734409.

WALK: 2 ½ mile, flat, circular HDC Health walk along bridleways, country lanes and Downs Link. Meet 11am in the Country Park car park (off Cripplegate Lane), Southwater, RH13 7UN. Can be muddy. 1¼ hours. Dogs on a lead. Parking charge £1.50 for 3 hours. Jill 07780 701184.

GIGS

ALTER EGO: The Six Bells, Billingshurst, 8.30pm.

DIGITALIS: Free, 8pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076. With special guests Battery Operated Orchestra and Kid Ivy.

FIST: Railway Inn, Billingshurst, 8.30pm.

G4’S MIKE CHRISTIE: £20.50-£22.50, 7.45pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636.

MIKE DOBLE: The Holmbush Inn, Horsham, 8.30pm.

THE ELO EXPERIENCE. GREATEST HITS AND MORE TOUR: October 26, 7.30pm, £23, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220.

THE PRETTY THINGS: £25, 8pm Hailsham Pavilion, George Street, Hailsham (01323) 841414.

STAGE

PEPPA PIG’S ADVENTURE: £11-£21, 4pm (10am/1pm/4pm Oct 27) Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne (01323) 412000.

RIP IT UP THE 60S: £24, 7.30pm Pavilion Theatre, Marine Parade, Worthing 01903 206206. Starring Harry Judd, Aston Merrygold and Louis Smith.

SASSY RESURRECTED: £13, 7.30pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Celebrating Halloween.

TED X BRIGHTON 2018: Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Journeys and Adventures.

THE WIND IN THE WILLOWS: £13-£15, 2p/5pm Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. Brand new staging of the classic story.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 27

COMEDY

ADAM KAY: £23.50, 7.45pm Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650. This is Going to Hurt (Secret Diaries of a Junior Doctor).

FUNNY WOMEN: Brighton Nights. £10-£12, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. MC Chloe Petts.

COMMUNITY

BALLROOM DANCE: Adastra Hall, Hassocks. Halloween theme, £6. Complimentary refreshments. Ballroom, latin, jive, sequence, 8pm (doors open 7.45pm). New dancers always welcome. Large sprung floor, Soft Lighting. On-site parking. Details 07767 411115, 01444 248926 email strictlydancemagic@gmail.com. Visit www.strictlydancemagic.co.uk.

CAR BOOT SALE: Last Saturday of each month, 9am-1pm, gates open for traders at 8.30am, £7 car/table top, £10 van. On the school site, weather dependent, toilet facilities, hard court surface, no sale of alcohol or food, non-smoking site, parking available. For information or to book a pitch email carboot@seahavenacademy.org.uk.

NEG35 FILM PHOTOGRAPHY WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday, October 27-28. A two-day event where people can shoot, develop and print film, taking place at Sheffield Park railway station. Participants will meet on the Saturday at 10am at Hut 16, Tilgate Forest Recreation Centre, Crawley. Transport to Sheffield Park will be provided and no previous experience or skills are needed. On Saturday, photographers will learn how to get great shots using black and white film with one-to-one advice and tips. Bring your own camera or borrow one of NEG35’s, including one roll of 35mm. On Sunday, at NEG35’s very own darkroom, photographers can collect their negatives and watch the process of how they are developed. To take part sign up to become a member of the NEG35 Society before October 27 (£60). This includes a year’s membership of the society and the two-day event, which includes free travel to Sheffield Park, a platform ticket, camera hire, 35mm film and tuition. Visit www.neg35film.co.uk or email neg35film@gmail.com.

PLANT HERITAGE: Conserving the diversity of garden plants. Sussex group autumn talk: ‘Tress for an urban arboretum’ and AGM, 2pm, Haywards Heath Town Hall, Boltro Road, Haywards Heath, RH16 1BA. Speaker Mr Jim Gardiner is a vice president of the Royal Horticultural Society, a former director of horticulture at the RHS and former curator of Wisley. Plant sales and raffle. Admission £4.

POP UP SUPPER: Feast on health food from healthy soil, Linklater Pavilion, Railway Land, Lewes, 7pm, £30.

WALK: Park and meet 10am on the road outside the (now closed) school at Itchingfield. 3½ mile HDC walk to Sharpenhurst Hill, crossing the railway, to Barns Green. The path is not well maintained and is very uneven in many placea. No stiles. Dogs on a lead. 2 hours. Liz 01403 263920 or Simon 01403 260599.

WORKSHOPS: Activism Toolkit with Michael Segalov. How to be an Activist in the Ag of Defiance opens a Lewes Labour day f workshops at Lewes Town Hall, 10.30am-6pm, £5.

GIGS

BLACK HEART ANGEL: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8.30pm.

DOOMSVILLE: Queens Head, Barns Green, 8.30pm.

GATLING CAMEL: The Bedford, Horsham, 8.30pm.

HORSHAM ROCKS PRESENTS: Mike & The Criminals, Carfax Bandstand, Horsham, 1pm-3pm.

JULIE ROBERTS AND MICHAEL HINTON: 7.30pm, St John’s Church, Burgess Hill, RH15 9AA. Classic songs from the jazz/blues era. Tickets £10 from: the church’s admin office (mornings on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, 9am-12.30pm, 01444 230499), The Help Point (Council Information Office near the Church), 96 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, RH15 9AS (Monday to Friday, 9am-5pm, except Wednesday when the office opens at 10am).

LEWES SATURDAY FOLK CLUB: £4, 8pm The Royal Oak, Station Street, Lewes. Halloween. Songs, candles, soul cakes.

LOOSE CABOOSE NIGHT: £5 on door, 7.30pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076.

MILTON HIDE IN CONCERT: Free, 7.30pm Westgate Chapel, High street, Lewes. Fundraising for Oyster Project. Tickets from Si’s Sounds or online.

ONE NIGHT OF ADELE: £19, 7.30pm Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. Starring Sarah Evans.

RUFUS BLACK BAND: The REC Rooms, Horsham, 7pm.

THE ILLEGAL EAGLES: £24.50-£26.50, 7.30pm Pavilion Theatre, Marine Parade, Worthing 01903 206206. Tribute band.

TOM ODELL: £29.50, 6.30pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709.

WILLIE AUSTEN: The George Hotel, Henfield, 8.30pm.

STAGE

BRIGHTON SCIENCE FESTIVAL: £8, 4pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Now That’s What I call a Lot of Songs About Science.

THREE LITTLE PIG TAILS: £7, 11am The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Garlic Theatre. Suitable for 3-7yrs.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 28

COMEDY

ANDREW LAWRENCE: Clean. £12-£14, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

COMMUNITY

BEACHY HEAD RAMBLERS: Juggs Pub to Juggs Road, 10 miles with Doris and Gavin B 07552 763683. Meet at the Juggs Pub, The Street, Kingston, 10am.

WALK: 2¼ mile HDC Health walk and easy under foot, although a small part will be on narrower paths with tree roots, stubs and uneven ground. Some inclines. Can be muddy in places. Meet 10.30am at Leechpool Wood car park, Horsham, off Harwood Road (B2195). No dogs. 1¼ hours. Alex 01403 273751.

CONCERTS

WURLITZER: £14-£17, 2.30pm Assembly Hall, Stoke Abbott Road, Worthing 01903 206206. Robert Wolfe.

GIGS

BEACH BOYZ: £22.50, 7.30pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. The Story of The Beach Boys.

DAMIEN BARBER & MIKE WILSON: Horsham Folk Club, The Normandy Centre, Horsham, 7.45pm.

STEVE “SNIPS” PARSOONS: Free, 3.30pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076.

THE CHATS: £8, 7.30pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171.

THE PROCLAIMERS: £35, 7.30pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Plus Jack Lukeman.

STAGE

FLAWLESS: £26.50, 6pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. Chase The Dream: The Reboot.

NEIL OLIVER: From £26.65, 7.30pm Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650. The Story of The British Isles in 100 Places.

ROYAL OPERA LIVE: £14-£16, 5pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Die Walkure.

WEST END SHOWTIME: Sunday, October 28, 7.30pm, £20, The Capitol, Horsham.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 29

COMMUNITY

EVENING OF MEDIUMSHIP: With medium Nichola Bond, £5, with refreshments and raffle, 7.30pm-9.30pm, Barnham Community Hall, Yapton and Barnham SNU Spiritualist Pioneer Centre.

WALK: Meet and park 10.30am, Hillier Garden Centre site, Brighton Road, Horsham, RH13 6QA, on the gravel farthest away from the entrance. 4½ mile HDC walk towards Chesworth Farm on parts of the Riverside Walk. Can be muddy in places. Dogs welcome. 2 hours. Jill 07780 701184.

GIGS

JEN CLOHER: £11, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Pus support.

JOHN GRANT: £24.50-£27.50, 8pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709.

THE OSMONDS: £31.50, 7.30pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 30

COMEDY

ABANDOMAN: £12, 7.15pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. (AKA Rob Broderick): Pirate Radio.

COMMUNITY

LEWES FOOTPATHS GROUP: North Chailey, 4 miles with Jeannette and Margaret 812423. Meet at North Street car park, Lewes, 9.30am.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: East Hoathly, Weald and Vanguard Way, 11 miles with Richard D 07763 127613. Meet at the recreation ground on the right just before you enter East Hoathly village, 10am.

TALK: Sussex Witchcraft by historian Chris Horlock, 5.30pm The Keep, Falmer. www.thekeep.info/events

GIGS

FIRST AID KIT: £31, 7pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Plus The Staves.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Jolly Tanners, Staplefield, 8pm.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Bull Inn, Henfield, 8pm.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Royal Oak, Ifield, 8pm.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: George & Dragon, Shipley, 8pm.

THE WHITNEY HOUSTON SHOW: £30-50-£33.50, 7.30pm Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne (01323) 412000. Featuring Belinda Davids.

STAGE

AN EVENING WITH ARSENAL LEGENDS: £28-£30, 7.30pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. Paul Merson, Ray Parlour and Perry Groves.

DRACULA: £12.50, 8pm until Nov 1, Anne of Cleves House, Southover High Street, Lewes. Halloween preview of SISATA’s new theatrical production of Dracula.

EVITA: £15-£58.50, 7.45pm until Nov 3 (Thurs/Sat mat 2.30pm) Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650.

NUTCRACKER BALLET: £32.50-£34.50, 7.30pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Russian State Ballet and Opera House.

STEVE PEAT. BIKES AND BEERS: Tuesday, October 30, 7.30pm, £18, The Capitol Theatre, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com.

THE DEVIL’S BRIDGE: £14-£16, 7.45pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Rumpus Theatre Company.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 31

COMEDY

COMEDIANS CINEMA CLUB: £6, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Hocus Pocus.

COMEDY CLUB: £15.50, 8pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288.

JIM DAVIDSON: £23.50, 7.30pm and Nov 2, Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. On The Road Again Tour.

SARAH MILLICAN: Control enthusiast. £28.50, 8pm and Nov 1, Brighton Dome (01273) 709709.

COMMUNITY

BEACHY HEAD RAMBLERS: Highs and Lows, 10 miles with Jennifer B 07594 504828. Meet at Glynde Village Recreation Ground car park, 10am.

WALK: Meet 10am in the car park in the car park of the Memorial Hall Capel. 5½ mile HDC walk, with a few stiles through woods and across farmland with an optional coffee stop at the Tanhouse Farm Shop on route. No dogs please. 2¾ hours. Mike 07855 502023.

GIGS

SON OF UGLY: £8-£10, 7.30pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Halloween Special with The Atom Jacks and Monzen Nakacho.

STAGE

ONE: £13.50-£15, 7.45pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Amina Khayyam Dance Company.

SHAKESPEARE SCHOOLS FESTIVAL 2018: Wednesday, October 31, to Thursday, November 1. 7pm, £10.75, The Capitol Theatre, Horsham, www.thecapitolhorsham.com, 01403 750220

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 1

COMEDY

FELICITY WARD IS BUSTING A NUT: £12-£14, 8pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636.

GARY DELANEY: Gagster’s Paradise. £17, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

COMMUNITY

POLEGATE RAMBLERS: Leisurely walk. A Walk Along the Prom to Holywell and Back, 3 miles with Sandra 483991. Meet 9.45am bus 51 Polegate Taxi office to the Pier. Chiddingly Circular, 5.25 miles with Tim 767141. Or, Deja Vous Revisited, 9.5 miles with Jayne 500855. Meet at Wannock Road Recreation Ground, 9.30am.

WALK: Meet 10am, Broadbridge Heath recreation ground, junction of Old Guildford Road / Broadbridge Heath Road, RH12 3JY. Lay-by and on-street parking. Mostly level 4½ mile HDC walk along hard tracks and country footpaths. 2 stiles. May be wet and muddy. No dogs please 2¼ hours. Lynne 01403 268157.

GIGS

MARIA JASTRZEBSKA’S NEW COLLECTION: Free, 7.30pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. The True Story of Cowboy Hat and Ingenue.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8pm.

RICHARD THOMPSON: £25-£35, 7pm De la Warr Pavilion, Bexhill (01424) 229111. The 13 Rivers Tour.

RICK WAKEMAN: From £31.50, 8pm Pavilion Theatre, Marine Parade, Worthing 01903 206206. Piano Odyssey.

WHITNEY HOUSTON SHOW: £38, 7.30pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636.

STAGE

HALLOWEEN ROCKS: £21.50-£23, 7.30pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288.

CINEMA

BRIGHTON

Duke Of York’s (0871 902 5728): Bohemian Rhapsody (12A) Fri 3.00, 8.30; Sat 3.30, 9.00; Sun 11.00, 2.00; Mon 3.00, 6.00; Mon 8.30; Wed 5.45; HOH Subtitled: Tue 3.00; Thu 4.00; Silver Screen: Thu 10.45. They Shall Not Grow Old (15) Fri 12.30, 6.00; Sat 1.00, 6.30; Mon 12.30; Tue 6.00; Silver Screen: Tue 12.45; Thu 1.45. Kids’ Club: Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation (U) Sat 10.30. Toddler Time: The Gruffalo (U) Mon 11.15. Royal Opera House Live: Walkure (12A) Sun 5.00. Se7en – 35mm Presentation (18) Mon 9.00. Metropolitan Opera Encore: La Fanciulla Del West (12A) Wed 12.00. The Rocky Horror Picture Show (15) Wed 8.45. NT Live: Allelujah! (15) Thu 7.00.

BURGESS HILL

Orion (01444 243300): NT Live: Allelujah! (15) Thu 7.00. Bohemian Rhapsody (12A) Fri-Sun 1.15, 4.30, 8.00; Mon-Thu 5.00, 8.10. Goosebumps 2: A Haunted Halloween (PG) Fri-Sun 12.20, 2.40; Mon-Wed 5.20; Thu 4.30. Johnny English Strikes Again (PG) Fri-Sun 5.00. A Star Is Born (15) Fri-Sun 7.30; Mon-Wed 7.40. Golden Years Show: A Star Is Born (15) Wed 2.00.

CHICHESTER

New Park (01243 786650): Johnny English Strikes Again (PG) Fri 1.15, 6.00; Sat 3.15, 8.45; Sun 12.00; Mon 12.30; Tue 12.00, 5.15; Wed 1.00; Thu 3.45, 8.45. Tracking Edith (PG) Fri 3.45; Wed 6.00. A Star Is Born (15) Fri & Wed 8.15; Sat 12.15, 5.45; Sun 2.15; Mon 3.00, 8.15; Tue 2.30; Thu 12.45. Royal Opera House Live: Die Walkure (PG) Sun 5.00. Columbus (12A) Mon 6.00; Wed 3.30; Thu 6.15. Funny Girl (PG) Tue 7.45.

CRANLEIGH

Arts Centre (01483 278000): The Happy Prince (15) Wed 8.00. NT Live: Allelujah! (15) Thu 7.00.

CRAWLEY

Cineworld (0871 200 2000): Visit www.cineworld.co.uk/cinemas/crawley.

The Hawth (01293 553636): Royal Opera House Live: Die Walkure (15) Sun 5.00. Funny Girl – The Musical (12A) Mon 7.00.

EASTBOURNE

Curzon (01323 731441): Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween (PG) 2.05, 4.00, 5.50. Halloween (18) 5.05, 8.05. First Man (12A) 7.45. Johnny English Strikes Again (PG) 2.10, 5.10, 8.10 (not Wed). The Wife (15) 2.00. You Have No Idea How Much I Love You (15) Wed 2.10, 5.00, 8.15.

EAST GRINSTEAD

Scott Cinemas – The Atrium Cinema (01342 321666): Smallfoot (U) Fri-Sun 1.00, 3.30; Mon-Wed 6.20; Thu 4.15. Johnny English Strikes Again (PG) Fri-Sun 12.30, 2.40. A Star Is Born (15) Fri-Sun 4.50, 8.00; Mon-Wed 3.10. Halloween (18) Fri-Sun 5.50, 8.30; Mon-Wed 8.45; Thu 1.40. Bohemian Rhapsody (12A) 1.45, 5.00, 8.15 (not Sun); Sun 1.15, 4.30, 7.45. Kids Crew: Teen Titans Go! To The Movies (PG) Sat 10.10. Kids Crew: Incredibles 2 (PG) Sat 10.10. Silver Screen: The Post (12A) Wed 10.10. NT Live: Allelujah! (15) Thu 7.00.

HAILSHAM

Pavilion (01323 841414): The Predator (15) Sat 7.45. Teen Titans Go! To The Movies (PG) Fri 11.00; Sat 2.15; Sun 1.15. King Of Thieves (15) Mon & Tue 7.45; Wed 2.15, 7.45; Thu 2.15.

HASSOCKS

Adastra Hall (01273 842081): (Next film November 16.)

HAYWARDS HEATH

Clair Hall (01444 455440): (Next film November 14.)

HORSHAM

The Capitol (01403 750220): Smallfoot (PG) Fri 11.00, 2.15, 5.15; Sat & Sun 2.15, 5.15. First Man (12A) Fri, Sat & Sun 7.45; Mon-Thu 2.15, 5.15, 8.15. Blue Oasis Screening: First Man (12A) Fri 10.30. Bohemian Rhapsody (12A) Fri-Wed 1.45, 4.45, 7.45; Thu 12.45, 3.45. Blue Oasis Film Club Screening: Smallfoot (PG) Sat 11.00. Metropolitan Opera Live: La Fanciulla Del West (Puccini) (12A) Sat 5.55. NT Live: Allelujah! (15) Thu 7.00.

HURSTPIERPOINT

Players Theatre/Hurst Village Cinema (01273 835875): The Old Dark House (PG) Fri 8.00. The Olive Tree (PG) Sun 3.00. NT Live: Allelujah! (15) Thu 7.00.

LEWES

Depot (01273 525354) (lewesdepot.org): Bohemian Rhapsody (12A) Fri-Wed 2.15, 5.15. 8.15; Thu 1.30, 4.30, 8.15. A Star Is Born (15) Fri 6.00; Sat 3.15; Sun 2.00; Mon 4.00; Tue 3.00; Wed 8.00; Thu 5.15. First Man (12A) Fri 3.00; Sat 6.15; Mon 1.00; Tue 8.30; Wed 5.00; Thu 2.15. Donkeyote (15) Fri 6.30, 9.30; Sat 1.15, 5.00; Sun 5.00; Mon 3.45; Tue 2.00; Wed 3.15, 5.15; Thu 4.15. Utoya: July 22 (15) Fri 4.15, 8.45; Sat 3.00, 7.00; Sun 7.00; Mon 8.00; Tue 4.15; Wed 12.30; Thu 8.30. The Guilty (15) Fri & Sun 9.00; Sat 9.15; Mon 6.00; Tue & Thu 6.30; Wed 3.00; 7.15; Parent & Baby Screening: Tue 12.00. A Night At The Opera (U) Fri 10.00. The Thing (18) Sat 9.00. Sensing World War 1 (PG) Sun 4.30. Royal Opera House Live: Die Walkure (12A) Sun 5.00. The Godfather: Part II (15) Mon 7.00. Orphan (15) Tue 8.30. The Fog (18) Wed 9.00. NT Live: Allelujah! (15) 9.00. Smallfoot (PG) Fri 12.00, 1.30; Relaxed: Sat 12.30; Autism Friendly: Sun 11.45. Smallfoot – 3D (PG) Sat 11.00; Sun 11.30.

LITTLEHAMPTON

Windmill Cinema (01903 715920): Smallfoot (U) Fri & Sat 1.15; Sun 10.00. Bohemian Rhapsody (12A) Fri, Sat & Mon-Wed 3.30, 6.05, 8.35; Sun 11.45, 2.15; Thu 6.05, 8.35. Royal Opera House Live: Die Walkure (12A) Sun 5.00.

NEWHAVEN

Hillcrest Centre (01273 512376): (Next film November 17.)

SEAFORD

Seaford Community Cinema, Barn Theatre (www.seafordcinema.org): Get Out (15) Fri 7.30. NT Live: Allelujah! (15) Thu 7.00.

UCKFIELD

The Picture House (01825 764909): Bohemian Rhapsody (12A) Fri 1.00, 2.45, 5.30, 5.45, 8.20, 8.30; Sat 2.40, 3.00, 5.30, 5.45, 8.20, 8.30; Sun 10.40, 2.40, 2.55, 5.30, 5.40, 8.20; Mon-Wed 11.15, 2.20, 5.30, 8.20; Thu 2.20, 5.30, 8.20; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.15. A Star Is Born (15) Fri & Thu 8.10; Sun 8.25; Mon-Wed 2.10, 8.10; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.00. First Man (12A) Fri & Mon-Wed 5.15; Sun 1.30; Thu 2.10. They Shall Not Grow Old (12A) Mon 5.10, 8.30; Tue 11.30, 6.10, 8.30; Wed 11.30, 2.30, 5.00; Thu 6.00; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 10.30. Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween (PG) Fri 10.40, 1.10; Sat 10.35, 12.40; Sun 10.50; Mon 11.30. Smallfoot (U) Fri 11.00, 3.10; Sat 10.45, 12.50; Sun 12.50; Mon 11.45. Johnny English Strikes Again (PG) Fri 10.45, 12.40, 3.45; Sat 1.10, 3.10; Sun 10.20, 12.35; Mon 2.00, 4.00. The Phantom Of The Opera (PG) Wed 8.00. Saturday Morning Movie: Incredibles 2 (PG) Sat 10.30. Metropolitan Opera Live: La Fanciulla Del West (12A) Sat 5.55; Encore: Tue 1.45. Royal Opera House Live: Die Walkure (12A) Sun 5.00; Encore: Thu 1.00. National Theatre Live: Allelujah! (15) Thu 7.00.

WORTHING

Dome (01903 823112): A Star Is Born (2018) (15) Fri 5.30, 8.00; Sat 5.30, 7.30; Sun 4.45, 7.30; Mon 12.10, 5.35, 8.00; Tue 12.45, 5.40, 8.00; Wed 1.15, 3.30, 8.30; Thu 12.15, 5.20. Bohemian Rhapsody (12A) Fri 12.05, 2.25, 5.10, 8.15; Sat 12.20, 2.25, 5.00, 8.15; Sun 12.20, 2.15, 5.15, 8.15; Mon 11.45, 2.40, 5.05, 8.15; Tue 11.40, 2.45, 5.15, 8.15; Wed 1.00, 4.00, 7.00; Thu 11.40, 3.15, 5.05, 8.15. Disability Friendly Screening: Smallfoot (U) Sat 10.15. First Man (12A) Fri & Mon 3.00; Tue, Wed & Thu 11.45. Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween (PG) Fri 10.10, 2.55, 5.55; Sat 10.20, 11.55, 5.25; Sun 10.20, 2.30, 5.25; Mon 5.55; Tue 3.40; Wed 6.25; Thu 6.15. Halloween (1978) 40th Anniversary Screening (15) Wed 4.15, 10.00. Halloween (2018) (18) Fri, Sat & Mon 8.30; Sun 7.45; Tue & Thu 2.40, 8.30; Wed 6.30, 9.00. Johnny English Strikes Again (PG) Fri 10.00, 12.15; Sat & Sun 12.15, 3.15. Parent & Baby Screening: First Man (12A) Mon 12.00. Smallfoot (U) Fri 10.15, 12.30; Sat 2.15; Sun 10.10, 11.55; Mon 2.45; Tue 5.45; Thu 3.00. The Nightmare Before Christmas (PG) Sat & Sun 10.00.

Connaught (01903 206206): Johnny English Strikes Again (PG) Fri 10.15, 12.20; Sat 12.20; Sun 10.45; Mon 12.45; Tue 3.00; Wed 12.15; Thu 12.45. A Star Is Born (15) Sun 11.30; Mon 3.00, 8.15; Tue 12.00; Wed 3.15; Thu 3.00. Bohemian Rhapsody (12A) Fri, Sat, Mon & Thu 2.30, 5.30, 8.30; Sun 1.00, 2.30, 5.30, 8.30; Tue 11.30, 2.30, 5.30, 8.30; Wed 12.00, 2.30, 5.30, 8.30. Saturday Morning Pictures: Teen Titans Go! To The Movies (PG) Sat 10.15. Royal Opera House: Die Walkure (12A) Sun 5.00. Silver Screen: Bohemian Rhapsody (12A) Mon 11.00. Faces Places (12A) Mon 6.00; Tue 5.15; Thu 12.15. Oscar Wilde Live Encore: The Importance Of Being Earnest (12A) Tue 8.00. Beetlejuice (15) Wed 6.15. The Evil Dead (18) Wed 8.30. NT Live: Allelujah! (15) Thu 7.00.