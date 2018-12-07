Entertainment listings for Sussex: Friday to Thursday, December 7-13

Concerts, stage shows, exhibitions and stand-up comedy gigs across Sussex

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 7

COMEDY

KRATER COMEDY CLUB: Until Dec 9, 7pm/8pm/10.30pm, £5-£36.50 Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

COMMUNITY

COFFEE MORNING: Christmas Charity Coffee Morning with bring and by and local produce stall, 10.30am-12.30pm Bishopstone Parish Hall. In aid of Newhaven Lifeboat.

WALK: Meet 11am, car park of Southwater Country Park, (off Cripplegate Lane, RH13 9UN). 2.6 mile HDC walk along bridleways and country lanes return via the Downs Link. No stiles but can be muddy. Not suitable for wheelchairs or prams. The café and toilets at the Park will be open. Sorry no dogs. 75 mins. Alex 01403 273751.

CONCERTS

JOHN WILSON ORCHESTRA: £37-£52, 7pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. At The Movies.

GIGS

ALTER EGO: The Anchor Inn, Storrington, Pulborough, 8.30pm.

FAT BELLY JONES: 7.30pm, Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076.

GIGNITE: Blue Stragglers, Emnibis & The Farmboys, The Shelley Arms, Broadbridge Heath, 8pm.

HOLLIE ROGERS:The REC Rooms, Horsham, 7.30pm.

THE OKEE DOKEE BAND: Welton’s Brewery Bar, Horsham, 8.30pm.

THE ELECTRIC TROUBADOURS: The Railway Inn, Billingshurst, 8.30pm.

TONY TYLER (MICHAEL BUBLE TRIBUTE): Horsham Sports Club - Horsham, 7pm.

YOLANDA BROWN: Tenth Anniversary. 7.30pm, £15-£18, Clair Hall, Haywards Heath

STAGE

ALADDIN: £22-£32.50, various times until Jan 6, The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. With an all star cast.

CINDERELLA: £16.50-£23.50, various times until Jan 13, Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne (01323) 412000.

FORBIDDEN NIGHTS: £23, 8pm Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. Circus Just Got Sexy.

TASSELS: £24, 7.30pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. An Evening of Burlesque.

WHISTLE DOWN THE WIND: £15-£52, 7.30pm (Sat 2.30pm/7.30pm) (Sun 3.30pm) The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne (01323) 802020.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 8

COMMUNITY

CHRISTMAS EVENT: At Hove Saturday monthly market. Amazing gifts all under one roof including aromatherapy 100 percent natural skincare, fabulous hand knitted hats, scarves and necklaces, vegan Christmas hampers, pies and confectionery, handcrafted cards/calendars and so much more. 9am-12pm, Cornerstone Community Centre, Church Road, Hove.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: The Dyke Railway, 7 miles with Jill 01273 480167. Meet at Hangleton Valley Drive at Hangleton Manor, 10am.

WALK: Meet 10.30am, Red Lyon PH car park, The Street, Slinfold, RH13 0RR. Parking at the Red Lyon is courtesy of the landlord for walkers wishing to partake of refreshments at the end of the walk. Fairly flat 5 mile HDC walk, 2 stiles, No dogs. 2 hrs 15 mins. Liz 01403 263920 or Simon 01403 260599.

CONCERTS

A CHRISTMAS CONCERT: £15, 7.30pm St John sub Castro Church, Abinger Place, Lewes. The East Sussex Bach Choir and The Baroque Collective.

A GOSPEL CHRISTMAS: £22, 7.30pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. Powerhouse Gospel Choir.

BRIGHTON CHAMBER CHOIR: 7.30pm, St Paul’s Church, West Street, Brighton. J.S Bach’s Magnificat, Haydn’s Nelson Mass, £17, on the door or £15. Visit www.wegottickets.com, 07870 360551.

BRIGHTON GAY MEN’S CHOIR: £10-£24, 7.30pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Pull A Cracker with Brighton Gay Men’s Choir.

CONCENTUS SINGS CHRISTMAS: £10, 4pm St Leonard’s Church, Church Street, Seaford.

CORO NUOVO: Christmas concert, St Peter’s Church, Chailey, 7pm. Coro Nuovo’s music director is the Welsh operatic tenor Andrew Rees and many of the choir members are semi professional musicians. This concert of favourites features plenty of joining and some new carols. Interval drinks. Tickets £10 from tickets@akmconsulting.co.uk, 01273 400994 or www.coronuovo.org.uk/tickets.

HORSHAM TWINNING ASSOCIATION: Carol concert, 7.30pm, Unitarian Church, Worthing Road, Horsham opposite the bus station. A Carol Concert in English, German and French, featuring the Pleasure Singers. Followed by mulled wine, Glu wine, stollen, mince pies, nibbles and light refreshments. All welcome.

WINTER CONCERT: From £7, 3pm Assembly Hall, Stoke Abbott Road, Worthing 01903 206206. West Sussex Music County Ensembles Winter Concert.

GIGS

DANI WILDE BAND: Plus support. Coolham Village Hall, 7pm.

LEWES SATURDAY FOLK CLUB: £8, 8pm Elephant and Castle, Lewes. Bruce Molsky, old-time fiddle and banjo player.

RICK WAKEMAN: £29.50-£35, 8pm De la Warr Pavilion, Bexhill (01424) 229111. Christmas Piano Odyssey Tour.

SAVIOURS OF SOUL: The Shelley Arms, Broadbridge Heath, 8.30pm.

SOMETHING ELSE: The Jolly Tanners, Haywards Heath, 8.30pm.

THE TONY STONE BAND: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8.30pm.

THE VAPORS: £15, 8pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076. Plus Department S. Tickets available at www.wegottickets.com

STAGE

THE CLOSE UP SHOW: £18.50, 7pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Magic with Chris Wood.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 9

COMEDY

BARBARA NICE: £14, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Festival Special.

COMMUNITY

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Lewes and the Downs, 6.5 miles with Sue 01825 722135. Meet at Lewes County Hall car park, 10am.

WALK: Meet 10.30am, Leechpool Wood car park, Harwood Rd B2195, Horsham. 2.3 mile HDC walk through woodland, some of the walk will be on narrower paths with tree roots, stubs and uneven ground. Some inclines and can be muddy. No Dogs. 1 hr 15 mins. Alex 01403 273751.

World Premier Film: The Bastard Sword. Scott Cinema, East Grinstead. Fantasy/adventure written and produced by local people, starring local people. Tickets on sale at the cinema and also through www.rusalkapictures.com.

CONCERTS

CAROL CONCERT: From £5, 3pm Assembly Hall, Stoke Abbott Road, Worthing 01903 206206. the Salvation Army Carol Concert.

CHRISTMAS CONCERT: £12.50-£28.50, 4pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Brighton Festival Chorus with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

CHRISTMAS CONCERT: £12, 4pm Seaford Baptist Church, Belgrave Road, Seaford. Corelli Ensemble Christmas Concert.

GIGS

HORSHAM FOLK CLUB: Open floor, Normandy Centre, Horsham, 7.45pm.

SHOOGLENIFTY: £17, 7pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076. Tickets available from www.wegottickets.com

MONDAY, DECEMBER 10

COMEDY

LUISA OMIELAN: Politics for Bitches. £15, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

ROMESH RANGANATHAN: £11.50, 8pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Work in Progress.

COMMUNITY

CHRISTMAS PARTY: Mince pie and mulled wine, special guest Santa Claus, 7.30pm-9.30pm, £4, Barnham Community Hall, Yapton and Barnham SNU Spiritualist Pioneer Centre.

LEWES HISTORY GROUP: AGM followed by From Suffrage to Citizenship by Dr Diana Wilkins of Reeves Archive, 7pm for 7.30pm at King’s Church, Brooks Road, Lewes. Non-members welcome £3.

SUSSEX FAMILY HISTORY GROUP: Medieval Christmas by Tony Mount, 7.30pm in Bridge Cottage, High Street, Uckfield.

THE GROUP: 8pm. A pub in Burgess Hill. Unattached? The Group, for men and women aged 50+, meets on Monday evening. It is an opportunity to meet new people. Walks, theatre, golf, lunches and dinners, holidays. Also in Lewes, Brighton and Horsham. www.thegroup.org.uk.

FILM

HORSHAM FILM SOCIETY: The Best of World Cinema, The Capitol, Horsham, 8pm. Loveless (original title Nelyubov), Russia, 2017, 129 mins, drama. A child’s disappearance is the catalyst for a savage indictment of family breakdown in Andrey Zvyagintsev’s mesmering, Oscar-nominated thriller. Guest membership available (tickets £5 on the door). Visit horshamfilmsociety.wix.com/horshamfilmsociety.

GIGS

ROY WOOD: £28, 7.30pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Rock and Roll Christmas Show.

THE RAILWAY TIMES ACOUSTIC SESSIONS: The Railway Inn, Billingshurst, 8pm.

STAGE

MICHAEL PORTILLO: £18.50-£19.50, 7.30pm The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne (01323) 802020. A Game of Two Halves.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 11

COMEDY

BRING YOUR OWN BABY COMEDY: £7, noon, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

BUG X: £21, 7.30pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Hosted by Adam Buxton.

THE SCRUMMY MUMMIES: £15, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Christmas Show.

COMMUNITY

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Mince Pie Walk from Burpham, 9.5 miles with Paul J 01444 441530. meet at the car park behind The George, Burpham, 10am.

PATIENT GROUP: School Hill Patient Participation Group meeting at Phoenix Centre, Malling Street, Lewes, 5.30pm.

CONCERTS

FREE CONCERT OF CHRISTMAS MUSIC: 7.30pm, St John’s Church, Burgess Hill. Featuring unaccompanied singing. Hosted by The Sussex Harmonisers to conclude their Sing with Us for Christmas programme. Refreshments will be available. There will be a retiring charity collection in aid of the St John’s Church Fund and St Peter and St James Hospice – the latter is the nominated charity of The Sussex Harmonisers.

GIGS

OPEN MIC: The Royal Oak, Crawley, 8pm.

OPEN MIC: The Bull Inn, Henfield, 8pm.

OPEN MIC: The Jolly Tanners, Haywards Heath, 8pm.

OPEN MIC: George & Dragon, Shipley, 8pm.

STAGE

GREAT BRITISH MYSTERIES, 1599?: £10-£12, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

PANTOMIME: £4-£6, Al Saints Centre, Friars Walk, Lewes (01273) 486391. Tues 6.30pm Peter Pan, 8pm Aladdin. Wed 6.30p Aladdin, 8pm Peter Pan.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 12

COMEDY

STEVE BUGEJA: Almost. £12.50, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

THE NOISE NEXT DOOR: £15, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Comedy Lock-in Christmas Special.

COMMUNITY

ART SOCIETY: Art Society of Uckfield, Lewes and Newick, From Forest Fir to Festive Feature by Clare Walsh, 2.30p Uckfield Civic Centre.

BEACHY HEAD RAMBLERS: Downs and Valley, 10 miles with Mary M 07930 390456. Meet at Stanley Turner Sports Ground, Kingston Road, Lewes, 10am.

LEWES FOOTPATHS GROUP: Short walk round Brighton Cemetery and Racecourse, 3.5 miles with Janet and Gill 475867. Meet at Lewes Bus Station 9.45am bus No 28 to Woodvale.

SUSSEX FAMILY HISTORY GROUP: Customs, Traditions and Rituals of Christmas and New Year by Chris Hare, 7.30pm in the Ventnor Hall, Blatchington Road, Hove.

WALK: Every Wednesday. Meet 10.30am, bandstand in The Carfax, Horsham, RH12 1FD. 30 or 60 mins flat HDC Health walk on good paths around Horsham park. Suitable for elderly and those recovering from illness. Wheelchairs and buggies welcome. Dogs on a lead. Emmy 01403 255517.

GIGS

EDDIE MARTIN: £15, 7.45pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Eddie’s Story of Blues.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 13

COMEDY

CHARLIE HIDES: Santa Touched Me! £12, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

COMMUNITY

HAYWARDS HEATH CERAMICS GROUP: Monthly meeting. Talk titled ‘Looking at Clay Pipes – Hidden Treasures’ by Jacqui Pearce. Jacqui is with the Museum of London, Archaeology Department and has a special interest in medieval pottery and clay tobacco pipes. Lecture in the Studio, Clair Hall at 10.35am. Doors open 9.45am with coffee served until 10.20am. Non-members are very welcome by prior arrangement with the membership secretary (01444 483372/414477), entrance £8. Visit hhcg.org.uk.

WALK: Meet 10am in the car park of the Southwater Country Park (off Cripplegate Lane, RH13 9UN). No parking charges. Mostly flat, 5.5 mile HDC walk along quiet footpaths, tracks and lanes. 2 stiles. Good views to the South Downs. Likely to encounter cattle. No dogs. 2.5 hrs. Lynne 01403 268157.

CONCERTS

CHRISTMAS SINGALONG: £8-£12, 7.30pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. The Choir With No Name, The Big Christmas Singalong.

GIGS

OPEN MIC: The Frog & Nightgown, Horsham, 8pm.

RICH HALL’S HOEDOWN: From £18.50, 8pm Assembly Hall, Stoke Abbott Road, Worthing 01903 206206.

STAGE

CHRISTMAS SHOW: £5, 7pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Youth Theatre Christmas Show.

THE DREAMBOYS: £24.50-£27.50, 8pm The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne (01323) 802020. UK’s most famous male glamour show.

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW: £13-£67.50, various times until Jan 5, Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650.

CINEMA

BRIGHTON

Duke Of York’s (0871 902 5728): The Old Man And The Gun (12A) Fri 3.30, 9.00; Sat 6.45, 9.00; Sun 5.30; Mon 9.00; Tue 6.30; Wed 2.00, 9.00; Cinecity: Mon 4.00; Silver Screen: Tue & Thu 1.00; Big Scream: Wed 11.45; HOH Subtitled: Thu 6.30. Disobedience (15) Fri 6.00; Sat 1.00; Sun 8.00; Mon 1.15; Tue & Thu 9.00. Shoplifters (15) Fri 12.45; Sat 4.00; Sun 2.30; Mon 6.15; Wed 4.15; Silver Screen: Tue & Thu 3.30. Kids’ Club: Christopher Robin (PG) Sat 10.30. Toddler Time: Messy Goes To Okido: Christmas (U) Mon 12.00. Vintage Sundays: The Muppet Christmas Carol (U) Sun 12.00. A Christmas Carol With Simon Callow (12A) Wed 7.00.

BURGESS HILL

Orion (01444 243300): Mortal Engines (12A) Sat & Sun 8.00; Mon-Thu 7.35. Ralph Breaks The Internet (PG) Fri 5.15, 7.35; Sat & Sun 12.00, 2.35, 5.30; Mon-Thu 5.15. Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald (12A) Fri & Mon-Thu 5.00; Sat & Sun 4.15. The Grinch (U) Sat & Sun 11.30, 1.55. Bohemian Rhapsody (12A) Fri & Mon-Thu 8.05; Sat & Sun 7.25.

CHICHESTER

New Park (01243 786650): The Old Man And The Gun (12A) Fri 1.00, 6.00; Sat 3.45, 6.00, 8.15; Sun 12.00, 5.15; Mon 1.30; Tue 3.30, 8.30; Wed 12.00, 5.00; Thu 1.00, 6.15, 8.30. Classic Comedy (PG) Fri 1.30. The Captain (15) Fri 3.15; Mon 6.00; Tue 1.00. Suspiria (18) Fri 8.15; Sat 7.30; Mon 8.45; Wed 2.00; Thu 3.15. Duck Soup (U) Sat 1.45; Mon 4.00. Royal Opera House: The Nutcracker (12A) Sun 2.00. A Christmas Carol With Simon Callow (12A) Tue 6.15.

CRANLEIGH

Arts Centre (01483 278000): (Next film December 20.)

CRAWLEY

The Hawth (01293 553636): The King And I: From The London Palladium (12A) Sun 3.00.

EASTBOURNE

Curzon (01323 731441): The Old Man And The Gun (12A) 2.05, 5.05, 8.05. Tulip Fever (15) 2.10, 5.00, 8.00. Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald (12A) 4.50, 7.45. Bohemian Rhapsody (12A) Fri & Mon-Thu 2.00. The Grinch (U) Sat & Sun 2.00.

EAST GRINSTEAD

Scott Cinemas – The Atrium Cinema (01342 321666): Royal Opera House: The Nutcracker (12A) Sun 2.00. A Christmas Carol With Simon Callow (12A) Tue 8.00.

HAILSHAM

Pavilion (01323 841414): Bohemian Rhapsody (12A) Sat 2.15; Sun, Wed & Thu 2.15, 7.45; Mon & Tue 7.45.

HASSOCKS

Adastra Hall (01273 842081): (No films this week.)

HAYWARDS HEATH

Clair Hall (01444 455440): Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (PG) Wed 5.15, 8.00.

HORSHAM

The Capitol (01403 750220): Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald (12A) Fri, Sat, Mon & Wed 1.45, 4.45, 7.45; Sun 10.30, 1.45, 4.45, 7.45; Tue & Thu 4.45, 7.45. The King And I: From The London Palladium (U) Thu 7.30. Ralph Breaks The Internet: Wreck It Ralph 2 (PG) Fri, Sat, Mon & Wed 2.15; Sun 11.00, 6.00; Tue 1.15, 3.45; Thu 1.15, 4.30. Dead In A Week (Or Your Money Back) (15) Fri & Sat 8.15. Family Film Fun: Duck Duck Goose (PG) Sat 10.30. Blue Oasis Film Club Screening: Ralph Breaks The Internet: Wreck It Ralph 2 (PG) Sat 11.00. NT Encore: The Madness Of George III (12A) Sun 2.00. Horsham Film Society: Loveless (15) Mon 8.00. Free Solo (12A) Tue 6.15. A Christmas Carol With Simon Callow (12A) Wed 7.45.

HURSTPIERPOINT

Players Theatre/Hurst Village Cinema (01273 835875): Murder On The Orient Express (12A) Sun 3.00.

LEWES

Depot (01273 525354) (lewesdepot.org): Sorry To Bother You (15) Fri, Sat, Mon & Thu 3.30, 6.00, 8.30; Sun 3.15, 5.00, 7.45; Tue 12.00, 3.15, 5.45, 8.15; Wed 3.15, 5.45, 8.30. The Old Man And The Gun (PG) Fri & Sat 3.15, 5.45, 8.15; Sun 3.00, 5.45, 8.15; Mon 4.00, 6.30, 8.45; Tue & Wed 3.30, 6.00, 8.45; Thu 3.15, 5.45, 8.45. Shoplifters (15) Fri 3.00; Sat 4.15. Three Identical Strangers (12A) Fri 6.15, 8.45; Sat 6.45, 8.45; Sun 6.00, 8.30; Mon 4.15, 9.00; Tue, Wed & Thu 3.45, 6.15. Amá (12A) Thu 8.15. Magic Medicine (15) Mon 6.15. The Nutcracker And The Four Realms (PG) Sat 11.00, 2.00; Sun 11.45; Relaxed: Sat 11.30; Autism Friendly: Sun 12.00. Royal Opera House: The Nutcracker (PG) Sun 2.00. Alternativity (PG) Tue 8.30. After The Screaming Stops (15) Wed 8.15.

LITTLEHAMPTON

Windmill Cinema (01903 715920): Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald (12A) Fri 3.15, 6.05, 8.40. The King And I: From The London Palladium (12A) Sat & Tue 7.00.

NEWHAVEN

Hillcrest Centre (01273 512376): A Man Called Ove (PG) Sat 7.30.

SEAFORD

Seaford Community Cinema, Barn Theatre (www.seafordcinema.org): (Next film December 14.)

UCKFIELD

The Picture House (01825 764909): Cream Tea Classic: It’s A Wonderful Life (U) Wed 2.00. The Old Man And The Gun (12A) Fri 11.00, 2.00, 6.30, 8.35; Sat 1.00, 6.30, 8.35; Sun 4.45, 6.45, 8.50; Mon 11.00, 1.45, 6.15, 8.25; Tue 11.20, 2.00, 6.30, 8.35; Wed 11.20, 1.45, 6.15, 8.35; Thu 1.45, 6.15, 8.35; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.30. Wreck It Ralph: Ralph Breaks The Internet (PG) Fri 4.05, 6.00; Sat 10.45, 1.30, 4.05, 6.00; Sun 10.45, 1.00, 3.20, 5.40; Mon 3.50, 5.30; Tue 4.05, 4.45; Wed 3.50, 5.15; Thu 3.50. Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald (12A) Fri 11.20, 2.15, 5.45, 8.25; Sat 2.55, 5.40, 8.25; Sun 2.45, 5.30, 8.15; Mon 2.15, 5.40, 8.25; Tue 11.10, 2.00, 5.30; Wed 11.10, 5.45, 8.25; Thu 5.45, 8.25; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.15. Bohemian Rhapsody (12A) Fri 11.10, 1.15, 8.30; Sat 3.15, 8.30; Mon 11.15, 2.00; Tue 11.00; Wed 11.00, 2.15; Thu 2.15; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.00. The Grinch (U) Fri 4.00; Sat 10.45, 12.50; Sun 10.30, 12.40. The Greatest Showman – Sing-A-Long (PG) Mon 8.15. Once Upon A Deadpool: Christmas Special (15) Tue 8.15. Saturday Morning Movie: Arthur Christmas (PG) Sat 10.30. Royal Opera House: The Nutcracker (12A) Sun 2.00. A Christmas Carol With Simon Callow (12A) Tue 2.00, 7.45; Wed 8.15. The King And I: From The London Palladium (U) Thu 2.30, 7.15.

WORTHING

Dome (01903 823112): Disability Friendly Screening: Ralph Breaks The Internet (PG) Sat 10.15. Elf (PG) Sat & Sun 10.00. Once Upon A Deadpool (15) Tue 8.30. Parent & Baby Screening: Ralph Breaks The Internet (PG) Mon 12.00.

Connaught (01903 206206): Ralph Breaks The Internet: Wreck It Ralph 2 (PG) Fri & Thu 12.45, 3.00, 5.45; Sat 10.00, 12.35, 3.10, 6.00; Sun 10.00, 12.45, 3.15, 5.15; Mon 1.10, 3.40, 6.10; Tue 12.45, 2.30, 5.00; Wed 12.45, 3.00, 5.30. Royal Opera House: The Nutcracker (12A) Sun 2.00. Bohemian Rhapsody (12A) Fri & Thu 12.00; Mon 12.15; Tue 8.15. The Old Man And The Gun (12A) Fri, Wed & Thu 3.15, 8.15; Sat 12.45, 8.30; Sun 8.00; Mon & Tue 6.00; Relaxed Screening: Tue 12.15. A Star Is Born (15) Fri 5.20; Mon 3.10, 8.40; Tue 3.10. Die Hard (15) Fri 8.30. Saturday Morning Pictures: The Polar Express (U) Sat 10.15. Superman – The Movie (PG) Sat 3.00. Kler (18) Sat 5.45; Mon 8.15. Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse (PG) Sat 8.40; Sun 5.45, 8.20; Wed 8.00; Thu 5.30, 8.10. Silver Screen: The Old Man And The Gun (12A) Mon 11.00. A Christmas Carol With Simon Callow (12A) Tue 8.00; Wed 1.00, 5.45.