Comedy Beats welcome Spiderman's dad!

Comedy Beats return to Highley Manor, near Balcombe, on Saturday, April 21 for their second show at the venue.

Organiser Mark Coxon said: “We were there in September last year when we had Simon Evans on the bill. The evening went really well and they have asked us back to do another one. When we first go to speak with a venue, about doing a gig, often they don't know the first thing about the comedy scene. At Highley Manor it was completely different. Karen, who we deal with there, has a really good understanding of the circuit.

“Not only has she seen a lot of the comedians perform before she also knows how to put a really good event together. The ticket price includes chicken and chips. The venue is laid out perfectly for a comedy show and last time there was a fantastic atmosphere in the room. It is a really beautiful venue and I am sure, like last time, it is going to be another great night.

“The star of the show will almost certainly be the vastly-experienced Dominic Holland. He is an observational comedian who has been plying his trade on the comedy circuit since 1991. During this time, along with his wife, he has helped to raise four sons, the eldest of whom, Tom Holland is now a Hollywood star through playing the lead role in the most recent Spiderman movie.

“Dominic talks about this journey a fair bit on stage, so if you do come along to see this show you will be able to say you have seen Spiderman’s dad!

“When he is not performing stand-up he is also a keen writer with five books published and another on the way. Along with The Royal Variety Performance, his TV credits include Have I Got News For You as well as Never Mind The Buzzcocks. He is also a regular guest on Channel 5's topical morning debate show The Wright Stuff.

“The opening act is the wonderful Rudi Lickwood. Since we started Comedy Beats, two and a half years ago, he has already performed at 15 of our shows. It's great when he is on first because he injects so much energy in to the room that you know the rest of the evening will just roll by.

“He is without a doubt one of the finest performers working in comedy at this time. His excellent material is delivered to the audience with bucket loads of charm. I have watched him again and again over the years and have never seen him fail. He is a joy to watch and if you've not seen him before you really shouldn't miss this opportunity.

“After the first interval the Canadian comedian Allyson June Smith will take to the stage. One of the strongest female acts around she is a regular at all the major comedy clubs in the UK. Starting in 2000 she honed her craft by working her way across Canada. Once she felt she was ready she made the move over here permanently. Now based in Manchester her style is a perfect blend of sassy with a girl next door persona. She is a great storyteller and engages with her audience perfectly.

“The compere for the evening is Dan Evans. I have been watching him host shows since the late 90s and he always does a fantastic job. He is a great gag writer, who does a lot of one-liners, but also has that great ability to interact with his audience in a gentle and yet highly engaging way.

“Comedy Beats are now producing over 40 shows a year and he is one of those MC's that we try to get to do as many shows as possible for us. With Dan hosting the show I know it will be a fantastic night of comedy!

“It all takes place at Highley Manor near Balcombe on Saturday, April 21. Doors open at 6.30pm and the show starts at 8pm. Tickets are priced at £20, which includes chicken and chips; a vegetarian option is available. You can buy tickets either directly from the venue on 01444 811711 or online by visiting http://www.comedybeats.com.”

