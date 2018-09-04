Britain’s Got Talent star includes home town Horsham on his tour

Horsham comedian Robert White, who wowed the judges and left audiences in stitches in Britain’s Got Talent earlier this year, will be appearing at The Capitol Theatre in North Street.

Robert narrowly missed out on winning the ever-popular TV show but embarks on his 30-show Tanktop tour next year.

He stops off in Horsham on Tuesday February 19.

The former St Mary’s school pupil was pipped to the top prize in Britain’s Got Talent by Lost Voice Guy, finishing runner-up in the June final.

Robert was only officially diagnosed with Aspergers a few years ago despite being told he had other conditions as a child.

He struggled to hold down jobs and said comedy was the only thing that had stuck since his first gig 13 years ago.

He used his experiences - along with the fact he is gay - as part of his routines on the show and received a huge cheer when he mentioned that he had been called an inspiration to those with Aspergers in the final.

To book tickets go to the Capitol Horsham site.

See also“It was a gamble but it’s paid off’... Horsham comedian speaks of time on Britain’s Got Talent

Southwater referee’s call for respect after ‘vile’ abuse