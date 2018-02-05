Crime writer Peter James supporting our veterans

Bestselling crime and thriller writer Peter James, famous for the Brighton-based Roy Grace series, is to feature in an Evening With… in aid of Sussex charity Care for Veterans.

The Dead Good Evening will be held at the Sir Robert Woodard Academy in Lancing on Thursday, February 15 at 7pm. Tickets are £20 on 01903 218444.

Peter, whose books have sold 19 million copies worldwide, will talk about his life and extensive career, as well as answer questions from members of the audience.

Peter said: “All of us owe a debt beyond our imagination to our veterans. It is always humbling to meet them, and it is a very great honour and joy to be able to participate in supporting them.”

Elizabeth Baxter, head of fundraising and marketing at Care for Veterans, said: “We are delighted that such a well-known and well-respected author as Peter James is helping to raise money for our veterans.”