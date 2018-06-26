1966 World Cup hero Geoff Hurst coming to Horsham

The only man to score a hat-trick in a World Cup final, England legendary footballer Sir Geoff Hurst will be at The Capitol, Horsham, next month.

Tickets are still available for the evening, Wednesday July 4, by which time we will all know if the current England team have reached the quarter-finals for the 2018 World Cup!

He will be talking about his illustrious career with West Ham United and, of course, his international career.

VIP ticket holders will have a chance to meet him and have a photograph with him before the show.

We caught up with Sir Geoff and asked him a few question.

Q. What did it feel like to win the World Cup in 1966?

A. It’s hard to put the feeling into words especially in my case because I only made my debut in 1966 so it was all potentially overwhelming. I was young though and it all came so suddenly but I enjoyed it all.

Q. What was the feeling like with the population after you won?

A. It was less of a major thing in the months after winning the World Cup. We were congratulated and it was obviously a great achievement. It’s become bigger and bigger with the passage of time because England haven’t won it subsequently.

Q. Which is your favourite goal in the final?

A. Everywhere I go I’m asked about the hat trick, it all passed in a blur at the time. I guess my second is best remembered for the accompanying controversy but I view them all as equal.

Q. Who was the best player you played with in your England career?

A. There were many, Bobby Charlton was immense. In the World Cup final Alan Ball was magnificent. He ran his heart out and he cared so much, his patriotism shone through. Jimmy Greaves was the best goal scorer in English history and a mate as well, obviously Martin was my team mate for years and we had a great understanding on the pitch but overall MOORO, Bobby Moore would be the calming influence and overall leader and quality player that I would choose as the number one

Q. Which team do you support?

A. West Ham are my team and always will be. However I live a long way from there so I only get there a couple of times per year.

Q. How did it feel when you were knighted?

A. Obviously it was an honour to be knighted. I don’t know what else to say about that other than I feel very privileged and to receive for winning something for England is even better.

Q. How do you spend your time these days?

A. I send a lot of time with my wife and grandchildren and see my children as much as possible. I still attend all England games at Wembley and I make lots of personal appearances such as the theatre tour I am undertaking this summer with Terry and Freda my agents from A1 Sporting Speakers as well as sportsman’s dinners and lots of corporate events.

Q. Where are your happiest memories from your playing days?

A. My favourite grounds were the old Wembley and Upton Park. Great atmospheres at both and many happy memories for me.

Q What do you think of the huge amounts of money players are paid these days?

A. Wages have changed , I think I was on about £20 a week in the sixties but good luck to today’s players. They exist in a different World today but it’s a short career so let them enjoy it whilst they can.

Q. Why are you doing this short theatre tour in the summer?

A It’s based around the World Cup this year. We are looking forward to getting out and about and meeting the fans of England and hopefully a few West Ham fans as well. It’s always interesting to have a laugh with the people that have supported football for all these years. I’ve hopefully got an interesting story to tell and little did I know that on the 31st of July in 1966 when I was lucky enough to score my World Cup final hat trick, people would still be asking about it fifty two years later! And the fact that it hasn’t happened since has kept it as a major talking point.

