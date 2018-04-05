A wild, gag-filled gallop through British history in Crawley

Horrible Histories: More Best of Barmy Britain comes to The Hawth, Crawley, on Wednesday, April 25 (1.30pm and 7pm).

A spokesperson said: “After a hugely successful West End season, Horrible Histories: More Best of Barmy Britain is touring the country for the very first time.

“This hilarious hit show is a gag-filled gallop through several thousand years of British history with just two actors playing all of the roles.

“Find out why the Romans were revolting. Could you survive the vicious Vikings? Can evil Elizabeth entertain England? Go wild with wordy Will Shakespeare. Would you party with the Puritans? Clap along with crazy King Charles. Vomit with the vile Victorians and prepare to do battle in the frightful First World War.

“These are just some of the fascinating characters audiences will discover in this splendiferously funny 70-minute show– it’s history with the nasty bits left in!”

More Best of Barmy Britain is written by Terry Deary and Neal Foster from Deary’s bestselling Horrible Histories books.

Terry Deary is the world’s bestselling non-fiction author for children and one of the most popular children’s authors in the country. He has written 200 books, which have been translated into 40 different languages.

His 50 Horrible Histories titles have sold more than 25 million copies worldwide.

Horrible Histories: More Best of Barmy Britain is directed by Neal Foster. The design is by Jackie Trousdale, lighting by Jason Taylor and sound by Nick Sagar with music by Matthew Scott and choreography by Kenn Oldfield.

Birmingham Stage Company, currently celebrating their 25th anniversary, are one of the world’s top theatre companies for families. As well as a dozen years of Horrible Histories shows, they are also known for Roald Dahl’s George’s Marvellous Medicine, as well as David Walliams’ Awful Auntie and Gangsta Granny.

Tickets cost £14 (discounts available). Call the box office on 01293 553636.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page

3 Follow us on Twitter

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Be part of it.