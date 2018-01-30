Aladdin on stage in Chichester

Aladdin, written by Leslie Flint and performed by the Pilgrim Players, comes to Christ Church, Old Market Avenue, Chichester, on Thursday and Friday, February 8 and 9 at 7pm plus a matinee on Saturday, February 10 at 3pm.

Director Doreen Field said: “Pilgrim Players was formed in 2011. We are a group of people of all ages who have a passion for presenting the written word in a vibrant and often thought-provoking way. Last year we performed our first pantomime, Snow White. Following the success of this venture, with packed audiences, and raising money for Save the Children, we decided to put on another pantomime this year, and so this version of Aladdin was our next choice.

“The cast of 30 enthusiastic actors and supporters includes the Rev Pauline Crispin, Minister of Christ Church. Pauline played the wicked step-mother in last year’s Snow White production, but this time she is the Princess. Pauline is most convincing in both roles! The story begins as some lively citizens and an even livelier dragon listen to the Emperor’s proclamation that his daughter, the princess, is to marry the most talented man in the land. So begins the two-act story with much skulduggery carried out by Aladdin’s wicked uncle and the Grand Vizier who secure the help of two comedic characters, Hi-Low and Li-Low. Aladdin is played by Karen Denton who was assistant head at St Richard’s Catholic Primary school until July 2016. Widow Twankey in suitable attire is the outrageous Dame who tries to win the affections of the Emperor. A wicked uncle entices Aladdin into a cave but the scene is transformed as dancers from the Arabesque School of Performing Arts – Junior Academy add a touch of magic with a dance of the jewels and even more magic as the genie of the lamp appears and Aladdin escapes from the cave.

“If you enjoy the spectacular appearance of a genie, you are in for a double treat as this production has a further mini genie who helps Aladdin to rescue the princess and win her hand in marriage.

“The story has many twists and turns including the appearance of pirates, played by five up-and-coming actors from our junior church, who find Aladdin and his friends on a South Sea island and decide to try to get them to walk the plank! Hop & Skip, young friends of Aladdin, eventually persuade the Grand Vizier to repent of his ways, and so as happens with all pantomimes, good triumphs over evil.

“A story-teller links the scenes together and with live music, singing, dancing and enthusiastic acting, you are assured of a time of fun and laughter during the dreary days of February.”

Tickets available from Doreen on 07732 315807 – £8 for adults and £2 for accompanied children, including refreshments.