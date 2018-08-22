Cabaret star joins Worthing panto cast

Worthing Theatres have confirmed Brighton cabaret artist Dave Lynn will be Widow Twankey in Aladdin at the Pavilion Theatre from Friday, November 30 to Tuesday, January 1.

Dave has become a frequent face on British TV screens with roles in some of the nation’s favourite dramas including EastEnders, Coronation Street and, most recently, a guest spot singing alongside Lesley Joseph in Birds of a Feather. Dave even stood up to Anne Robinson in a memorable episode of the TV quiz The Weakest Link.

He is perhaps best recognised for mentoring an unlikely naval officer to become a drag artist in just four weeks in the award-winning Channel 4 series Faking It and for his role in the film Beautiful Thing.

Pantomime producer Paul Holman said: “Dave is the perfect complement to our already wonderful Aladdin cast. With a warm heart and a twinkle in his eye, the audience will no doubt fall for the charms of Dave’s Widow Twankey.”

Tickets on www.worthingtheatres.co.uk or 01903 206206.

https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/arundel-festival-off-to-great-start-1-8607567



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/music/britain-s-got-talent-brings-the-search-to-chichester-1-8607563



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/mastering-all-the-voices-on-stage-1-8607561



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/record-entries-ahead-for-arundel-festival-dragon-boat-race-1-8607533



https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/music/shoreham-chamber-choir-offers-workshop-performance-1-8607872