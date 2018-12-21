All our panto and Christmas show reviews at a glance!

Tour the theatres... from your armchair....

Here's what we thought.... but which one did you enjoy most?

Chichester Festival Theatre:

Remarkable night thanks to the ever-brilliant Chichester Festival Youth Theatre

New Theatre Royal, Portsmouth:

A different kind of Peter Pan hits the right notes at Portsmouth's New Theatre Royal

Kings Theatre, Southsea:

Full-on bonkers fun as Cinderella takes to the stage at the Kings, Southsea

Mayflower, Southampton:

The brilliant Bobby Davro sends the Mayflower to the top of the panto pile!

Regis Centre, Bognor:

Bognor's Cinderella captures the true spirit of panto

Pavilion Theatre, Worthing:

Pantomime review: Aladdin brings fantastic fun to Worthing’s Pavilion Theatre

Ropetackle, Shoreham:

Robin Hood at Shoreham’s Ropetackle review: Pure panto family fun and entertainment

The Capitol, Horsham:

Sleeping Beauty, The Capitol, Horsham, review: There’s no chance you’ll fall asleep during this high-energy show

The Hawth, Crawley:

Aladdin, The Hawth panto - review