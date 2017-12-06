A quieter performance of Horsham pantomime

The Capitol Horsham is hosting a special relaxed performance of Jack and the Beanstalk.

It takes place on Wednesday December 13 at 6.30pm for children/adults/families who would enjoy a quieter show, with less special effects and loud noises. It’s intended for those who may benefit from a relaxed environment, including (but not limited to) those with Autistic Spectrum Conditions, individuals with sensory or communication disorders or learning disabilities.

Free tickets for carers are available through the

Assisted Access Scheme. Call the Capitol box office on 01403-750220.