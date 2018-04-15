David Baddiel plays Worthing

Following a sold-out run at London’s Menier Chocolate Factory and two critically-acclaimed West End runs, David Baddiel takes his Olivier-nominated one-man show to theatres nationwide, including the Pavilion Theatre, Worthing on Thursday, April 26.

My Family: Not the Sitcom is a show about memory, ageing, infidelity, dysfunctional relatives, moral policing on social media, golf and gay cats. David is promising a massively-disrespectful celebration of the lives of his late “sex-mad” mother, Sarah, and “dementia-ridden” father, Colin.

David was first known as one of the stars of The Mary Whitehouse Experience and then Newman and Baddiel In Pieces. In 1992, with Rob Newman, David performed to 12,500 people in the UK’s first-ever arena comedy show. In 1994 David and Frank Skinner created Fantasy Football League allowing them to talk about football for a living for more than ten years. The pair, along with The Lightening Seeds, wrote the iconic unofficial England anthem Three Lions, which has been number one three times and is still heard at games around the world.

In 2000 David and Frank created the hit ITV show Baddiel and Skinner Unplanned, going out live and unscripted for more than 60 episodes. They joined up together again in 2006 and 2010 to record one of the first hit podcasts, Baddiel and Skinner’s World Cup Podcasts, live from Germany and South Africa. The show was downloaded over a million times and was one of the first podcasts to be nominated for a Sony award.

Away from the screen David has been writing for nearly 20 years. He has published seven books to date; Time for Bed (1996), Whatever Love Means (2002), The Secret Purposes (2006), The Death of Eli Gold (2011), The Parent Agency (2015), The Boy Who Could Do What He Liked (2016) and The Person Controller (2016).

In 2010 David wrote his first movie with the hit indie film The Infidel, starring Omid Djalili, Richard Schiff, Matt Lucas and Miranda Hart. Following its success, and a Kickstarter campaign, a stage version premiered at Theatre Royal Stratford East in autumn 2014.

After nearly 15 years away David returned to the stage in 2013 with his show FAME: Not The Musical. The show discussed David’s strange relationship with celebrity and what it is like to live a life in and out of fame. In 2016 David premiered his new show My Family: Not The Sitcom at the Menier Chocolate Factory.

Tickets 01903 206206.

For other stories by Phil, see: https://www.chichester.co.uk/author/Phil.Hewitt2



