The Aurora Duo offer Horsham concert

Horsham’s Unitarian Church is the venue for a concert given by harpist Heather Wrighton who is joined by Emma Halnan on flute.

Together they appear as The Aurora Duo and the performance, presented by Horsham Music Circle, is on Saturday, November 23 at 7.30pm.

Spokeswoman Jill Elsworthy said: “The intimate setting of the church with its fine acoustic makes the perfect venue for this exciting chamber duo.

“Emma and Heather have been performing together since 2010 when they met whilst both studying at The Royal Academy of Music. Since then they have performed Mozart’s Flute and Harp Concerto with The European Union Chamber Orchestra as well as regularly performing concerts for music clubs, festivals and the charity Live Music Now.

Emma Halnan first came to prominence as the woodwind category winner of BBC Young Musician 2010. She has since appeared at major venues worldwide, has been the recipient of many awards and selected as a Making Music Young Artist 2018-20. Heather currently freelances as a soloist, orchestral and chamber musician performing at prestigious concert venues. She is interested in different types of harps and in addition to the Classical Harp she plays Celtic, Baroque triple and Paraguayan Harps.

Jill added: “They have chosen a British/French programme ranging from Saint-Saëns’ yearning Romance with its mix of elegant melancholy with brilliance, to Andy Scott’s Sonata influenced by Eastern European folk rhythms and jazz harmony.

“In between there are works by Debussy, Bernard Andres, Paul Patterson, Karl Jenkins and William Alwyn. A delightful programme not to be missed!”

Tickets from Horsham Museum, from the Circle on 01403 252602, on the door, or online at www.wegottickets.com/HorshamMusicCircle. Information about the Music Circle can be found at www.horsham-music-circle.org.uk.

