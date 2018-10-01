Chris Ramsey promises laughter night in Worthing

Celebrity Juice regular Chris Ramsey brings his brand-new 2018 live tour to Worthing’s Pavilion Theatre on Thursday, October 11.

Chris Ramsey’s latest tour will encompass some of the greatest life advice ever to be recorded in the history of the world, he says, as Chris sets out the rules of modern existence for his infant son, he promises. Expect fatherhood, following your dreams, how to be a gentleman, the slow slow pain of death and the slow slow pain of slow cookers as Chris tries to navigate the rights and wrongs, dos, don’ts and definitely don’ts of life.

Away from the live stage, Chris has appeared on TV hosting The Chris Ramsey Show, and Stand Up Central (Comedy Central) I’m a Celebrity: Extra Camp (ITV2) and Virtually Famous (E4), as well as performing on the Royal Variety Performance (ITV), Live at the Apollo (BBC1) and as a regular on Celebrity Juice (ITV2). He also starred as Jack in two series of critically-acclaimed sitcom Hebburn (BBC2), co-starring Vic Reeves and more recently alongside his wife Rosie on Married to a Celebrity and Parenting for Idiots (Channel 4). Tickets on 01903 206206 and online at worthingtheatres.co.uk.

