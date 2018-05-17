Burgess Hill Summer Festival 2018 celebrates town’s creative side

Burgess Hill Summer Festival 2018 takes place from Saturday, June 2, to Sunday, June 10, and celebrates the wealth of talent and creativity that the town has to offer.

Events at this year’s festival include an open air performance of Shakespeare’s The Tempest performed by The Lord Chamberlain’s Men in the lovely grounds of Burgess Hill Girls School (June 10, 7pm).

There will also be an opportunity for aspiring young dancers to attend a workshop with exciting youth dance company Ceyda Tanc (June 4, 3.30pm-5.30pm, Burgess Hill Academy Dance Studio).

Top children’s entertainer Tomfoolery will be in the Festival Marquee (10.30am, June 3), the celestial sound of harps will fill St John’s Church thanks to the Glissando harp ensemble (June 7, 7.30pm), and there will be a chance to see some old film footage of Burgess Hill, including construction of The Martlets Shopping centre and hall in the early 1970s.

There is something for all ages and pockets – 52 of the 66 events are free or cost £5 or less.

The Festival Marquee in St John’s Park will host a variety of events during the first weekend of the festival, including the popular Wild About Mid Sussex (June 2, 10am-4pm), a generous helping of Wilbury Jam live on stage on Saturday evening (7.30pm), an afternoon of popular Classics in the Park with Burgess Hill Symphony Orchestra (June 3, 3pm) and a family evening of music and entertainment presented by some of Burgess Hill’s churches (June 3, 6pm).

The nine-day event also features popular music, dance, art and craft, literature, walks, talks, nature, quizzes, after-school activities, history and family history, workshops, and events for different ages and for the whole community.

The festival is co-ordinated by Burgess Hill Town Council with participation by 47 local groups, businesses and individuals.

Town Mayor, councillor Chris Cherry, said: “We are very grateful to all those involved in putting on such an array of events for this year’s Summer Festival. There really is something for everyone!”

Festival programmes are available from the Town Council’s Help Point at 96 Church Walk, as well as Burgess Hill Library and other community venues. The programme can also be viewed at www.burgesshill.gov.uk/Summerfestival.

Tickets from: Burgess Hill Town Council’s Help Point (01444247726, helppoint@burgesshill.gov.uk), Burgess Hill Library (01444 255452, burgess.hill.library@westsussex.gov.uk), Martlets Hall (01444242888, www.martletshall.org), The Spire Café – St John’s Church (01444230499, stjohnsbh.admin@icloud.com) or The Woolpack (Howard Avenue, 01444245178, info@thewoolpack.net).

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page

3 Follow us on Twitter

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Be part of it.