Ten things to see in West Sussex, Friday, April 26, to Thursday, May 2

Wondering what do over the next seven days? Here are ten of the best events.

1. The Picture of Dorian Gray.

Monday, April 29, to Saturday, May 4, 7.30pm (2.30pm matinees on Wednesday and Saturday), £21.50-£29.50, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com. This is a new adaptation of Oscar Wilde’s unforgettable Gothic horror thriller. Spokeswoman Katherine Senior said: “The Picture of Dorian Gray tells the story of a cultured, wealthy, and beautiful young man’s downfall through moral corruption and seduction.” Jonathan Wrather will play Lord Henry Wotton. The production also stars Gavin Fowler as Dorian Gray, Daniel Goode as Basil Hallward, Kate Dobson as Sybil Vane, Adele James as Catherine, Phoebe Pryce as Lady Victoria Wotton and Samuel Townsend as Romeo.

2. Charlie Landsborough.

Saturday, April 27, 7.30pm, £23.50, Connaught Theatre, Worthing, 01903 206 206. You’ve got just one chance left if you want to catch Charlie Landsborough live in concert as he embarks on his farewell tour of the UK. The British country and folk musician admits it is going to be a wrench, but it feels like the right decision. “I would like to bow out while I am still able to do it reasonably well,” he laughs. “I have seen greater artists than me that have carried on for just too long. I want to stop while I am still able to sing and still able to play. I suppose it was just a gradual realisation that I am getting on a bit. You have only got to look at a picture to realise that’s true! I thought to myself that it was about time to bow out gracefully. But I’ll still record. I couldn’t just cut the lifeblood off completely”.

3. Andrew Maxwell – Showtime.

Friday, April 26, £14, 7.45pm, The Hawth studio, Crawley, 01293 553636. A spokesperson said: “A memorable cocktail of personal stories, astute political observations and the odd surprise foray into character cameos, this show won Andrew yet another barrage of five-star reviews at the Edinburgh Festival. Andrew is known for his eagle-eyed, passionate current affairs comedy, showcased in his many appearances on BBC Radio 4 (News Quiz, Welcome To Wherever You Are, Public Enemies). He’s been seen on, among others, Live at the Apollo (BBC One), Have I Got News for You (BBC One), Celebrity Juice (ITV2) and Mock the Week (BBC Two); and to a whole new generation he is the devilish voice of MTV’s Ex On The Beach.”

4. Shadowlands.

April 26 to May 25, Chichester Festival Theatre, www.cft.org.uk. Hugh Bonneville returns to Chichester following his acclaimed performance in An Enemy of the People (2016). A spokesperson said: “Celebrated writer C.S. Lewis, author of The Chronicles of Narnia, splits his time between an ordered domestic routine at home with his brother, Warnie, and the academic rigour of his dispassionate, all-male Oxford college. His evenings are spent replying to his many correspondents. One stands out: vivid, expressive, New York poet Joy Gresham. When she arrives in England with her young son, Douglas, everything Lewis believed to be true about life and love is thrown into question. And a relationship begins, which will take them both to the extremities of pain and joy.”

5. Orphan.

Monday, April 29, £12-£15, 7.45pm, The Hawth studio, Crawley, 01293 553636. Orphan comes to The Hawth on Monday, a tale set in a small town in Georgia. A nameless Orphan returns to the place where he was raised hoping that he can cauterise the wound that has been festering in him since he was a child. His friend Patience is brought along, on the grounds that she might find some sense of closure. When they bump into their old Caretaker who has information about their dark past, Orphan’s true motives start to become clear and Patience begins to lose control. Are sins ever forgiven? Or do sins simply beget more sins? Orphan is Black Dog Productions’ first feature-length play and Russell Eccleston’s third piece of writing for the company.

6. This is My Family.

Until June 15. Miverva Theatre, Chichester, www.cft.org.uk. A spokesperson said: “Imagine you’re a spirited 13-year-old and you’ve won a magazine competition to describe your family. The prize is a dream holiday for the lot of you, anywhere in the world. Except… Nicky’s family isn’t the blissfully happy bunch she’s described.”

7. Suzi Ruffell – Nocturnal.

£14, 8pm, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk. Suzi Ruffell doesn’t need stimulants to stay awake. Anxiety is better than any kind of amphet-

amine, and for Suzi this is caused by many things including politics, finding love, her cat’s happiness, internet trolls and a fear of missing out. A spokesperson said: “All this was caused in no small part by a trip to India, in which Suzi began to question her place in the world, her identity, and religion.”

8. Jimmy Carr – Terribly Funny.

May 1, £32, 8pm, The Hawth Theatre, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk. A spokesperson said: “Terrible things that might have affected you or people you know and love. But they’re just jokes – they are not the terrible things. Having political correctness at a comedy show is like having health and safety at a rodeo. Now you’ve been warned, buy a ticket.” Find out more at www.jimmycarr.com.

9. Mark Steel – Every Little Thing’s Gonna Be Alright.

May 1, 8pm, £16.50, Connaught Theatre, Worthing, 01903 206206. Not long ago, it seemed unlikely that the UK would vote to leave the European Union. There was an opposition to the Tory Government, Trump wasn’t going to beat Hilary and Mark was living the married suburban ideal. Things have changed since then but Mark feels that everything will be alright.

10. The Illegal Eagles.

Thursday, May 2, £27.50, 7.30pm, The Hawth Theatre, Crawley, 01293 553636. Following continued public demand, the World’s Official No.1 tribute to the legendary rock band return in 2019 for more stunning vocals, tight harmonies and awesome guitar riffs. Described as ‘flawless’ by The Express, The Illegal Eagles are internationally renowned for their outstanding ability to recreate the Eagles’ distinctive sound.