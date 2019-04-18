The Amazons heading to Brighton ahead of second album release

A life on the road for some bands can mean all they see of the place is the tour bus, venue and a hotel.

But The Amazons lead singer Matthew Thomson feels it doesn't have to be that way.

"I think that bands do have a choice when they go on tour and play festivals. You can go and play and leave or you can choose to stay, discover new acts or visit places rich in history and engage with what is around you.

"It is about experiences and enjoying new things."

It was this that meant there was a two year gap between the Reading band's first album The Amazons and its second Future Dust, which is released on May 25.

"We got in a bit of cycle with the tour of the first album and burnt ourselves out.

"We had a lot of success with it and found ourselves in these amazing places so the last thing we were thinking about was writing an album. If we were in Tokyo did we want to stay in and play songs or go and explore and have new experiences."

The first two singles from the album, Mother and Doubt It, have given fans a taste of what they can expect from the second offering.

"It comes from the heart," he explained.

"For us it isn't about chart positions but we want to put something out we believe in which we really do with this album.

"The first one we wrote a song because we needed it for a gig in a pub but for Future Dust we could think more about how the album was going to sound as a whole. I feel that this album is a stepping stone for the next one."

The band - made up of Matt on vocals and guitar, guitarist Chris Alderton, bass player Elliot Briggs, and drummer Joe Emmett - wrote it in Wales where they were able to explore the beach and caves along with having the chance to just sit and see what they could come up with.

"Being there really gave us a fresh perspective," he said.

"It was about setting our compass and the GPS of where we wanted to go."

Although they have played a few gigs since the beginning of 2019 the Great Escape festival in Brighton will be the first time they have played the new album live.

"Because of the internet if you play a new song it is uploaded straight away, there for everyone to hear so we have been mindful not to play too many live," he revealed.

"The set list will be half new songs and half old, but we are looking forward to seeing the response it gets."

Having played the festival before Matt says the band love coming to Brighton.

"We have friends in other bands - Black Honey and Yonaka - so we do come down quite a lot," he said.

"Even when there isn't a festival on there is lots going on and so much to see.

"I love the festival, it is definitely one people talk about and it is great to play when you are starting out. We are looking forward to seeing Lion and Mini Mansions who are on the same label as us.

"We played SXSW in Austin, Texas earlier in the year and I said that it was really similar to the Great Escape, except warmer and with more cowboy hats."

The Great Escape festival for new music takes place from May 9 until 11 and showcases more than 400 up and coming artists from all over the world across 35 walk-able venues in Brighton.

Other acts include Foals, Lion, Frank Carter and the Rattlesnakes, Iris, and Lewis Calpadi.

For tickets, visit greatescapefestival.com

For The Amazons, visit theamazons.co.uk



