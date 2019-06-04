Tapas, drinks, dance and music at Horsham’s first Spanish this Sunday

Horsham’s first ever Spanish-themed festival Feria de Horsham is coming to town on Sunday (June 9) from 11am to 6pm, courtesy of Feria de Londres, in partnership with Horsham District Council.

The town centre is set to be transformed into a riot of Spanish colour, food, cocktails, live music and dancing.

A spokesperson for the council said: “Inspired by Southern Spain’s traditional spring fairs, Feria de Horsham will be a resplendent celebration of Spanish cuisine and entertainment. Feria de Horsham will recreate the scenes seen at many of Spain’s local Ferias.

“Throughout the day, there will be chances for everyone to get involved with celebrations. From Rumba and flamenco rhythm workshops, Feria de Horsham will also offer family-friendly activities, with activities for children in the form of face painting, hair styling, arts and crafts.

“To celebrate the richness of Spanish cuisine, guests will be able to tuck into tasty tapas and enjoy some flavoursome seafood paella while enjoying the live spectacles on offer. Bright ‘casetas’ (booths) will line the town centre and will be hosting some fine Spanish delicacies. Guests can choose between dishes such as Iberico ham, filled tortillas, or treat their sweet tooth with some delicious sugar coated churros. Also on hand will be Spanish food experts and producers offering special tastings.

“Across the Feria, there will be a bar serving some of Spain’s most refreshing drinks – from ice cold Iberian beers to the finest regional wines and the traditional Andalusian cocktail, a refreshing Tio Pepe Rebujito.

“At the heart of every Spanish festival and celebration lies song and dance. Flamboyant Flamenco dancers will be giving passionate dance performances while creating the authentic Feria party atmosphere. Guests can immerse themselves in live performances capturing the essence of Spain.”

Visitors are invited to come along in a Feria costumes and there will be a stall with Spanish fans and flowers to complete your outfits.