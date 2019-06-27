Ten things coming up in Chichester

Things you won't want to miss...

1 Festival. Saturday, June 29, 11am, The Studio, New Park Centre, New Park Road, Chichester, PO19 7XY. Saturday, July 6, 2pm, Chichester Library, Tower Street, Chichester, PO19 1QJ. A Tribute To The Wit Of N F Simpson, Chichester Community Theatre. Three short plays by N F Simpson to celebrate the centenary of his birth. He was a proponent of The Theatre of the Absurd and his work mixes a comic brew from Lewis Carroll to W S Gilbert and The Goons. Gladly Otherwise, Oh and Have Done will together run about 25 minutes. Free admission.

2 Festival. Wednesday, July 3, 7.30pm. Zadok The Priest, The Chichester Chorale, Boxgrove Priory, Church Lane, Boxgrove, PO18 0ED. The Chichester Chorale presents an evening of Handel and Mozart in the idyllic setting of Boxgrove Priory accompanied by The Chichester Chamber Ensemble. Conducted by Tom Robson. G F Handel – Zadok the Priest; G F Handel – The Arrival of the Queen of Sheba; G F Handel – Foundling Hospital Anthem; Leopold Mozart – Missa Brevis in C.

3 Festival. Thursday, July 4, 12.30pm. Jacquelyn Fugelle Song Recital, Oxmarket Gallery, St Andrew’s Court, Off East Street, Chichester, PO19 1YH. International soprano Jacquelyn Fugelle is joined by pianist Christopher Johnston in a recital including songs by Ravel – Cinq Melodies Populaires Grecques; Rodrigo – Cuatro Madrigales Amatorios; Jonathan Dove – Five Am’rous Sighs; and songs by Samuel Barber.

4 Festival. Friday, June 28, 7.45pm. Alan Barnes and Bruce Adams Sextet, Chichester Jazz Club, The Pallant Suite, Freemason’s Hall, 7 South Pallant, Chichester, PO19 1SY. The always-popular Alan Barnes brings his swinging sextet to the CJC. The repertoire is wide ranging and varied with classics, originals and standards. The three-horn front line allows for interesting arranging and writing which will emphasise the band’s conviction that jazz is a branch of the entertainment industry.

5 Festival. Sunday, June 30, 3pm. Summer Flutes, Chichester Flute Choir, St George’s Church, Chichester, PO19 7AD. The Chichester Flute Choir are proud to present their biggest concert of the year. Flutes of all shapes and sizes will play together in harmony to uplift and entertain you.

6 Festival. Saturday, June 29, 7.30pm. Hampshire Recorder Sinfonia, St Paul’s Church, Churchside, Chichester, PO19 6FT. A performance from this orchestra of 35 players on seven sizes of instrument ranging in size from 23cm to 2m.

7 Festival. Friday, June 28, 8pm. The Music of George Harrison Live, The All Things Must Pass Orchestra, Alexandra Theatre (Regis Centre), Bognor Regis, PO21 1BL. A ten-piece band dedicated to the Quiet Beatle’s work.

8 Festival. Thursday, July 4, 6.30pm. Outrunning The Demons, Oxmarket Gallery, St Andrew’s Court, Off East Street, Chichester, PO19 1YH. Festival chairman Phil Hewitt will be in conversation with Chichester-based novelist Kate Mosse about his new book Outrunning The Demons, tales of extraordinary people who have overcome trauma and adversity through the peace and perspective that running can bring. Marathon addict Phil was stabbed and left for dead in South Africa in 2016. Fundraiser for the Oxmarket.

9 Festival. Friday, June 28, 7.30pm. Viva Guitarra!, St George’s Church, Cleveland Road, Chichester. Zoe Barnett and Linda Kelsall-Barnett in concert. A scintillating evening of Spanish and South American guitar music .

10 Festival. Sunday, June 30, 7.30pm. Cello, Piano & Trombone Trio, 60 Minutes of Classical Music, Oxmarket Gallery, St Andrew’s Court, Off East Street, Chichester, PO19 1YH. Roger Clayden, cello, and Christopher Taylor, piano, return.

