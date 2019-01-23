The Floral Fringe Fair finds new home after six years at Knepp Castle

Amberley Museum is set to be the new home of a quirky annual fair when it returns for a seventh year in June.

The Floral Fringe Fair, previously held at Knepp Castle in Shipley, aims to remain the same - with over one hundred stalls - despite the new location.

Organiser Jean Jackman said: “Amberley Museum is a registered charity and so we are very pleased that our ground rent will go to maintain our heritage.

“Amberley offers much more than a field. It is housed in a 36-acre chalk pit which was the hub of the lime-burning industry at the turn of the century and the massive lime-kilns remain on display.

“The museum houses some fascinating collections and is a charming and quirky site very well-suited to The Floral Fringe Fair!”

Taking place over the weekend of June 1 and 2, the fair will have a Steampunk twist while featuring various artists, makers, street food dining, a pop up vintage cafe, specialist plant nurseries, singing and dancing and classic cars.

An entry ticket of £10 for adults and £2 for children over four (under fours free) will get visitors into both the fair and the museum exhibits.

Jean added: “There is ample parking as we have rented the farmer’s overflow parking field as well as the station car park.

“The fair is still dog-friendly. Classic cars are welcome but we do need them to be registered this year.”

For a form, contact Jean by emailing jeanjackman@hotmail.com or call her on 07939 272443.

For more information about the event, visit www.floralfringefair.co.uk

