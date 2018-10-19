Bright showbiz future beckons for Worthing's Katey Walton

Katey Walton, aged 13, from Worthing, has won a coveted place with West End Kids, the UK’s best known musical theatre song and dance troupe, following a tough audition and lengthy trial period.

This winter Katey will perform for tens of thousands of people, appearing with the troupe alongside the casts of West End shows and some of the biggest names in entertainment. Over the next couple of months the troupe will appear some major events, including Regent Street Motor Show (November 3), Great Ormond Street Christmas Ball (December 14), Royal Festival Hall (December 22) and The Royal Ascot Christmas Parade (December 22).

Katey, who is currently a Year 9 student at Durrington High School in Worthing, said: “I have been a part of the West End Kids Training Programme for two years and I have learnt a lot in that time. The audition process for the troupe was the toughest thing I've ever done, but after my second trial I was successful and now I am loving every minute!"

When she heard she had been offered a place within the troupe, Katey said: "I screamed, then cried with joy, then did lots of jumping around...oh, and then I told my Mum!

"I am most looking forward to attending Winter Funland in Manchester this Christmas. I can't wait to spend the whole weekend with the West End Kids Troupe and performing to 1000 people each day. It is such an honour!"

Martin Williams, founder and artistic director of West End Kids, said: “We are delighted to welcome Katey to West End Kids. She is a talented young performer and we are confident she will be an asset to our troupe. Our audition process is thorough. To be part of our troupe you not only have to be a strong singer and dancer, but you have to be prepared to work hard. We are very demanding, but we know that talented kids love to be pushed hard and so that is what we do.”

West End Kids is a 20-strong elite musical theatre song and dance troupe. Based in central London, the company provides a unique programme of on the job training, combining intensive weekend rehearsals with a busy performance schedule.

West End Kids has a very active online community with huge following on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. Links to these can be found at www.westendkids.co.uk along with information about the company, its forthcoming performance schedule and how to register for a free workshop audition.

