Entertainment listings for Sussex: Friday to Thursday, November 16-22

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 16

COMEDY

KRATER COMEDY CLUB: Until Nov 18, 7pm/8pm/10.30pm, £5-£36.50 Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

COMMUNITY

LEWES ARCHAEOLOGICAL GROUP: The Metal Amongst The Stones by John Boothroyd, project manager at Oxford archaeology, 7.30pm the Lecture Room, Lewes Town Hall. £4/£3.

LEWES RIVERSIDE CLUB: Meeting at 2pm St Thomas’ Church Hall, Cliffe, Lewes.

WALK: Meet 11am, Barns Green village car park (enter over yellow hatched lines outside the Village Hall) RH13 0PT. 2-mile HDC Health walk, mostly flat, mainly on firm ground. Well behaved dogs welcome. 1 hour. Chatter Cheema 07720 714306.

GIGS

COURNTEY BARNETT: £25, 7pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Plus support.

DEMENTED ARE GO: £18, 7.30pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076. Demented Are Go, King Kurt and The Go Go Cult. Tickets available from www.wegottickets.com.

HASLETT AND FALLOWS: The Cherry Tree, Copthorne, 8pm.

META-CASSETTE: Free, 7pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Plus The Gallerys, Boudicca, Honeybadger and Miguel Cosme.

REPLICA RADIO: The Railway Inn, Billingshurst, 8.30pm.

THE BARRICADE BOYS: £24, 7.30pm Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne (01323) 412000. Stars of Les Miserables live in concert.

THE BEST OF WHAM: £24.50, 7.30pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288.

STAGE

JUST SO: £14-£15, 7.30pm until Nov 18 (Sat/Sun mat 2.30pm) The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne (01323) 802020. A colourful musical adaptation of Rudyard Kipling’s Just So stories.

LES MISERABLES: 7pm (Saturday matinee 2pm), £16-£19, The Capitol Theatre, Horsham, 01403 750220.

STRICTLY MUSIC HALL: £13-£15, 7.30pm Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. Wickham’s Wandering Olde Tyme Stagers.

THE KNOT: From £14.50, 8pm Connaught Theatre, Union Place, Worthing 01903 206206. Dance show.

WILL WILDE: £15, 7.45pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Will Wilde, Steve James and Bill Boazman.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 17

COMEDY

LAURA LEXX: Trying. £8-£10, 7pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

COMMUNITY

COME AND SING HANDEL’S MESIAH: 7.30pm, St Bart’s Church, Church Road, Horley. Daytime Workshop 1pm to 5pm. Evening Concert 7.30pm. Led by Andrew Broadbent, musical director for Horley Singers. Tickets £8 (children £5). Available in advance or on the door. £5 for all singers. Email annacoe244@gmail.com. Group bookings for choirs can be arranged. Visit www.horleyteamministry.org.uk. Call the parish office on 01293 782218.

QUIZ: Friends of Crowborough Citizens Advice Quiz. Bring own picnic and drinks, 7pm, United Reform Church, Croft Road, Crowborough, £6 per person. Teams of up to six. The group is looking for more teams to support this fundraising event, which will support local Citizens Advice. Tea and coffee available.

SUSSEX MINERAL AND FOSSILL SHOW: 10am-4.30pm, Clair Hall, Perrymount Road, Haywards Heath. A wonderful family day out with the opportunity to see and buy prime mineral and fossil specimens, as well as see stunning displays and exhibits showcasing some of the best specimens in the UK. Excellent activities for children including gold panning for real gold, searching for crystals, fossil hunt, and the popular ultraviolet mineral room. Also illustrated talks given throughout the day, including Sussex Dinosaurs, wonderful food and a bar. Entrance £2.50 adults, 50p children.

WALK: Meet 10.30am, car park above Barns Green village hall, RH13 0PT. 4½ mile HDC walk via Alder Copse, Pratts Farm Brooks Green. Some gates and stiles. Can be muddy in places. No dogs please. 2 hours. Douglas 01403 268807.

CONCERTS

KRAFTWERK RE:WERK: £21.50-£31.50, 8pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Army of Generals and The British Paraorchestra.

LUNCHTIME CONCERT: Free with retiring collection, 1pm St Leonard’s Church, Church street, Seaford. Buxted Symphony Orchestra. Charity concert for St Cecilia’s Day in aid of Christian Aid.

SUSSEX SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA: With Sussex Chorus and East Sussex Bach Choir. Verdi – Requiem, St Bartholomew’s Church, Brighton, 7.30pm. Soprano Joanna Appleby, mezzo soprano Yvonne Howard, tenor Andrew Rees, bass Trevor Bowes, conductor Mark Andrew James. Tickets £15 (concessions £12, NUS/under 16s). From: www.ssomusic.co.uk, Sussex Chorus Ticket Manager, 01444 412579.

GIGS

DAVE KELLY: £19.50, 7.30pm Hailsham Pavilion, George Street, Hailsham (01323) 841414. Dave Kelly Blues Band and the Blue Fingers.

HORSHAM ROCKS PRESENTS: Choro Bandido, Carfax Bandstand, Horsham, 1pm-3pm.

HOTHOUSE FLOWERS: £30-£35, 7pm De la Warr Pavilion, Bexhill (01424) 229111. Plus support from David Keenan.

HOUSE PARTY: The REC Rooms, Horsham, 7.30pm.

MUSIC MARATHON: Donation on door, 10am-6pm Brighton Dome Cafe Bar (01273) 709709. A marathon of young musicians.

QUADROPHENIA THE ALBUM LIVE: £23, 7.30pm Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne (01323) 412000.

SAVIOURS OF SOUL: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8.30pm.

SIOBHAN MILLER: 7.45pm, £15, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220.

SOCK: £6.50-£8, 8pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. (Feat. Vince Venus) plus support from Kovak. Raising money for Gig Buddies.

THE AUSTRALIAN PINK FLOYD: From £32.90, 6.30pm Brighton Centre 0844 8471515. A Celebration of Pink Floyd.

THE JOHNNY CASH ROADSHOW: £22.50-£23.50, 7.30pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288.

THE MEN THEY COULDN’T HANG: £18, 7.30pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076. Tickets available from www.wegottickets.com

STAGE

HOW TO HIDE A LION: £11-£13, 2pm Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. Playful humour and dazzling puppets.

STORIES ON A STRING: £7, 11am The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Puppet show for ages 6yrs plus.

TRIAL BY LAUGHTER: £12-£37.25, 7.45pm until Nov 24 (Thurs/Sat mat 2.30pm) Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 18

COMEDY

AN EVENING WITH ERIC AND ERN: £24.50, 7.30pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. With Jonty Stephens and Ian Ashpitel.

ROSS NOBLE: El Hablador. £26, 8pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709.

COMMUNITY

GRAND JUMBLE SALE: 2pm-4pm Beechwood Hall, Cooksbridge raising funds for Hamsey School.

LEWES FOOTPATHS GROUP: Danehill, 5.5 miles with Janet and Peter 477062. Meet at North Street car park, Lewes, 9.30am.

TALK: The Art of Fossilising Bicycles by Tom Walker, 3pm Linklater Pavilion, Railway Land, Lewes. £10 entry. Raising funds for the Railway Land Wildlife Trust.

CONCERTS

CORELLI ENSEMBLE: £10-£12, 4pm St Pancras Church, Irelands Lane, Lewes (01273) 473309.

MILLER PLAYS THE MUSICALS: From £19.50, 3pm Pavilion Theatre, Marine Parade, Worthing 01903 206206. Free entry, tea and biscuits with every ticket.

WINTER OF THE WORLD: Free, 7.30pm All Saints Centre, Friars Walk, Lewes. A concert to commemorate World War 1.

WURLITZER: £11, 2.30pm Assembly Hall, Stoke Abbott Road, Worthing 01903 206206. Featuring David Shepherd.

GIGS

ALELA DIANE: £18, 7pm De la Warr Pavilion, Bexhill (01424) 229111. Solo performance of early songs, followed by a trio performance of more recent works.

BLOXX: £8, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Four-piece Indi band.

Horsham Folk Club: Normandy Centre, Horsham, 7.45pm.

Jess Gillam: Steyning Centre, Steyning, 3pm-6pm.

SOFT MACHINE: £18, 7.30pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076.

SOMEONE LIKE YOU: £21-£22.50, 7.30pm Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne (01323) 412000. The Adele Songbook.

SUNDAY SESSIONS: Queen’s Head, Barns Green, 3pm-6pm.

SUPERSTRINGS: The Railway Inn, Billingshurst, 3pm-6pm.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 19

COMEDY

ARI SHAFFIR: £18, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

COMMUNITY

EVENING OF MEDIUMSHIP: With medium Louise Eaton, 7.30pm-9.30pm, with refreshments and raffle, £5. All welcome. Barnham Community Hall, Yapton and Barnham SNU Spiritualist Pioneer Centre.

WALK: Hillier Garden Centre, Brighton Road. (RH13 6QA). Please drive into the parking area, then drive right down to the bottom on the gravel and meet there at 10.30am. 6 mile HDC walk south of Horsham to Sedgwick Park. Lovely views across Horsham. Maybe muddy in places. No dogs please. 2½ hours. Jill 07780 701184.

GIGS

LADIES OF THE BLUES: £10, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

THE DAMNED: £28, 7pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. With support from Johnny Moped.

STAGE

THE MATT MONRO STORY: £24.50, 7.30pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. The Final Tour.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 20

COMMUNITY

CAROL’S MEDITATION AND REIKI CHARISMATIC HEALING HOUR: 12.30pm to 1.30pm, Unitarian Church Hall, Worthing Road opp. Bus station, Horsham. Info: 07717221520.

HPRSHAM HOLISTIC HEALTH: Mind, Body and Spirit group. Talk – Power Animals And The Medicine Wheel with Olwen Capper, 7.30pm, Friends Meeting House, Worthing Road, Horsham. Cost £7. Contact Tina on tina@rainbowoasis.co.uk or 07857 545 678.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: The Best of Mid Sussex, 8.5 miles with Sue 01825 722135. Meet at the layby beside church on east side of B2036 north of Balcombe village, 10am. Catsfield Walk, 4 miles with Jill 01273 480167. Meet at The White Hart, Catsfield, 11am.

WALK: Meet 10am Milton Heath and The Nower free car park (height restriction 2m), off Westcott Road, Dorking RH4 3JT (TQ155488). Undulating 5½ mile HDC walk (no stiles), passing a pretty mill cottage and waterfall, before a steep climb up with good views to Ranmore and Box Hill. No dogs please. 2¾ hours. Lynne 01403 268157.

COMEDY

ELIS JAMES AND JOHN ROBINS: £17.50, 8pm and Nov 21, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. The Holy Vible Book Tour.

LAUGH SHACK: £5, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Hosted by James Ellis and James Tully.

STEWART FRANCIS: From £20, 8pm Assembly Hall, Stoke Abbott Road, Worthing 01903 206206. Into The Punset show.

GIGS

AFRO CELT SOUND SYSTEM: £27, 8pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. An evening with Afro Celt Sound System.

LAMPLIGHT: Free, 7.30pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. A night for songwriters.

NIGEL PRICE TRIO: £15, 7.45pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Studio Jazz.

OPEN MIC: The Royal Oak, Ifield, 8pm.

OPEN MIC: The Bull Inn, Henfield, 8pm.

OPEN MIC: The Jolly Tanners, Staplefield, 8pm.

STAGE

BING LIVE: £15-£20, 1pm/4pm (10am/1pm Nov 21) Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne (01323) 412000.

RUSSIAN NATIONAL BALLET PRESENTS SWAN LAKE: Nov 20, 7.30pm, £23, The Capitol, Horsham.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 21

COMEDY

SARAH MILLICAN: Control Enthusiast. £29.50, 8pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636.

STAND UP AND SLAM: £5-£8, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Stand-up comedy and poetry.

COMMUNITY

BEACHY HEAD RAMBLERS: From Buxted Oast House Farm Shop – Going up The Vanguard and Back Down Wealdway, 11 ies with Sue D 07803 086840. Meet at Oast Farm, Lephams Bridge, Buxted, 10am.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Pub Social at The Hassocks Hotel, 7.30pm.

SUSSEX MILITARY HISTORY SOCIETY: I Was a Cold War Spy by Brian Spiby, 8pm White Hart, Lewes. £3 for non-members.

WALK: Meet 10am at Henfield Library, High Street, Henfield, BN5 9HN. A gentle 2-3 mile HDC Health walk around the twittens, ginnells and snickets of Henfield. Walk can be extended if walkers wish. No dogs. 1 hour. Anne 01273 493671.

CONCERTS

MUSIC FROM THE HEART: £7-£11, 7.30pm De la Warr Pavilion, Bexhill (01424) 229111. East Sussex Music.

GIGS

BEN POOLE: £12-£14, 8pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. The Anytime You Need Me album tour.

JESS GLYNNE: From £36.25, 6.30pm Brighton Centre 0844 8471515. Always In Between Tour.

OPEN MIC: The Bear, 17 Market Square, Horsham, 8.30pm.

STAGE

FIIDDLER ON THE ROOF: £16, 7.30pm until Nov 24 (Sat mat 2.30pm) Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. Copthorne Players.

IMPROBABLE FICTION: £8, 7.45pm until Nov 24 Ringmer Village Hall. Presented by Ringmer Dramatic Society.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 22

COMEDY

JEREMY HARDY: £16, 8pm The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne (01323) 802020.

COMMUNITY

POLEGATE RAMBLERS: Downland Circular, 5.5 miles with Bridget 736542. Or, The Downs in Autumn, 11 miles with Glyn 482416. Meet at Wannock Road Recreation Ground, 9.30am.

TALK: Percy Horton: artist, educator, activist by Andy Friend, 5.30pm The Keep, Falmer. £5 entry.

WALK: Park and meet 10am in the car park of the Red Lyon, Slinfold, RH13 0RR. 5½ mile HDC walk, mostly flat (some slopes & stiles) over farmland and through woods. No dogs. 2½ hours. Geoff 01403 258180.

GIGS

FOXE: £5, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Plus support.

IAN MCNABB: £18, 7.30pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076. Tickets available from www.wegottickets.com

LEVELLERS: £30.50, 7pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. 30th Anniversary Celebration, plus support.

LIVE ON MARS: £22.50, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. A tribute to David Bowie.

STAGE

HASTINGS GANG SHOW: £10.50-£14.50, 7pm until Nov 24 (Sat mat 2pm) White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. Variety show performed by Hastings, Rye and District Scouts in partnership with Girl Guiding.

THE DREAMBOYS: £26-£28.50, 8pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Suitable for over 18s only.

THE TRAVELLING COMPANION: £22-£33, 7pm Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne (01323) 412000. New Sussex Opera.

CINEMA

BRIGHTON

Duke Of York’s (0871 902 5728): Cinecity: Out Of The Blue + Q&A (tbc) Fri 6.15. Suspiria (18) Fri 12.30, 8.45; Sat & Thu 9.15; Sun 3.00; Mon 12.30, 9.00; Wed 2.30; Silver Screen: Tue 3.30; HOH Subtitled: Wed 8.45; Thu 12.00. Wildlife (12A) Fri 3.45; Sat 1.30, 4.00; Sun 9.15; Mon 4.00; Silver Screen: Tue 1.00; Thu 3.30; Big Scream: Wed 11.30. Cinecity: Beautiful Boy (15) Sat 6.30. Kids’ Club: Incredibles 2 (PG) Sat 10.30. Toddler Time: Sarah And Duck: Play And Explore (U) Mon 11.15. Cinecity: Sunset (15) Sun 6.15. Cinecity: The Green Fog (PG) Sun 1.00. Vintage Sundays: The Wizard Of Oz (U) Sun 10.30. Cinecity: The Kindergarten Teacher (15) Mon 6.30. NT Live: The Madness Of George III (12A) Tue 7.00. Cinecity: Girl (15) Wed 6.15. Cinecity: Green Book (18) Thu 6.15.

BURGESS HILL

Orion (01444 243300): NT Live: The Madness Of George III (12A) Tue 7.00. Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald (12A) Fri & Mon-Thu 5.00, 8.10; Sat & Sun 12.00, 1.45, 5.10, 8.20. The Grinch (U) Fri, Mon, Wed & Thu 5.20; Sat & Sun 11.30, 3.10, 5.30; Tue 4.15. Bohemian Rhapsody (12A) Fri, Mon, Wed & Thu 7.35; Sat & Sun 7.50.

CHICHESTER

New Park (01243 786650): Dogman (15) Fri 12.30; Mon 8.45; Wed 6.00. Peterloo (12A) Fri 2.45, 8.00; Sat 5.30, 8.30; Sun 5.15, 8.15; Mon 12.15, 3.15; Tue 1.15; Wed 12.30, 8.15; Thu 3.15, 8.15. Return Of The Hero (12A) Fri 6.00. Belle And Sebastien 3: The Final Chapter (tbc) Sat 12.00. Metropolitan Opera: Marnie (PG) Sat 2.00. To The Ends Of The Earth (15) Sun 12.00; Mon 6.15. La Bayadère (PG) Sun 2.00. The Lady In The Portrait (15) Tue 4.30. The Madness Of George III (PG) Tue 7.00. Wine Calling (PG) Wed 3.45. Shakespeare In Love (15) Thu 12.45. The Grand Ball (12A) Thu 6.15.

CRANLEIGH

Arts Centre (01483 278000): The Greatest Showman – Sing-Along (PG) Sat 2.00. NT Live: The Madness Of George III (12A) Tue 7.00. Swimming With Men (12A) Thu 8.00.

CRAWLEY

The Hawth (01293 553636): Royal Ballet Live Encore: La Bayadère (12A) Mon 7.15.

EASTBOURNE

Curzon (01323 731441): Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald (12A) 2.00, 4.50, 7.45. The Grinch (U) 2.05, 5.05, 8.05. Peterloo (12A) 1.40 (not Sat & Sun); 4.40. Bohemian Rhapsody (12A) 7.50. The Nutcracker And The Four Realms (PG) Sat & Sun 2.10.

EAST GRINSTEAD

Scott Cinemas – The Atrium Cinema (01342 321666): The Grinch (U) Fri, Mon & Wed 3.45, 6.15; Sat, Sun & Thu 1.30, 3.45, 6.15; Tue 2.00, 4.10. The Nutcracker And The Four Realms (PG) Fri & Sat 6.00; Sun 5.30. Overlord (18) Fri, Sat, Mon, Wed & Thu 8.40; Sun 8.20. Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald (12A) 1.50, 5.00, 8.05. Bohemian Rhapsody (12A) Fri & Sat 2.55, 8.15; Sun 2.25, 7.45. Hotel Transylvania 3: A Monster Vacation (U) Sat 10.10. Kids Crew: Incredibles 2 (PG) Sat 10.10. Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween (PG) Sat 12.45; Sun 12.10. National Theatre Live: The Madness Of George III (12A) Tue 7.00. Silver Screen: The Greatest Showman (PG) Wed 10.10.

HAILSHAM

Pavilion (01323 841414): First Man (12A) Fri 7.45; Sun, Wed & Thu 2.15, 7.45.

HASSOCKS

Adastra Hall (01273 842081): The Guernsey Literary And Potato Peel Pie Society (12A) Fri 7.00.

HAYWARDS HEATH

Clair Hall (01444 455440): (Next film December 12.)

HORSHAM

The Capitol (01403 750220): Peterloo (12A) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Wed 1.15, 4.30, 8.00; Tue 1.15, 4.15; Thu 4.30, 8.00. Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald (12A) Fri, Mon & Wed 1.45, 7.45; Sat & Sun 1.45, 4.45, 7.45; Tue 4.15. Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald – 3D (12A) Fri, Mon & Thu 4.45; Tue 1.15; Wed 7.45. Family Film Fun Screening: Free Willy (U) Sat 10.30. Box Office Babies Screening: Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald (12A) Tue 10.30. NT Live: The Madness Of George III (12A) Tue 7.00.

HURSTPIERPOINT

Players Theatre/Hurst Village Cinema (01273 835875): (Next film November 23.)

LEWES

Depot (01273 525354) (lewesdepot.org): Fantastic Beasts 2: The Crimes Of Grindelwald (12A) Fri 2.30, 5.15, 8.00; Sat 2.15, 8.00; Sun & Mon 5.00, 8.00; Tue 12.00, 3.45, 5.15, 8.15; Wed 2.15, 5.15, 8.00; Thu 3.15, 5.15, 8.00. Fantastic Beasts 2: The Crimes Of Grindelwald – 3D (12A) Sat 5.00; Sun 1.15. Widows (15) 2.45, 5.30, 8.15; Sat 2.00, 5.15, 8.15; Sun 2.15, 6.00, 8.30; Mon 5.30, 8.15; Tue 2.45, 5.30, 8.30; Wed 2.30, 5.00, 8.15; Thu 12.30, 6.15, 8.15. 3 Days In Quiberon (12A) Fri & Sat 5.45; Sun & Mon 5.15; Tue 11.45; Wed 2.45; Thu 2.30. Suspiria (18) Fri, Sat & Mon 8.00; Sun 7.45; Tue 2.15; Wed 7.45; Thu 5.00. Bohemian Rhapsody (12A) Fri 2.15; Sat 3.00; Sun 2.30; Tue 12.45; Wed 11.30. Resilience (tbc) Sat 10.00. Border (15) Sun 4.00 NT Live: The Madness Of King George (12A) Tue 7.00. Sunset Boulevard (PG) Wed 11.00. Tampopo (15) Wed 5.45. Escape From New York (15) Thu 9.00. Mirai (PG) Sat & Sun 11.00; Relaxed: Sat 12.30; Autism Friendly: Sun 11.15. Mustang (15) Thu 10.30.

LITTLEHAMPTON

Windmill Cinema (01903 715920): Bohemian Rhapsody (12A) Fri 8.15; Sun 5.00; Mon 8.40; Wed 6.05; Thu 3.30. A Star Is Born (15) Fri & Wed 3.15; Sun 7.45; Mon 6.05; Tue 4.00; Thu 8.35. The Nutcracker And The Four Realms (PG) Fri 6.05; Sat 12.00; Sun 2.45; Mon 3.45; Tue 1.45; Wed 8.40; Thu 6.15. Smallfoot (U) Sun 12.45. NT Live: The Madness Of George III (12A) Tue 7.00. King Of Thieves (15) Thu 1.15.

NEWHAVEN

Hillcrest Centre (01273 512376): The Death Of Stalin (15) Sat 7.30.

SEAFORD

Seaford Community Cinema, Barn Theatre (www.seafordcinema.org): The Shape Of Water (15) Fri 7.30. Edie (12A) Sat 2.30. NT Live: The Madness Of George III (12A) Tue 7.00.

UCKFIELD

The Picture House (01825 764909): Cream Tea Classic: The Lady Killers (U) Wed 2.00. Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald (12A) Fri 11.15, 2.20, 5.30, 5.45, 8.20, 8.30; Sat & Sun 11.45, 2.15, 2.45, 5.15, 5.30, 8.20; Mon-Wed 11.15, 2.20, 5.30, 8.20; Thu 2.20, 5.30, 8.20; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 10.45. Bohemian Rhapsody (12A) Fri 11.00, 2.10, 8.15; Sat 11.15, 12.40, 5.40, 8.15; Sun 12.00, 2.55, 5.40; Mon & Wed 11.00, 2.10, 5.45, 8.30; Tue 11.00, 2,10, 3.30, 8.30; Thu 2.10, 5.45, 8.30; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.00. Widows (15) Fri 2.30, 5.35; Sat & Sun 8.25; Mon 2.30, 5.40, 8.25; Tue 12.50, 5.45; Wed & Thu 5.35, 8.25. Burn The Stage: The Movie (U) Sat 3.30; Sun 11.30. Saturday Morning Movie: Hotel Transylvania 3 (U) Sat 10.30. Oscar Wilde Season Encore: The Importance Of Being Earnest (12A) Thu 2.00. NT Live: The Madness Of King George III (12A) Tue 7.00.

WORTHING

Dome (01903 823112): A Star Is Born (15) Fri 5.35; Sat & Sun 8.30; Tue 7.30. Bohemian Rhapsody (12A) Fri 2.40, 8.30; Sat & Sun 5.25, 8.20; Mon 2.20, 8.30; Tue 8.30; Wed & Thu 3.20, 8.30. Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald (12A) Fri 11.45, 5.00, 8.15; Sat 10.20, 12.45, 4.20, 8.00; Sun 10.20,l 12.45, 4.20; Mon 11.30, 2.30, 5.00, 8.15; Tue 12.00, 1.45, 8.15; Wed & Thu 12.00, 1.45, 5.00, 8.15. Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald – 3D (12A) Fri 1.45; Sun 8.00; Thu 5.00. Johnny English Strikes Again (PG) Sat & Sun 10.00. Parent & Baby Screening: Widows (15) Mon 12.00. Robin Hood (2018) (12A) Wed & Thu 8.00. The Grinch (U) Fri 2.10, 4.15, 6.20; Sat & Sun 9.40, 11.35, 1.10, 3.20, 6.30; Mon 1.15, 3.30, 6.15; Tue 11.40, 2.35, 4.40, 6.20; Wed & Thu 11.40, 3.00, 6.20. The Nutcracker And The Four Realms (PG) Sat & Sun 1.30. Widows (15) Fri 8.25; Sat & Sun 3.45; Mon 5.40; Tue 11.45, 3.00; Wed & Thu 11.45, 5.10.

Connaught (01903 206206): First Man (12A) Sat & Wed 8.15; Sun 11.45; Mon 8.00; Tue 3.30; Thu 8.20. Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald (12A) Fri & Mon-Thu 2.30, 5.30, 8.30; Sat 11.00, 2.30, 5.30, 8.30; Sun 11.30, 2.30, 5.30, 8.30. Saturday Morning Pictures: Johnny English Strikes Again (PG) Sat 10.15. Paths Of Glory (PG) Sat 12.30. Fahrenheit 11/9 (15) Sat 2.00; Sun 6.00; Mon 5.15. Silver Screen: First Man (12A) Mon 11.00. NT Live: The Madness Of George III (12A) Tue 7.00. Cinecity: Monsters And Men (15) Wed 6.00. Cinecity: Lizzie (15) Thu 6.00.