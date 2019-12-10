Super Sunday promises "acrobatic feats and barely controllable chaos" at Brighton Dome

Super Sunday will be the big Christmas show at Brighton Dome with dates running from December 17-27.

Producer Antti Suniala said: “Delivering daring stunts blended with chaotic comedy, Super Sunday is Race Horse Company’s international hit fresh from critical acclaim at Edinburgh Fringe.

“With high energy acrobatic feats and barely controllable chaos, Super Sunday promises non-stop family fun, original music and a visual riot of colour, set in an imaginary amusement park filled with trampolines, giant seesaws and human catapults.

“The Finnish performers have developed the show without a director, resulting in a trick-fuelled show with unexpected surprises. The highly-skilled acrobats bring their own imagination to the stage, learning new skills and testing their own boundaries... and bizarrely the strength of clingfilm!

“Super Sunday begins with modern cowboys trotting out on horses wearing nothing but Hawaiian shirts. Later a fearful teddy bear joins the group and a swimsuit clad gymnast is sent flying through the air. Surprises include breakdancing and martial arts as well as gravity defying stunts.”

Antti added: “We’re excited to be performing at one of the UK’s most distinguished arts venues, Brighton Dome. Super Sunday is a show that, even after 150 performances, is intoxicating and fun for the artists themselves. We think there’s nothing better than to hear the laughter and screams of joy from the audience during our show. We can’t wait to bring it to Brighton this December.

“Since premiering the show, the company have toured internationally, making a mark on contemporary circus with their unique combination of surreal comedy and phenomenal acrobatics.”

Tickets on 01273 709709 or http://brightondome.org



