ENTERTAINMENT LISTINGS: Friday, December 29, to Thursday, January 4

Concerts, stage shows, exhibitions and stand-up comedy gigs across Sussex

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 29

COMEDY

KRATER COMEDY CLUB: Until Dec 31, 7pm/8pm/10.30pm, £5-£36.50 Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

COMMUNITY

WALK: Meet 11am in the new car park above the Village Hall, Barns Green, RH13 0PT. A 2 mile HDC Health walk, mostly flat, mainly on firm ground. Well behaved dogs welcome. 1 hour. Chatter Cheema 07720 714306.

GIGS

THE FERNS: £5, 7.30pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Plus Dove House and Guru.

THE FARMBOYS: Railway Inn, Billingshurst, 8.30pm.

THE TURKEY SANDWICH: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8.30pm.

STAGE

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST: Until December 31, tickets from £10, Chichester Festival Youth Theatre, www.cft.org.uk, 01243 781312.

JACK AND THE BEANSTALK: Until December 31, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com.

OSKAR’S AMAZING ADVENTURE: £7-£9, noon (11am Dec 30/31) Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Family friendly play.

SNOW WHITE AND THE SEVEN DWARFS: Until Sunday, January 7, The Hawth Theatre, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk.

THE SNOW QUEEN: £10-£19.50, 2.30pm/7.30pm and Dec 30, Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Ballet Theatre UK.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 30

COMEDY

MYSTERY MEAT CLUB: £5, 8pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. With Phil Jerrod and MC Anthony Ayton. Comedy and music.

GIGS

LEWES SATURDAY FOLK CLUB: £7, 8pm Elephant and Castle, Lewes. Pepper’s Ghost. Allan and Rene Marriot’s Victorian Magic Lantern show with music and readings.

THE CAJUNBARN: Tickets on door, 7.30pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076. With Eric Martin and The Cajun Ramblers.

STAGE

HMS PINAFORE: £20, 6pm Lewes Little Theatre, Lancaster Street (01273) 474826. Gilbert and Sullivan comic opera.

NEW YEAR’S EVE, DECEMBER 31

COMMUNITY

BEACHY HEAD RAMBLERS: Last Walk of The year, 10 miles with Geoff and Jackie 01323 730915. Meet outside Bede’s School, Dukes Drive, Eastbourne, 10am.

ST PETER’S CHURCH: Ardingly. The First Sunday of Christmas. Service starts at 9.30am, Holy Communion.

WALK: Meet 10am at the car park just off Whiteways roundabout, BN18 9FD, at the junction of A29 / A284. 4¼ mile HDC Health walk, incorporates parts of the Southdowns and Monarchs Ways and Houghton Forest. Dogs welcome. 1¾ hours. Mick Denness 01903 745971.

CONCERTS

BERLINER PHILHARMONIKER: £12-£15, 4pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. New Year’s Eve concert.

BRIGHTON PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA: £12-£38, 2.45pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. New Year’s Eve Viennese Gala with soprano Rebecca Bottone.

GIGS

GATLING CAMEL: The Kings Head, Billingshurst, 9pm.

SONIC DELUXE: Ticket only, The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8.30pm.

SPARKLE PARTY: £24, 9pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171.

STRAY DOG: New Moon, Crawley, 8.30pm.

THE CONTENDERS: Free, 8.30pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076. New Year’s Eve party.

NEW YEAR’S DAY, JANUARY 1

COMMUNITY

LEWES FOOTPATHS GROUP: New Year Walk, Selmeston, 5 miles with Keith 471763. Meet at North Street car park, Lewes, 9.30am.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 2

COMMUNITY

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Winter Walks Festival, Firle, Alciston and South Downs, 10 miles with Brian J (07985 201335 on day). Meet at Bo Peep car park, 10am.

LEWES: 8pm Unattached? The Group is a club for men and women aged 50+. An opportunity to meet new friends. Walking, eating out, theatre, golf, holidays – all arranged by members. Visit www.thegroup.org.uk and then give them a call.

WALK: Meet 11am at the Steyning Health Centre, Tanyard Lane. BN44 3RJ. 2 mile circular HDC Health walk taking in parts of the village and its outskirts. 1 stile and some small inclines. Can be muddy. Sensible footwear please. Dogs on a lead. 1¼ hours. Ann 01903 297553 or Jacky 01903 815543.

GIGS

ACOSUTIC SHOWCASES: The Surrey Oaks, Newdigate, 8pm.

ACOUSTIC OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Jolly Tanners, Staplefield, 8pm.

BLUES WORKSHOP: Northgate Community Centre, Crawley, 8pm.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 3

COMMUNITY

BEACHY HEAD RAMBLERS: First Footings, 10 miles with Eileen and Graham 07914 244678. Meet at Butts Brow car park, Willingdon, 10am.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Winter Walks Festival, Ashdown Forest, 6.5 miles with Judith 07899 992261. Meet at Hollies car park, south of the road between Nutley and Duddleswell, 10am. Pub Social at the Royal Oak, Handcross, 7.30pm.

WALK: Every Wednesday Meet 10:30am at the bandstand, Carfax, Horsham (RH12 1FD). Choose a 30 or 60 mins flat HDC Health walk on good paths around Horsham park and pond. Suitable for elderly and those recovering from illness. Wheelchairs and buggies welcome. Dogs on a lead. Doreen 01403 230293 or Wyn 01403 256630 or Emmy 01403 255517.

GIGS

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Bear, Horsham, 8pm.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Bear, Horsham, 8pm.

STAGE

MOSCOW CITY BALLET PRESENTS SWAN LAKE: Wednesday and Thursday, January 3-4, tickets from £15, Chichester Festival Youth Theatre, www.cft.org.uk, 01243 781312.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 4

COMMUNITY

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Winter Walks Festival, Ditchling Common, 5 miles with John (07817 032135 on day). Meet at Ditchling Common car park, 10am.

WALK: Meet 10am in the car park above the Village Hall, Barns Green RH13 OPT (approached across the yellow road markings in front of the Village Hall). 5 mile HDC Health walk, through fields and woodland. Some stiles and inclines. 2¼ hours. May be muddy. No dogs. Lynne 01403 268157.

GIGS

FOLK NIGHT: The Emerald Club, Southgate, Crawley, 8pm.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Bull Inn, Henfield, 8pm.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Star, Dorking, Surrey, 8.30pm.

STAN’S OPEN MIC: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8pm.

CINEMA

BRIGHTON

Duke Of York’s (0871 902 5728): The Greatest Showman (PG) Fri 12.30, 6.00; Sat 1.00, 6.00; New Years Eve & New Years Day 12.00, 6.00; Tue 1.00, 6.30; Wed & Thu 1.00, 8.30; Big Scream: Wed 10.30. Paddington 2 (PG) Fri & Sat 3.30; New Years Eve 3.00. The Death Of Stalin (15) Fri 8.30. Professor Marston And The Wonder Women (15) Sat 8.30. Kids’ Club: Moana – Singalong (PG) Sat 10.30. Molly’s Game (15) New Years Day 2.30, 8.30; Tue-Thu 3.30, 9.00. Silver Screen: The Disaster Artist (15) Tue & Thu 10.30.

BURGESS HILL

Orion (01444 243300): The Greatest Showman (PG) Fri, Sat, New Years Day, Tue & Wed 6.00, 8.45; New Years Eve 4.30; Thu 6.15, 8.45. Star Wars: The Last Jedi (12A) Fri, Sat, New Years Day, Tue & Wed 1.30, 8.20; New Years Eve 12.00, 3.40; Thu 5.00, 8.20. Star Wars: The Last Jedi – 3D (12A) Fri, Sat, New Years Day, Tue & Wed 5.00. Ferdinand (U) Fri, Sat, New Years Day, Tue & Wed 3.10; New Years Eve 1.45; Thu 3.45. Paddington 2 (PG) Fri, Sat, New Years Day, Tue & Wed 12.15.

CHICHESTER

New Park (01243 786650): Battle Of The Sexes (12A) Fri 12.30, 6.00; Sat 6.15; New Years Eve 12.00; New Years Day 8.30; Tue 3.45; Wed 8.30; Thu 3.00, 8.30. Stronger (15) Fri 3.15; Tue 1.00; Thu 5.45. Suburbicon (15) Fri & Tue 8.45; New Years Day 3.45; Wed 3.15. Loving Vincent (12A) Sat & Wed 1.00; Tue 6.30. North By Northwest (PG) Sat 3.15; Wed 5.45. Problemos (15) Sat 9.00; New Years Eve 2.15. Berliner Philharmoniker Live: New Year’s Eve Concert 2017 (U) New Years Eve 4.00. Jane (12A) New Years Day 6.15; Thu 12.45.

CRANLEIGH

Arts Centre (01483 278000): The Big Sick (15) Thu 8.00.

CRAWLEY

Crawley Cineworld (0871 200 2000): Visit www.cineworld.co.uk/cinemas/crawley.

The Hawth (01293 553636): Berliner Philharmoniker: New Year’s Eve Gala Concert (tbc) New Years Eve 4.00.

EASTBOURNE

Curzon (01323 731441): Paddington 2 (PG) 3.55, 8.05 (not New Years Eve); New Years Eve 3.55. Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle (12A) 2.10, 5.10, 8.10 (not New Years Eve); New Years Eve 2.10. Ferdinand (U) 1.45, 6.00 (not New Years Eve); New Years Eve 1.45. The Greatest Showman (PG) 2.05, 5.05, 8.10 (not New Years Eve); New Years Eve 2.05.

EAST GRINSTEAD

Scott Cinemas – The Atrium Cinema (01342 321666): The Greatest Showman (PG) 3.00, 5.35; 8.15 (not New Years Eve). Ferdinand (U) Fri-New Years Eve 10.50; New Years Day 2.05; Tue & Wed 11.00, 5.20; Thu 5.20. Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle (12A) 2.50; 8.25 (not New Years Eve). Star Wars: The Last Jedi (12A) Fri & Sat 1.25, 4.45, 8.10; New Years Eve 1.25, 4.45; New Years Day 4.45, 8.10; Tue-Thu 2.00, 8.00. Pitch Perfect 3 (12A) Fri-New Years Eve 12.05, 5.35; New Years Day & Thu 5.35; Tue & Wed 12.05, 5.35. Paddington 2 (PG) Fri-Wed 12.30. Kids Crew: The Lego Ninjago Movie (U) Sat 10.05. Kids Crew: Elf (PG) Sat 10.05.

HAILSHAM

Pavilion (01323 841414): Star Wars: The Last Jedi (12A) 2.15, 7.45 (not New Years Eve); New Years Eve 2.15, 5.30.

HASSOCKS

Adastra Hall (01273 842081): (Next film January 19.)

HAYWARDS HEATH

Clair Hall (01444 455440): (No films this week.)

HORSHAM

The Capitol (01403 750220): Star Wars: The Last Jedi (12A) Fri, New Years Eve, Wed & Thu 1.45, 4.45, 7.45; Sat 10.30, 4.45, 7.45; Tue 4.45, 7.45. Ferdinand (U) Fri & Wed 10.30; Sat 10.15, 2.00; Tue 1.45; Wed 10.15, 10.30; Thu 10.15, 10.30. Blue Oasis Screening: The Greatest Showman (PG) Fri 10.00. The Greatest Showman (PG) Fri-Wed 1.00, 4.15, 7.30; Thu 1.00, 4.15, 6.30, 7.30.

HURSTPIERPOINT

Players Theatre/Hurst Village Cinema (01273 835875): (Next film January 26.)

LEWES

Depot (01273 525354) (lewesdepot.org): The Greatest Showman (PG) Fri, Sat & Thu 12.30, 3.00, 5.30, 7.45; New Years Eve 12.30, 3.00, 5.30; New Years Day-Wed 12.30, 3.00, 5.30, 8.15. Star Wars: The Last Jedi (12A) Fri, Sat & Thu 4.30, 8.00; New Years Eve 4.30; New Years Day-Wed 5.00, 8.00. Ferdinand (PG) Fri-New Years Eve 11.30, 2.00; New Years Day 12.15, 2.30; Tue 11.55, 2.30. Mountain (PG) Fri & Sat 5.00, 8.45; New Years Eve 1.45, 5.45; New Years Day & Wed 2.45, 6.45; Tue & Thu 4.45, 8.45. The Prince Of Nothingwood (15) Fri, Sat, Tue & Thu 2.45, 6.45; New Years Eve 3.30; New Years Day & Wed 4.45, 8.30. The Hours (12A) Wed 11.00.

LITTLEHAMPTON

Windmill Cinema (01903 715920): Star Wars: The Last Jedi (12A) 2.30, 5.30, 8.30 (not New Years Eve); New Years Eve 2.30, 5.30.

NEWHAVEN

Hillcrest Centre (01273 512376): (No films this week.)

SEAFORD

Seaford Community Cinema, Barn Theatre (www.seafordcinema.org): (Next film January 5.)

UCKFIELD

The Picture House (01825 764909): The Greatest Showman (PG) Fri & Sat 1.45, 4.00, 6.20, 8.30; New Years Eve 1.00, 3.10, 5.30; New Years Day 1.30, 4.00, 6.20, 8.30; Tue-Thu – times to be confirmed. Star Wars: The Last Jedi (12A) Fri 11.00, 1.10, 2.00, 5.00, 8.00; Sat 10.45, 1.10, 2.00, 5.00, 8.00; New Years Eve 11.00, 2.00, 5.00; New Years Day 2.00, 5.00, 8.00; Tue-Thu 11.00, 2.00, 5.00, 8.00. Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle (12A) Fri 11.15, 6.10; Sat 10.45, 6.10; New Years Eve 10.50, 3.20; New Years Day 1.45, 6.10; Tue-Thu – times to be confirmed. Pitch Perfect 3 (12A) Fri & Sat 4.10, 8.40; New Years Eve 1.20, 5.45; New Years Day 4.10, 8.40; Tue-Thu – times to be confirmed. Paddington 2 (PG) Fri & New Years Eve 10.40. Saturday Morning Movie: Singalong Frozen (PG) Sat 10.30.

WORTHING

Dome (01903 823112): The Greatest Showman (PG) Fri, Sat & Tue-Thu 3.15; New Years Eve 12.30, 3.45; New Years Day 3.40, 7.00. Ferdinand (U) Fri, Sat & Tue-Thu 10.30; New Years Eve 10.00; New Years Day 1.10. Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle (12A) Fri & Tue-Thu 12.30, 5.45; Sat 10.15, 5.45; New Years Eve 10.15; New Years Day 4.20. Star Wars: The Last Jedi (12A) Fri, Sat & Tue-Thu 1.00, 4.30, 8.00. New Years Eve 12.35, 3.00; New Years Day 1.00, 6.15. Paddington 2 (PG) Fri & Tue-Thu 10.15; Sat 12.45.

Connaught (01903 206206): Star Wars: The Last Jedi (12A) Fri & Thu 11.30, 2.45, 8.15; Sat 11.30, 5.00, 8.15; New Years Eve 11.30, 5.00; New Years Day 12.00, 5.15, 8.15; Tue 10.30, 1.45, 5.00; Wed 11.30, 5.00, 8.15. The Greatest Showman (PG) Fri, Sat & Tue-Thu 1.20, 3.45, 6.10, 8.30; New Years Eve 12.30, 3.00, 5.30; New Years Day 3.15, 5.45, 8.30. Pitch Perfect 3 (12A) Fri & Thu 11.00, 6.00; Sat & Wed 2.45; New Years Eve 10.15, 2.45; New Years Day 3.00; Tue 11.00, 8.15. Paddington 2 (PG) New Years Day 12.30; Wed 11.00. Saturday Morning Pictures: Paddington 2 (PG) Sat 10.15.

Pavilion Picturehouse (01903 206206): (No films this week.)

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page

3 Follow us on Twitter

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Be part of it.