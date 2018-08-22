10 things coming up in Chichester!

Things you won't want to miss...

1 Music. Folk duo Jon Whitley and Jay LaBouchardiere, who perform under the name Ninebarrow, are amazed just how quickly things have taken off for them – a great vindication of the decision to give up the day jobs. Nominated for the coveted Horizon award (Best Emerging Act) at the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards, they head to Selsey Folk & Music Club’s a Feast of Folk on Saturday, September 1 when they will be supported by Sally Ironmonger (doors and bar open at 6.30pm for 7pm at The Selsey Centre, Manor Road, Selsey – part of the Selsey Festival).

2 Art. Cass Sculpture Foundation near Chichester hosts a major exterior exhibition by leading Swiss artist Olaf Breuning until September 2. West Sussex is getting a taste of Olaf’s Central Park, New York success in the Cass grounds with a showing of Olaf’s Clouds. Standing at more than ten metres tall, they compete with Cass’s towering treescape.Held in place by rudimentary steel supports, the six cartoonish clouds are cut from polished aluminium and powder-coated in different hues of bright blue.

3 Art. This summer Chichester’s Pallant House Gallery focuses on the work of photographer Dorothy Bohm (b 1924), revealing her personal connections to the county of Sussex. Sussex Days: Photographs by Dorothy Bohm runs until September 2. Spokeswoman Anna Zeuner said: “This exhibition presents a series of black-and-white photographs depicting Sussex life during the 1960s and 1970s – a body of work that has not previously been exhibited as a focused display.

4 Racing. Following a successful Qatar Goodwood Festival, Goodwood Racecourse is preparing for its most fun-packed fixture yet; the August Bank Holiday Weekend on Friday, August 24 to Sunday, August 26. Spokesman Sam Hanson said: “It will be an enchanting long weekend that celebrates the Great British summer holidays of yesteryear, the August Bank Holiday Weekend fixture will feature top quality horse-racing, Friday fireworks and a host of nostalgic activities for the whole family.”

5 Art. Selsey Camera Club, in association with Arts Dream Selsey, will be holding its annual summer exhibition of prints and digital images from Thursday, August 23-Monday, August 27 in the exhibition room at Selsey Town Hall. Chairman Tony Storey said: “As always, entry will be free for visitors who will be able to enjoy seeing a wide variety of images, featuring the work of many of our club members.” Further details about the club may also be found on the club’s website: www.selseycameraclub.co.uk.

6 Theatre. Me and My Girl completes its run at Chichester Festival Theatre, starring Matt Lucas, this weekend. The production closes in Chichester on August 25.

7 Theatre. The Rise & Fall of Little Voice, a tale of despair, love and hope written by Jim Cartwright, is the Arundel Festival production from the Arundel Players, opening on Saturday, August 18 until Saturday, August 25 at The Priory Playhouse, London Road, Arundel.

8 Art. Elemental is the title of ARTEL Contemp-orary Art’s Summer Exhibition 2018 at Chichester’s Oxmarket Centre of Arts running until Sunday, August 26, 10am to 4.30pm (closed Mondays).

9 Exhibition. The National Trust’s Uppark tells the stories of five women who shaped its extraordinary history in its exhibition. In her Shoes runs until Sep 2.

10 Festival. Arundel Gallery Trail marks 30 years this year as the Arundel Festival itself marks its 40th. For James Stewart, who ran the trail for a few years and remains a key part in it all, there is also a third anniversary to celebrate – 15 years of his own Zimmer Stewart Gallery. The trail runs until Bank Holiday Monday, August 27 in 65 locations.

