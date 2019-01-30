Storrington Village Day set to make a comeback this summer

Storrington Village Day is set to be revived this summer and is promising a ‘fun packed day with something to lift everyone’s spirits’.

The traditional family event was hugely popular with the community for many years, but was cancelled in 2015 when a commercial summer festival was brought into the village.

The festival was only staged for one year and didn’t return, leaving locals disappointed at the lack of a summer celebration.

So there is great delight that the village day will return this year, providing a free family day out for all ages.

Storrington Village Day Committee, led by Storrington & Pulborough Rotary Club, recently held its first meeting and is developing an exciting programme for the event which will be held on Saturday June 29.

Committee chairman Tony Vaughan, said: “We are planning a fun packed day with something to lift everyone’s spirits.

“It’s an opportunity to bring the community together and for as many local groups as possible to show the village what they can do.”

Taking place in Hormare Recreation Ground from 1pm until 6pm, the day will include singing and dancing by local school children, a professional entertainer, a climbing wall, funfair and games, Morris Dancing, bar and barbecue, Lions giant book fair, grand raffle, car boot sale, a display by SADCASE classic car enthusiasts, teas and cakes, songs performed by Chance, as well as charity, craft and trade stalls.

The committee is keen to have a big village input and is encouraging as many groups as possible to join in and contribute to a fun day for the whole community.

All proceeds from the event will be used to support many village activities for young people.

Entry to the event will be free.

Local traders, businesses, groups, clubs and societies wishing to be involved in this big Storrington community event should email Tony Vaughan at tvaughan.ashanti@btinternet.com or by calling 01903 740633.

To book a stall pitch, email storringtonvillageday@outlook.com or call 07477 829967.

To book a car boot sale pitch, email carboot@theallisonfamily.co.uk or call 01798 813314.

