Busy programme launches 2019 at Guildford's Yvonne Arnaud Theatre

Guildford’s Yvonne Arnaud Theatre announces its new season, promising an exciting programme of events on the main stage to welcome 2019 in theatrical style.

Spokeswoman Laura Butler said: “January hails spectacular musical performances with Songs from the Shows (Friday 11 January) from Southern Pro Musica featuring the GSA Singers; the very best of our local bands perform acoustic sets in One Winter's Night (Saturday 12 January); and star of the stage Ramin Karimloo – From Now On (Sunday 13 January) presents his exciting new show.

“Featuring cinematic highlights from 2018, the Film Season (Monday 14 – Wednesday 16 January and Monday 21 – Wednesday 23 January) includes screenings of The Wife, Bohemian Rhapsody, First Man, A Star is Born and The Girl in the Spider’s Web, to name just a few.

“Explore the political landscape in An Audience with Baroness Shirley Williams (Thursday 17 January); James Bolam and Sue Jameson bring you A Victorian Celebration (Friday 18 January); and Champions of Rock – The Supreme Queen Concert Show (Saturday 19 January) recreates the magic, fun and showmanship of Queen’s touring days.

“Award-winning comedian Adam Kay: This is Going to Hurt (Thursday 24 January) shares entries from his diaries as a junior doctor in an evening of stand-up and music, and The Rocket Man – A Tribute to Sir Elton John (Saturday 26 January) charts the rise to fame of one of the biggest selling artists of all time.

“Gwyneth Strong stars in Agatha Christie’s thrilling, record-breaking tale, The Mousetrap (Tuesday 29 January – Saturday 2 February).

“Crammed full of adventure, romance, comedy and of course one or two rather brilliant deductions, the game’s afoot in Sherlock Holmes – The Sign of Four (Tuesday 5 – Saturday 9 February).

“A new adaptation of the much-loved film directed by Alfred Hitchcock, Juliet Mills and Maxwell Caulfield star in The Lady Vanishes (Monday 11 – Saturday 16 February).

“Nigel Havers, Denis Lawson and Stephen Tompkinson star in Art (Monday 18 – Saturday 23 February), one of the most successful plays ever produced.

“Simon Callow and Jane Asher star in Noël Coward’s bittersweet, hugely entertaining drama, A Song At Twilight (Monday 25 February – Saturday 2 March).

“Based on the much-loved book by Dr Seuss, The Cat In The Hat (Thursday 7 – Saturday 9 March) features feline frivolity and riotous rhymes suitable for ages 4 years plus.

“A high-class comedy on the high seas, Tom Stoppard’s most hilarious and brilliant play Rough Crossing (Monday 11 – Saturday 16 March) comes to town.

“A treasure trove of family fun, based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks Animation film, Guildford School of Acting present Shrek the Musical (Saturday 23 – Saturday 30 March).

“A spectacular Sunday evening of comedy, music, magic, cabaret and musical theatre, Guildford Fringe presents Live at the Arnaud (Sunday 31 March) for The Mayor of Guildford’s chosen charitable causes.

“One of Britain’s leading stand-up comedians and revered actors, Miles Jupp presents David Tomlinson’s remarkable story in The Life I Lead (Tuesday 2 – Wednesday 3 April).

“James Hurn and Colin Elmer bring you Hancock’s Half Hour (Thursday 4 – Saturday 6 April), the classic radio comedy live on stage.

“Nobel Prize-winner Kazuo Ishiguro’s novel The Remains of the Day (Tuesday 9 – Saturday 13 April) is now transformed into an exquisite stage show.

“Focusing on four generations of one family as they confront the most significant moments of their lives, Charlotte Keatley’s My Mother Said I Never Should (Tuesday 16 – Saturday 20 April) is a poignant story about love, jealousy and the price of freedom.

“Nick Hancock, Paul Bradley, Gillian Bevan, Carolyn Backhouse and Eric Richard star in the brand new British farce, Octopus Soup! (Tuesday 30 April – Saturday 4 May).

“Inspired by a true story, Peter Shaffer’s gripping psychological thriller Equus (Tuesday 7 – Saturday 11 May) explores the complex relationships between devotion, myth and sexuality.

“Experience the critically acclaimed, utterly enchanting production of one of the greatest novels of the 20th century as To Kill A Mockingbird (Monday 13 – Saturday 18 May) comes to Guildford.

“Samantha Womack and Oliver Farnworth star in the gripping new play The Girl on the Train (Monday 8 – Saturday 13 July), adapted from Paula Hawkins’ phenomenal novel.

“You can book your tickets by calling the Yvonne Arnaud Theatre Box Office on (01483) 44 00 00 or by visiting the website at www.yvonne-arnaud.co.uk