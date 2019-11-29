The Rowland/Kudritskaya Duo line up date for Chichester Chamber Concerts series

The Rowland/Kudritskaya Duo (Daniel Rowland – violin and Natacha Kudritskaya – piano) are the guests of the Chichester Chamber Concert series in the Chichester Council House in North Street on Thursday, December 5.

Their programme is entitled Inspired by the City of Paris. It will include: Mozart – Violin Sonata no. 21 in E minor, K. 304; Debussy – Three Preludes arranged for Violin and Piano, arr Craig White; Stravinsky – Divertimento for Violin and Piano, after Le Baiser de la fée; Boulanger – Nocturne; Ravel – Pièce en forme de habanera; and Franck – Violin Sonata in A Major.

Since meeting at the Kuhmo Festival in 2011 the duo has appeared at festivals all over the world, including Oxford, Osnabrück, Cividale, Elverum and Düsseldorf and also at Daniel’s own festival in Stift in the Netherlands.

Tickets from Chichester Festival Theatre or 01243 781312 or the door on the day of the concert from 7pm