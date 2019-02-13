The top 10 FREE things to do in the Horsham area
With half-term fast approaching families are always on the lookout for fun - and inexpensive - places to visit.
Here’s 10 of the best, according to Tripadvisor.
Horsham Museum and Art Gallery, 9 Causeway, Horsham RH12 1HE.
Other 3rd Party
Horsham Park, North Street, Horsham RH12 1RL.
Johnston Press
St Mary's Church, The Church Centre Causeway, Horsham RH12 1HE.
Johnston Press
Downs Link, Station Road, Horsham.
Hilsea Portsmouth
Johnston Press Resell
View more