CBeebies presenter Rebecca Keatley will be Worthing panto star

Worthing Theatres have announced that CBeebies presenter Rebecca Keatley will star as Princess Jasmine in this year’s family pantomime, Aladdin, at the Pavilion Theatre from Friday, November 30 to Tuesday, January 1.

Rebecca is known as the bubbly and vivacious anchor of the CBeebies House and hit children’s TV Show, Let’s Play.

Rebecca, who grew up in Port Talbot, South Wales, has been a regular face on UK TV screens since joining Let’s Play in 2012. Her time on the popular TV show has seen her play a wide range of colourful characters from a plumber to a pirate to a jungle explorer. When not in front of the camera, Rebecca lends her Welsh lilt to CBeebies Time for School and My Family as the familiar voice of the narrator.

Rebecca, who trained at Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts in London, is no stranger to festive productions having starred in six CBeebies Christmas shows.

Pantomime producer Paul Holman said: “We are thrilled that Rebecca will be joining the cast of Aladdin. Her popularity with a whole generation of children and parents, not to mention her dynamic energy and lovable personality, made her the perfect choice for Princess Jasmine.”

Early Bird tickets are on sale now via www.worthingtheatres.co.uk or on 01903 206206.

