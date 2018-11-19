Brighton Theatre Royal - find out the top shows coming this winter!

Theatre Royal Brighton’s new season goes on sale this week. Priority booking will open on 19 November and general sale is November 22.

Spokeswoman Laura Poncia said: “Theatre Royal Brighton’s new What’s On Guide is packed with top quality entertainment - from dazzling musicals to gripping dramas, you will be spoilt for choice. Musical lovers will be pleased to hear the new season hosts an array of smash hit productions including Rocky Horror Show, which will be back in Brighton this Christmas, Ghost, Club Tropicana, a brand new 80s musical from the Producers of Hairspray and Green Day’s American Idiot.

“Families can enjoy Madagascar The Musical, Horrible Histories as the Terrible Tudors and Awful Egyptians take to the stage and our own Christmas production for children ages 4-7 years and their grown-ups, Nellie Limelight and the Oysters of Time. Drama lovers can enjoy the premiere production of Abigail’s Party, which opens in Brighton in January, the next instalment from Brighton’s own Peter James, The House on Cold Hill and the return of Pilot Theatre with Noughts & Crosses.”

Laura offers the following guide to the shows coming up:

MADAGASCAR THE MUSICAL

Join Alex (X-Factor 2016 winner Matt Terry), Marty, Melman and Gloria as they bound out of the zoo and onto the stage in this live musical spectacular. This brand new musical from Dreamworks (Shrek The Musical) will leave audiences with no choice but to ‘move it, move it’!

TUE 4 – SAT 8 DEC

TUE– SAT 7PM, THU 11AM

WED & SAT MATS 2.30PM

ROCKY HORROR SHOW

Hot from a sell out worldwide tour and now having been experienced by over 30 million theatregoers across the globe, Richard O’Brien’s timeless musical masterpiece returns to its spiritual home for festive fun and frolics this December. It’s a Christmas party like no other! Starring Strictly Come Dancing's Joanne Clifton as Janet and a1 star Ben Adams as Brad.

THU 13 DEC – SAT 5 JAN

VARIOUS TIMES

NELLIE LIMELIGHT AND THE OYSTERS OF TIME

When Nellie Limelight stumbles across something in the wrong place and the wrong time she sets out to investigate. Nellie attempts to solve her most peculiar case to date in this funny, surprising, seasonal adventure around Theatre Royal Brighton for 4 – 7 year olds and their grown-ups!

SUN 16 DEC – WED 2 JAN

VARIOUS TIMES

ABIGAIL’S PARTY

Mike Leigh’s iconic Abigail’s Party is one of Britain’s most celebrated comedies; beloved by audiences, it thrills and delights in equal measure. It’s not to be missed. Jodie Prenger and Vicky Binns lead the cast!

THU 10 – SAT 19 JAN

MON – SAT 7.45PM

THU 17 & SAT 19 MATS 2.30PM

THE FULL MONTY

In 1997, a British film about six out of work Sheffield steelworkers with nothing to lose, took the world by storm becoming one of the most successful British films ever made. This hilarious and heartfelt production is based on his smash hit film and adapted for the stage by Oscar winning writer Simon Beaufoy. Starring Gary Lucy, Andrew Dunn, Louis Emerick, Joe Gill, Kai Owen and James Redmond.

MON 21 – SAT 26 JAN

MON – SAT 7.30PM

THU & SAT MATS 2.30PM

HORRIBLE HISTORIES

TERRIBLE TUDORS & AWFUL EGYPTIANS

We all want to meet people from history. The trouble is everyone is dead! So it’s time to prepare yourselves for two amazing shows with Horrible Histories Live On Stage! Using actors and ground breaking 3D special effects, these two astounding shows are guaranteed to thrill, as historical figures come alive!

WED 30 JAN – SAT 2 FEB

VARIOUS TIMES

THE RUSSIAN STATE BALLET OF SIBERIA

Russia’s acclaimed ballet company return to Brighton with La Fille mal gardée, Swan Lake and The Nutcracker.

MON 4 – WED 6 FEB

VARIOUS TIMES

ELMER THE PATCHWORK ELEPHANT

Based on the classic children’s book series by David McKee, that celebrates its 30th Birthday in 2019, Elmer the Patchwork Elephant Show, is a celebration of individuality and the power of laughter!

TUE 12 & WED 13 FEB

TUE 1PM & 3PM

WED 10AM & 12PM

GHOST THE MUSICAL

The movie Ghost was the highest grossing film of 1990 and won an Oscar for screenwriter Bruce Joel Rubin who has adapted his screenplay for this musical. The movie and the musical feature The Righteous Brothers’ Unchained Melody alongside many more terrific songs co-written by Eurythmics’ Dave Stewart.

TUE 19 – SAT 23 FEB

TUE – SAT 7.45PM

WED, THU & SAT MATS 2.30PM

BENIDORM LIVE

The world premiere of Derren Litten’s smash hit ITV comedy Benidorm will bring sunshine and smiles to Brighton in the stage debut production of ITV’s award winning show. Starring Jake Canuso (Mateo), Janine Duvitski (Jacqueline), Adam Gillen (Liam), Sherrie Hewson (Joyce Temple-Savage), Shelley Longworth (Sam), Tony Maudsley (Kenneth) and Neptune’s Asa Elliott.

MON 25 FEB – SAT 2 MAR

MON – SAT 7.45PM

THU & SAT MATS 2.30PM

THE HOUSE ON COLD HILL

Following the incredible sell out success of Not Dead Enough, The Perfect Murder and Dead Simple at Theatre Royal Brighton, Brighton’s very own No. 1 best selling author Peter James is back with his highly anticipated, spine tingling new play.

MON 4 – SAT 9 MAR 2019

MON – SAT 7.45PM

THU & SAT MATS 2.30PM

BEN AND HOLLY

From the makers of Peppa Pig comes this BAFTA award winning television animation live on stage! Join Ben and Holly, and their friends on this exciting, enchanting and magical musical adventure packed full of games, songs and laughter.

SAT 16 & SUN 17 MAR

SAT 1PM & 4PM

SUN 10AM & 1PM

NOUGHTS & CROSSES

This gripping Romeo and Juliet story by acclaimed writer Malorie Blackman and adapted by Sabrina Mahfouz is a captivating drama of love, revolution and what it means to grow up in a divided world.

TUE 19 – SAT 23 MAR

TUE – SAT 7.45PM

THU & SAT MATS 2.30PM

CLUB TROPICANA THE MUSICAL

Welcome to the vibrant Club Tropicana Hotel - the 1980s answer to Love Island - where the drinks are free and the whole family is invited to join the ultimate holiday musical, celebrating all that we love about the 80s. Starring Joe McElderry, Neil McDermott, Kate Robbins , Emily Tierney and Amelle Berrabah.

MON 25 – SAT 30 MAR

MON – SAT 7.45PM

THU & SAT MATS 2.30PM

AMERICAN IDIOT

Following two critically acclaimed West End runs and a sell out UK Tour, Green Day’s explosive rock musical American Idiot returns to mark the show’s 10th anniversary and the 15th anniversary of the Grammy Award winning original album. Starring Waterloo Road’s Tom Milner, 2013 X Factor finalist Luke Friend and 2016 X Factor finalist Sam Lavery.

TUE 16 – SAT 20 APR

TUE – THU 7.45PM

FRI 5PM & 8.30PM

SAT 4PM & 8PM

GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS

After its sell out run in the West End wowing critics and audiences alike, this darkly funny production of Glengarry Glen Ross is coming to Brighton. Well loved and acclaimed TV and stage stars Nigel Harman and Mark Benton are the deal chasing cut throat salesmen in this ‘razor-sharp’ revival.

MON 22 – SAT 27 APR

MON – SAT 7.45PM

THU & SAT MATS 2.30PM

COMING SOON…

AVENUE Q

Following a smash hit run in 2012, the fur-lariously laugh out loud musical is back by popular demand. Catch up with all your favourite (and unforgettable) characters on a downtown New York street trying to make sense of life’s burning issues – like what do you do with a BA in English? How do you find your purpose? And is the internet really just for….nevermind.

TUE 4 – SAT 8 JUN

TUE – THU & SAT 7.45PM

FRI 5PM & 8.30PM

SAT MAT 2.30PM

LITTLE MISS SUNSHINE

Little Miss Sunshine is a touching and hilarious musical comedy, created by the Tony Award winning team of James Lapine (Into the Woods, Sunday in the Park with George) and William Finn and based on the Oscar winning film by Michael Arndt. A smash hit off Broadway, it arrives in a brand new, European premiere production.

MON 10 – SAT 15 JUN

MON – SAT 7.45PM

THU & SAT MATS 2.30PM

THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN

Adapted from Paula Hawkins’ novel – an international phenomenon selling over twenty million copies worldwide, this gripping new play will keep you guessing until the final moment. Starring Samantha Womack and Oliver Farnworth.

MON 17 – SAT 22 JUN

MON – SAT 7.45PM

THU & SAT MATS 2.30PM

THE MOUSETRAP

The Mousetrap has become the longest running show of any kind in the world by keeping audiences on the edge of their seat in this masterful whodunit by the Queen of Crime, Agatha Christie. Experience the mystery and suspense of one of Agatha Christie’s greatest plays and remember – keep the secret!

MON 1 – SAT 6 JUL

MON – SAT 7.45PM

THU & SAT MATS 2.30PM

HAIR THE MUSICAL

Winner of the 2018 WhatsOnStage Award, this exuberant 50th anniversary production of the legendary rock musical Hair bursts in full psychedelic glory, direct from a sell out London run. Adored for its Grammy® award winning score featuring hits such as Aquarius and Let the Sun Shine In.

MON 8 – SAT 13 JUL

MON – SAT 7.45PM

THU & SAT MATS 2.30PM

http://www.atgtickets.com/brighton



0844 871 7650

https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/music/choirfest-will-get-bognor-regis-singing-1-8705219



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/music/former-oysterband-man-ray-cooper-plays-emsworth-1-8707683



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/music/will-we-ever-have-sex-again-singer-amy-rigby-wants-to-know-1-8701910



http://https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/music/how-the-overtones-have-coped-with-the-tragedy-of-bandmate-timmy-matley-s-death-1-8707649



https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/music/worthing-voices-promise-a-fantastic-collection-of-well-known-stage-and-screen-pieces-1-8705312



https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/music/catch-two-of-the-osmonds-in-worthing-1-8705304