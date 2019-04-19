Ten things to see in West Sussex, Friday to Thursday, April 19-25

Wondering what do over the next seven days? Here are ten of the best events.

1. The Mousetrap.

Monday to Saturday, April 22-27, £36-£40, 7.30pm (Wed/Sat mat 2.30pm), The Hawth Theatre, Crawley, 01293 553636. This record-breaking murder mystery from Dame Agatha Christie stars Gwyneth Strong (Cassandra in Only Fools and Horses) as Mrs Boyle. The Mousetrap is a thrilling West End hit and has been delighting theatregoers for 67 years with its macabre whodunnit. This new national tour opened to critical and public acclaim in January. The cast also includes David Alcock (Mr Paravicini), Geoff Arnold (Detective Sgt. Trotter), Nick Biadon (Giles Ralston), Lewis Chandler (Christopher Wren), John Griffiths (Major Metcalf), Harriett Hare (Mollie Ralston) and Saskia Vaigncourt-Strallen (Miss Casewell).

2. From The Jam.

Saturday, April 20, £25, 7pm, Assembly Hall, Stoke Abbott Road, Worthing 01903 206206. From The Jam features former Jam bassist Bruce Foxton, as well as vocalist and guitarist Russell Hastings, drummer Mike Randon, and Andy Fairclough on Hammond and piano. This year From the Jam will be celebrating the 40th anniversary of The Jam’s third studio album, All Mod Cons, playing it in its entirety. Hits will include ‘Down In The Tube Station At Midnight’ and ‘A Bomb In Wardour Street’.

3. Barnstormers Comedy.

Sunday, April 21, 7.30pm, £10 in advance, £12, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com. A spokesperson said: “The next Barnstormers Comedy show takes place on Easter Sunday so not only is there a great line-up in prospect, there’s also a day off to follow.” The line-up will be: writer, stand-up and actor Alan Francis; Michael Fabbri with his dark and honest approach to some of life’s more touchy subjects; and Andrew Ryan with his quintessentially Irish storytelling abilities.

4. This is My Family.

A musical by Tim Firth. April 20 to June 15. From £20, Miverva Theatre, Chichester, www.cft.org.uk. A spokesperson said: “Imagine you’re a spirited 13-year-old and you’ve won – actually won – a magazine competition to describe your family. The prize is a dream holiday for the lot of you, anywhere in the world. Except… Nicky’s family isn’t the blissfully happy bunch she’s described. More like the contestants in a gladiatorial arena, in fact. Where on earth can she take them that might make her wishful thinking a reality? Winner of the 2013 UK Theatre Award for Best Musical, this hilarious musical comedy, which moves seamlessly between speech and song, is a celebration of the lifelong adventure that is family love.”

5. Upbeat Dance – Kaleidoscope.

Monday, April 22, 6.30pm, £16, The Capitol Theatre, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com. Upbeat Dance Company are back with their fourth production. A spokesperson said: “This year’s show is packed with many different genres of music and dance from hip hop to contemporary, to rock and musical theatre. There will be numbers from Mamma Mia, moves from the ’80s and ’90s and much more.” The show is suitable for all ages.

6. Jazz Cafe Featuring Jacqui Hicks.

Wednesday, April 24. From £9, 8pm, Pavilion Cafe Bar, Worthing, 01903 206206. Jacqui is a hugely popular entertainer and crowd-pleaser with a truly beautiful voice. A spokesperson said: “She is an unparalleled exponent of the rare art of singing jazz ballads with poise, elegance and beauty, as well as having a great feel for her beloved soul and funk.” Jacqui was voted one of the top ten British vocalists in 1990 and, in the same year, she released a solo vocal album featuring the National Youth Jazz Orchestra. Since leaving the orchestra, Jacqui’s work has been varied. She has toured Japan, Europe, South Africa, Indonesia and the Far East with Shakatak, and she has made many TV appearances with the jazz and latin band Matt Bianco.

7. Midge Ure – Songs and Stories.

Wednesday, April 24, 7.30pm, £22.50, The Capitol Theatre, Horsham, 01403 750220. This is a theatre show with a Q&A element. Midge will be playing alongside Cole Stacey and Joe O’Keefe, covering a 40 year professional career, which includes work with Ultravox, Band Aid, solo material and whatever the audience requests.

8. Jethro – The Count of Cornwall.

Wednesday, April 24, 7.30pm, £20-£21, Chequer Mead, East Grinstead, 01342 302000, www.chequermead.org.uk. Following 60 sold out shows last year, The Count of Cornwall returns with his unique style of comedy. This event offers an evening of hysterical nonsense, taking a peek into the mind of one of the UK’s greatest comic storytellers.

9. Patrick Monahan #Goals!

April 25. From £14, 8pm, Connaught Theatre, Union Place, Worthing, 01903 206206. The multi-award-winning comedian and Edinburgh Fringe Favourite Patrick Monahan performs his new stand up show, #goals. A spokesperson said: “We all have life goals. Whether it’s to win the lottery or marry up, make it your goal to come and watch this great comedy show from an Irish Iranian smoggy! Constantly touring, comedy website Ents24 has listed him for the past three years in the top three of the hardest working comedians in the UK.”

10. Tom McConville and Bob Wood.

Thursday, April 25, £14, 7.45pm, The Hawth studio, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk/The-Hawth. Award-winning fiddle player and singer Tom McConville is renowned for his fiery and thrilling performances. Winner of the BBC Folk Musician of the Year in 2009, he has been described as the most original fiddle player in the UK. Blending traditional music from his home town of Newcastle with Irish, American and Scottish influences, Tom creates a sound that mixes jazz, folk, bluegrass and classical. Bob Wood is an engaging singer and performer who is well known for his mastery of the guitar. His repertoire is traditional, but it also includes a mix of contemporary songs that can be uplifting, haunting and reflective. This concert offers “a roller coaster of musical delights” from two of the best folk artists around.