ENTERTAINMENT LISTINGS: Friday, August 31, to Thursday, September 6

Concerts, stage shows, exhibitions and stand-up comedy gigs across Sussex

FRIDAY, AUGUST 31

COMEDY

KRATER COMEDY CLUB: Until Sept 2, 7pm/8pm/10.30pm, £5-£36.50 Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

ROY CHUBBY BROWN: £24, 7.30pm Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000.

COMMUNITY

EXHIBITION: Ouse Valley Quilters Biennial Exhibition, 10am-4pm Aug 31 and Sept 1, King’s Academy (formerly Ringmer Community College). Display of work, refreshments, traders, tombola, sales tables and raffle in aid of Kangaroos and Kent Surrey & Sussex Air Ambulance.

LEWES RIVERSIDE CLUB: Earwig Corner Folk Group, 2pm St Thomas’ Church Hall, Cliffe, Lewes.

WALK: 2½ mile, flat, circular HDC Health walk along bridleways, country lanes and Downs Link. Meet 11am in the Country Park car park (off Cripplegate Lane), Southwater, RH13 7UN. Can be muddy. 1¼ hours. Dogs on a lead. Parking charge £1.50 for 3 hours. Jill 07780 701184.

GIGS

THE ROLLING TONES: Railway Inn, Billingshurst, 9pm.

THE SEARCHERS: £22-£24, 7.30pm Pavilion Theatre, Marine Parade, Worthing 01903 206206. Live in concert.

STAGE

DRAG YOU UNDER THE BUS CABARET: £10, 7pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Alternative cabaret show.

THE HOUND OF THE BASKERVILLES: £12-£15, 6.30pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Illyria Theatre Company.

TRIBAL CAFE: £12-£14, 7.30pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Bellydance showcase featuring Michelle Sorensen.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 1

COMMUNITY

LEWES FOOTPATHS GROUP: Saturday Afternoon Tea Stroll with Graham and Hilda 472678. Meet on Cliffe Bridge, Lewes 2.30pm for a gentle wander to a tea room.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Train it – Walk it, 6 miles with William 01444 831098. Meet at Sheffield Park Station, 10.45am. 11.10am Bluebell train to Horsted Keynes £7. Picnic lunch.

SOUTHWATER HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY: The Late Summer Show. Fruit, vegetables, cookery, children’s classes, from 2pm, Village Hall, Church Lane, Southwater. Admission 50p (children free). You too can take part. For details and forms call 01403 710266. Email southwaterhs@yahoo.co.uk or visit the Facebook page. Car park just up the road, opposite uthe cricket club.

SUMMER SHOW: St Mary’s Gardening Club Summer Show, 2pm-4.30pm St Mary’s social Centre, Christie Road, Lewes.

WALK: Park on the road and meet 10am outside the (now closed) school at Itchingfield, RH13 0NT. 3½ mile HDC walk to Sharpenhurst Hill, across the railway to Barns Green. The path is uneven in many places. No stiles. Dogs on a lead. Two hours. Liz 01403 263920 or Simon 01403 260599.

GIGS

BRITAIN’S GOT SOUL: £15-£20, 7.30pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. The Big Sing Gospel Voices.

CHARITY NIGHT: £11, 7.30pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. The Rockin’ Ambassadors and Ricochet Proceeds to great Ormond Street Hospital.

DJ YODA: £4-£11, 4pm De la Warr Pavilion, Bexhill (01424) 229111. Plus local support. Un-Convention £2, noon. On the beach terrace.

FUNK & SOUL LIVE: The REC Rooms, Horsham, 7.30pm.

HORSHAM ROCKS PRESENTS: Atlantis, Carfax Bandstand, Horsham, 2pm-4pm.

JELLYHEAD: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8.30pm.

NO PRESSURE: The Bedford, Horsham, 8.30pm.

POUT: £5, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Girl party.

LEWES SATURDAY FOLK CLUB: £7, 8pm Elephant and Castle, Lewes. Vic Gammon. English traditional, concertina, banjo.

SOUNDS FROM THE GROUNDS: Free, noon and Sept 2, The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Classic pop and rock, workshops and film.

THE KING IS BACK: From £32.90, 8pm Brighton Centre 0844 8471515. Ben Portsmouth, Elvis tribute artist.

STAGE

THE DRESSING ROOM: £20-£22, 7.30pm The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne (01323) 802020. Comedy play starring Cannon and Ball.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 2

COMEDY

BENT DOUBLE: £10-£13, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Headliner Andrew O’Neill, MC Zoe Lyons.

COMMUNITY

BEACHY HEAD RAMBLERS: Battle Revisited, 10.5 miles with Doris and Gavin B 07552 763683. Meet at Powdermill Lane car park, 10am.

CATS HOMING SHOW: Cats Protection Horsham & District Branch will be holding a Homing Show at Broadbridge Heath Village Centre, Wickhurst Lane from 11am-2pm. Why not come along and meet the cats looking for new homes? The fosterers know all about their characters so they can find the most suitable match for you. Refreshments will be available, plus there will be other cat related goodies on sale. Entry is free but donations (including cat food and litter) will be warmly received.

DIVINE SERVICE: With medium Vicky Chatfield, 6.30pm, Barnham Community Hall, Yapton and Barnham SNU Spiritualist Pioneer Centre.

MIDHURST ANTIQUE AND COLLECTORS FAIR: The Grange Centre, Bepton Road, Midhurst, 10.30am-4pm, £1.50. Wide variety of antiques and collectables including pottery, porcelain, gold and silver, glass, jewellery, coins, fashion accessories, military badges and postcards. Buying and selling. Large free car park adjoining. Enquiries to Emmott Promotions: 07747 604541, www.emmottpromotions.co.uk.

SUNDAY TEA DANCE: Steyning Centre, Fletcher’s Croft, Church Street, Steyning. Ballroom, latin and some sequence from 2.30pm to 5pm, entrance £5 (including refreshments). For all enquiries call Margaret or Colin on 01403 734409.

WALK: 2¼ mile HDC walk and easy under foot, although a small part will be on narrower paths with tree roots, stubs and uneven ground. Some inclines. Can be muddy in places. Meet 10am at Leechpool Wood car park, Horsham, off Harwood Road (B2195). No dogs. 1¼ hours. Alex 01403 273751.

CONCERTS

WORTHING SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA: £19-£29, 2.45pm Assembly Hall, Stoke Abbott Road, Worthing 01903 206206. Nicola Benedetti, violin.

GIGS

GIGSPANNER BIG BAND: £23, 7.30pm De la Warr Pavilion, Bexhill (01424) 229111. And Liane Carroll.

THE CARPENTERS STORY: From £25.40, 7.45pm Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650. Concert-style production.

STAGE

THE DRESSING ROOM: £19.50-£21.50, 5pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. Comedy play starring Cannon and Ball.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 3

COMMUNITY

HORSHAM SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING CLUB: Meets every Monday, 8pm-10pm from September 3 at the Millennium Hall, Roffey. No partner required. Beginners welcome. £2 a week. Visit www.horshamscdc.org.uk or call 01403 269439. Email enquiries@horshamscdc.org.uk.

SOUTHWATER LOCAL HISTORY GROUP: Talk by Paul Legrave – West Sussex Lieutenancy Officer. ‘The History and role of the Lord Lieutentant of West Sussex’. Talks take place in the Parish Council Chamber of Beeson House, Lintot Square, Southwater, 7.30pm. Non-members £3. Info: Jeremy Senneck on 01403 731247.

GIGS

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Kings Arms, Horsham, 8pm.

STAGE

FLAWLESS: £22.50, 7pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Chase The Dream The Reboot.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 4

COMMUNITY

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Godstone, Old Otted and Tandridge Circular, 11.6 miles with Paul J 01444 441530. Meet at Rabies Heath Road car park, 10am. Or, Bedelands Circular, 6 miles with Erica (07885 595131 on day). Meet in Burgess Hill FC Recreation Ground car park, Maple Drive, 10am.

WALK: Meet 11am, the Steyning Health Centre, Tanyard Lane, BN44 3RJ. Two-mile circular HDC Health walk taking in parts of the village and its outskirts. One stile and some small inclines. Can be muddy. Sensible footwear please. Dogs on a lead. 1 ¼ hours. Ann 01903 297553 or Jacky 01903 815543.

GIGS

ACOUSTIC SHOWCASES: The Surrey Oaks, Newdigate, 8pm.

ACOUSTIC OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Jolly Tanners, Staplefield, 8pm.

BLUES WORKSHOP: Northgate Community Centre, Crawley, 8pm.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: George and Dragon, Horsham, 8.30pm.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 5

COMMUNITY

BEACHY HEAD RAMBLERS: Spectacular Views From The Roof of The Downs and Walk Along The Ouse, 14.5 miles with Colin W 07446 458138. Meet at Firle Beacon car park, 10am.

LEWES ASTRONOMERS: Exploring the Universe with the Webb Telescope by Dr Steve Wilkins (Sussex University), 7.30pm at the Lecture Room, Lewes Town Hall (Fisher Street entrance). All welcome, non-members £3.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Pub Social at The Bull, Mock Bridge, 7.30pm.

TALK: Lewes and District Garden Society talk, Fungi by Geoff Dann, 7.30pm for 7.45pm St Thomas’ Church Hall, Cliffe, Lewes.

WALK: Every Wednesday. Meet 10.30am, bandstand, Carfax, Horsham. 30 or 60 mins flat HDC Health walk on good paths around Horsham park. Suitable for elderly and those recovering from illness. Wheelchairs and buggies welcome. Dogs on a lead. Doreen 01403 230293 or Wyn 01403 256630 or Emmy 01403 255517.

GIGS

IRON TYGER: £20, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Queen, The Greatest Hits.

STAGE

SALAD DAYS: £12-£38, 7.45pm until Sept 8 (Sat mat 2.30pm) Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650. Salad Days The Musical.

TELETUBBIES LIVE: £13-£20, 10am/1pm Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne (01323) 412000.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 6

COMMUNITY

MASCOTS: The G.G. Weiner Collection of Unique Lalique Automotive Mascots on sale at Gorringes Auction House, North Street, Lewes. The sale commences at 2pm. Viewing during the preceding week and morning of the sale and also earlier by special arrangement. Catalogue £10 plus p&p. Info: Clifford Landsbury (auctioneer) 01273 472503. Email clientservices@gorringes.co.uk.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: West Sussex Literary Trail Stage 4, 8.5 miles with Sue Bl 01403 255654. Meet at Amberly Station, Houghton Bridge, 10am

POLEGATE RAMBLERS: Leisurely Walk, Summer Walk, 2 miles with John 489228. Meet 9.45am for bus 51 from Polegate Taxi Office to Eastbourne, then bus 12A to Bishopstone. Along The Gallops and Back, 5.5 miles with Alan 500664. Meet 9.30am Wannock Road Recreation Ground. Or, Jarvis Brook Ford, 9.5 miles with Paul and Barbara. Meet 9.15am Wannock Road Recreation Ground.

GIGS

FOLK NIGHT: The Emerald Club, Southgate, Crawley, 8pm.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Bull Inn, Henfield, 8pm.

OPEN MIC: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8pm.

PALE SEAS: £6, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Plus special guests.

STAGE

BILLY BISHOP GOES TO WAR: £12/£10, 6-7 Sept, 7.30pm, Purple Playhouse Theatre, 36 Montefiore Road, Hove, 07736 273 402, www.purpleplayhousetheatre.com. Performed by Gonna Fly.

REASON.TO: And Sept 7, Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Conference with a festival vibe.

RICHARD DIGANCE: £18.50, 7.30pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. Telling stories, playing guitar and singing songs.

CINEMA

BRIGHTON

Duke Of York’s (0871 902 5728): Cold War (15) Fri 4.30, 6.40, 8.45; Sat 1.00, 5.10, 7.15; 9.20; Sun 2.15, 4.20, 6.30; Mon 1.15, 3.30, 5.45; Tue 6.00, 8.15; Wed 1.45, 4.00, 6.15, 8.30; Silver Screen: Tue 3.45; Big Scream: Wed 11.30. Kids’ Club: Free Willy (U) Sat 10.30. Toddler Time: The Gruffalo’s Child (U) Mon 12.00. The Man From Mo’Wax (15) Sun 8.45. Finding Nemo (U) Sun 12.00. American Animals Plus Q&A (15) Mon 8.00. Discover Tuesdays: Women Over Fifty Film Festival Presents (n/a) Tue 1.00. NT Live: Julie (15) Thu 7.00. Silver Screen: Apostasy (PG) Thu 12.00, 2.15, 4.30.

BURGESS HILL

Orion (01444 243300): Christopher Robin (PG) Fri-Tue 2.15, 5.00; Wed 5.00; Thu 4.00. The Meg (12A) 7.30. Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (PG) Fri-Wed 7.00; Thu 5.00. Hotel Transylvania 3: A Monster Vacation (U) Fri-Tue 1.30; Wed 4.30. Incredibles 2 (PG) Fri-Tue 4.00.

CHICHESTER

New Park (01243 786650): First Reformed (15) Fri 1.00; Sat 5.45; Mon 6.00; Tue 3.15; Wed 8.30. Christopher Robin (PG) Fri 3.30, 8.45; Sat 12.45, 8.30; Sun 5.45, 8.15; Mon 1.00, 3.30; Tue 1.00, 8.45; Wed 1.00, 6.00; Thu 1.45, 9.15. Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (PG) Fri 6.15; Sat 3.15; Sun 12.15; Mon 8.45; Tue 6.00; Wed 3.30; Thu 4.15. Jonas Kaufmann: Under The Stars (U) Sun 3.00. NT Live: Julie (15) Thu 7.00.

CRANLEIGH

Arts Centre (01483 278000): NT Live: Julie (15) Thu 7.00.

CRAWLEY

Cineworld (0871 200 2000): Visit www.cineworld.co.uk/cinemas/crawley.

The Hawth (01293 553636): NT Live: Julie (15) Thu 7.00.

EAST GRINSTEAD

Scott Cinemas – The Atrium Cinema (01342 321666): Incredibles 2 (PG) Fri & Sat 12.45; Sun 12.30. Hotel Transylvania 3: A Monster Vacation (U) Fri-Sun 3.35. Teen Titans Go! To The Movies (U) Fri-Sun 1.25; Mon-Thu 4.00. NT Live: Julie (15) Thu 7.00.

EASTBOURNE

Curzon (01323 731441): The Spy Who Dumped Me (15) 2.00 (Tue-Thu only); 8.00. Christopher Robin (PG) 2.10, 5.10, 8.10. Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (PG) 2.05, 5.05, 8.05. Incredibles 2 (PG) 2.00 (Fri-Mon only); 5.00.

HAILSHAM

Pavilion (01323 841414): Christopher Robin (PG) 2.15; 7.45 (not Thu). NT Live: Julie (15) Thu 7.00.

HASSOCKS

Adastra Hall (01273 842081): (No films this week.)

HAYWARDS HEATH

Clair Hall (01444 455440): (No films this week.)

HORSHAM

The Capitol (01403 750220): Christopher Robin (PG) Fri-Mon 11.00, 1.45; Tue-Thu 1.45. The Children Act (12A) Fri 11.15; Sat, Sun & Mon 11.15, 2.15, 5.15, 8.15; Tue 2.15, 5.15, 8.15; Wed 2.15, 5.15; Thu 1.15, 4.30, 8.15. The Festival (15) 4.45, 7.45. Box Office Babies: Christopher Robin (PG) Tue 10.30. NT Live: Julie (15) Thu 7.00.

HURSTPIERPOINT

Players Theatre/Hurst Village Cinema (01273 835875): (Next film September 25.)

LEWES

Depot (01273 525354) (lewesdepot.org): The Children Act (12A) Fri, Sat, Mon, Wed & Thu 3.30, 6.00, 8.30; Sun 4.15, 6.30, 8.45; Tue 6.00, 8.30; Parent & Baby Screening: Tue 12.00. Cold War (15) Fri 3.45, 6.15, 8.45; Sat 4.15, 6.30, 8.45; Sun 4.30, 6.45, 9.00; Mon & Tue 4.45, 6.45, 8.45; Wed 1.15, 6.30, 8.45; Thu 2.15, 4.15, 6.15. The Eyes Of Orson Welles (12A) Fri 3.00, 8.15; Sat 6.00; Sun 4.30; Mon & Wed 3.15, 8.30; Tue 5.30; Thu 3.45, 5.45. Do The Right Thing (18) Fri 5.30; Sat 3.15, 8.15; Sun 2.00, 7.00; Mon 5.45; Tue 3.00, 8.00; Wed 5.45; Thu 8.15. Christopher Robin (PG) Fri 1.30; Sat 2.00; Sun 1.45; Mon 2.15; Tue 2.30; Wed 4.00. Strangers On A Train (PG) Thu 11.00. Citizen Kane (U) Sun 2.00. NT Live: Julie (15) Thu 7.00. Teen Titans Go! To The Movies (PG) Fri 1.15; Sat 11.00; Sun 11.30; Mon 12:00; Relaxed: Sun 12.00. Dementia Friendly Screening: Seven Brides For Seven Brothers (U) Tue 2.00.

LITTLEHAMPTON

Windmill Cinema (01903 715920): NT Live: Julie (12A) Thu 7.00.

NEWHAVEN

Hillcrest Centre (01273 512376): (No films this week.)

SEAFORD

Seaford Community Cinema, Barn Theatre (www.seafordcinema.org): NT Live: Julie (15) Thu 7.00.

UCKFIELD

The Picture House (01825 764909): The Spy Who Dumped Me (15) Fri, Sun & Mon 8.30; Sat 3.40, 8.30; Tue, Wed & Thu 8.20; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.00. The Children Act (12A) Fri-Sun 3.50, 6.20, 8.25; Mon 12.15, 4.10, 6.20; Tue 1.30, 4.00, 6.20; Wed 4.10, 6.20; Thu 1.30, 4.10, 6.20; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.15. Christopher Robin (PG) Fri 11.30, 1.45, 3.45, 6.10; Sat 1.45, 6.10; Sun 11.00, 1.45, 3.30; Mon 1.45, 3.50, 6.10; Tue & Thu 1.45, 3.45, 6.00; Wed 1.45, 6.00; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.30. Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (PG) Fri-Sun 4.00, 6.00, 8.35; Mon 2.30, 5.00, 8.35; Tue 4.00, 8.30; Wed 2.15, 5.15, 8.30; Thu 1.40, 4.00, 8.30. Hotel Transylvania 3: A Monster Vacation (U) Fri 11.15, 1.30; Sat 11.00, 1.30; Sun 11.20, 1.25; Mon 11.00. Incredibles 2 (PG) Fri & Sat 11.00, 1.20; Sun & Mon 11.10, 1.15. Hurricane Plus Recorded Q&A (15) Sun 6.00. Spitfire Plus Recorded Q&A (PG) Mon 8.00; Wed 2.00. Leaning Into The Wind: Andy Goldsworthy (PG) Tue 8.15. One Note At A Time (PG) Wed 8.15. Saturday Morning Movie: Duck Duck Goose (PG) Sat 10.30. NT Live: Julie (15) Thu 7.00.

WORTHING

Dome (01903 823112): Hurricane + Pre-recorded Director Q&A (15) Sun 8.15. Parent & Baby Screening: The Spy Who Dumped Me (15) Wed 12.00. Teen Titans Go! To The Movies (PG) Sat & Sun 10.00.

Connaught (01903 206206): Saturday Morning Pictures: Hotel Transylvania 3: A Monster Vacation (U) Sat 10.15. Autism Friendly Screening: Christopher Robin (PG) Sun 10.15. Silver Screen: The Children Act (12A) Mon 11.00. Everybody’s Talking About Jamie (12A) Tue 8.00. NT Live: Julie (15) Thu 7.00.

