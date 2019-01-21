Ariel Company Theatre starts new series of special needs drama classes

Ariel Company Theatre has opened a new weekly drama class in Horsham for adults with special needs.

The Othellos sessions each last one hour and take place every Monday at the Roffey Millennium Hall (6.45pm).

Ariel Othellos. Picture by Stephen Candy

Anyone aged 16 or older can attend and free trials are available.

The classes have been carefully devised for people with conditions like autism, Asperger’s or Down syndrome, as well as wheelchair users or those facing other physical challenges.

They offer an opportunity for people with special needs to make friends, learn new skills, sing, dance, express themselves and eventually perform on stage. Once a year students can take part in a showcase at The Hawth Theatre, Crawley, as part of the main academy.

The sessions also offer a ‘buddy system’, in which Ariel students of all ages help and build close bonds with the Othellos, supporting them, encouraging them and making them feel welcome.

Ariel Othellos. Picture by Stephen Candy

“We are so excited to be bringing these new classes to Horsham,” said Othellos tutor Daisy Minords.

“They provide the perfect opportunity to meet new people and learn new skills. The social aspect of these classes is very important and we often have other opportunities for the students to get involved in, from our community choirs to seeing Ariel productions or participating in community events. Come along and give the classes a try. Everyone is welcome regardless of ability!”

Classes cost £6 per week, which can be paid for on a pay-as-you go basis. To book a free trial call 01444 250407.

Ariel Company Theatre has six established drama schools across Sussex, located in Burgess Hill, Haywards Heath, Crawley, East Grinstead, Horsham and Steyning. It also has its own costume and equipment hire divisions. Find out more at www.arielct.co.uk.

