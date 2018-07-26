Circus Wonderland in Shoreham

Circus Wonderland is returning for its seventh annual visit to Shoreham with high-flying acrobats, jugglers and clowns promising fun for all the family.

The theme of the show will be a celebration of the 250th anniversary of the birth of the modern circus in London in 1768. It was founded by Phillip Astley, the trick rider who is regarded as the father of the circus. On a piece of waste ground near Westminster Bridge, Astley roped off a circle to perform his equestrian skills – and also added clowns, acrobats and strongmen in between the horse displays. The circus as we know it was born, and this new form of entertainment quickly spread throughout Europe and across the world.

There are many events taking place around the UK to mark this year’s anniversary, and Circus Wonderland is marking the occasion with an action-packed show “full of thrills and spills and side splitting comedy.”

Roller skaters, bouncing bungee jumpers and aerialists will join award-winning clowns Kakehole and Popol, who are promising chaos with their unique brand of music, magic and mayhem.

Paul Carpenter, who appears as clown Popol, believes that the 250th anniversary will be a big boost for the UK circus industry: “Circus is our most exciting form of live entertainment,” he says. “You are on the edge of your seat as you never quite know what is going to happen. We should be very proud that the worldwide phenomenon of the circus started in England, one of our greatest inventions!”

Circus Wonderland is appearing in Adur Recreation Ground from Wednesday-Sunday, July 25-29;, Thursday and Friday at 4.30pm and 7.30pm, Saturday at 12noon, 3pm and 6pm, and Sunday at 2pm. www.circuswonderland.com or call 07531 612240.

