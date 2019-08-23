The Giant Balloon Show set to delight Worthing family audiences

The Giant Balloon Show returns to Worthing to delight audiences with the promise of “boisterous bouncing balloons.”

The show is part of Worthing’s Summer of Circus, full of circus shows for the whole family.

The Giant Balloon Show will be at the Pavilion Theatre Promenade (weather dependent) on Saturday, August 24, with two free shows at 11am and 2pm.

Spokeswoman Alana said: “Take everything you know about balloons; twist that into a theatrical experience, add an award-winning clown and an 80s soundtrack and you have The Giant Balloon Show! The Giant Balloon Show will have the audience in stitches and in awe simultaneously. Expect feverous balloon sculptures, high energy comic performance and, of course, the all-important giant balloon!

“The 30-minute show, which was the winner of the International Festival of Fools in 2017, is suitable for all ages and features clowning, audience interaction and a multitude of balloons.

“The show provides a high-energy comical experience that actually sees the performer end up with his entire body inside of the giant balloon.

“From their studio base, a converted riverboat in Kent, Dizzy O’Dare have created a diverse range of work, which has toured extensively, delighting audiences across the globe.

“Past work has explored acrobatics, aerial circus, puppetry, pyrotechnics, dance, clown and mask.

“The company aims to promote art and culture to areas with little access or engagement to great art while presenting work of the highest standard.”

Performances on Saturday, August 24 at 11am and 2pm.

Tickets are free and are available to book on 01903 206206 or you can book online at worthingtheatres.co.uk.

